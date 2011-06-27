Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type for Sale Near Me
- $8,990
2003 Jaguar S-Type R83,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lavery Buick Chevrolet GMC - Alliance / Ohio
# **4.2 SUPERCHARGED R** HARD TO FIND!! ONLY 83,768 MILES!! POWER SUNROOF!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! REAR PARK ASSIST!! KEYLESS ENTRY!! CD/MP3!! HEATED POWER MIRRORS!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER LOCKS!! CRUISE CONTROL!! ALLOY WHEELS!! CLEAN CARFAX!! Recent Arrival! If you are interested in shopping for a vehicle please send us an email, call or chat. We can use video and provide you all the information you need without coming into the dealership. The wellness and health of our employees and customers is our priority and we are taking ongoing precautions to make sure we have cleanliness policies and procedures throughout the day. Our Internet Sales team can help you gather information remotely. We can arrange for you to test drive the vehicle at your home (within proximity to our dealership) with steering wheel covers, gloves, disinfectant and seat covers. If you do decide to purchase we can DocuSign or deliver the vehicle to you or arrange an appointment to pick it up at the dealership. Odometer is 25049 miles below market average! Dealership is not responsible for clerical, computer generated or data entry errors as it relates to vehicles, prices,equipment or incentives. Though we try our best to remove vehicles when sold please confirm information and availability before making a purchase decision.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type R with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA03VX31M71163
Stock: MEDC2178A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $8,990
2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2102,904 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2003 Jaguar S-Type V8 4.2L 1-Owner vehicle in excellent condition inside and out, this vehicle seats on our showroom floor that how nice it is. It has been well maintained by it's original owner and drives solid, ice cold A/C. Great color combo and loaded with great options. Please look at all the pictures to see how nice this vehicle is, very classy look makes his vehicle stand out from other cars.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA01U53HM89345
Stock: m89345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,695
2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0180,928 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
University Honda - Corvallis / Oregon
Full Detail, Recent Oil Change. Ebony 2003 Jaguar S-TYPE 3.0 RWD 6-Speed Automatic l 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC18/26 City/Highway MPG**WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!**At University Honda, our emphasis is on our customers. We began in Corvallis, Oregon in 1986 with the simple belief that if we could focus on customer satisfaction, particularly in our service and parts departments, one customer at a time, our future as an Oregon Honda dealer of new and used cars would be secure. We believe, 30+ years later, that the focus remains the same.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJEA01T73FM75689
Stock: P5231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $5,995
2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.030,811 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Today Auto LLC - Honolulu / Hawaii
This 2002 Jaguar S-Type 4dr 4dr Sedan V8 features a 4.0L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Beige with a Beige interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Alloy Wheels, 18.4 gallon fuel tank, 3-channel garage door/entry gate opener, 60/40 split fold-down leather rear seat, Automatic on/off headlamps, Body-colored bumpers with chrome inserts, Center console with covered storage, Chrome grille surround, Chrome trunk plinth, Electrochromic auto-dimming rearview mirror with compass, Four-wheel independent double wishbone suspension with front/rear anti-roll bars, Front airbags for driver & front passenger, P225/55R16 Bridgestone all-season SBR tires, Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, Pwr Connolly leather front bucket seats with pwr lumbar adjustment, Rear-wheel drive, Remote decklid release, Reverse park control (Provides an audible warning to the driver of the distance to an obstacle behind the vehicle), Side-impact airbags for driver & front passenger Center Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Fog Lamps, Remote Trunk Lid - Contact Slater Robinson at 808-845-2288 or todayauto@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA01P42GM25758
Stock: 005758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $6,250
2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.249,948 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Westgate Triad Mitsubishi - Graham / North Carolina
Certification Program Details: WESTGATE ENHANCED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY 6 MONTH 6000 MILES Assemblies Covered: Engine - Cylinder block, heads, and all internal engine parts; crankshaft bearings, camshaft bearings, connecting rods and bearings, pistons, valve train, timing gears, timing gear chain/belt and cover, oil pump/oil pump housing, manifolds, flywheel, water pump, harmonic balancer, valve covers, oil pan, and engine mounts. Also covered are turbocharger/supercharger housings, internal parts and valves. Fuel Delivery Components - Fuel pump, EFI sensors/control units, fuel pressure regulators, fuel sending unit, diesel fuel injection pump. Transmission/Transaxle/Transfer Case - Case and all internal parts, input/output shafts, automatic transmission clutches, bands, governor, thrust bearings, washers, torque converter, vacuum modulator, transmission mounts, transmission-mounted solenoid pack, electronic control unit and oil pan. Front-Wheel Drive - Final drive housing, all internal parts, axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, constant velocity joints, axle housing, all internal parts, differential, bearings and case. Rear-Wheel Drive- Axle shafts, axle shaft bearings, axle housing, all internal parts, differential side and pinion gears, disc or cone-limited slip, propeller shafts, universal joints, center support bearings, yokes. Brakes - Master cylinder, power assist booster, wheel cylinders, disc calipers. Electrical - Starter motor and solenoid, alternator/generator, voltage regulator, wiper motors, ignition switch, ignition lack cylinder, electronic ignition control, distributor, emergency warning flasher switch. Vehicle Manufacturer Installed Air Conditioner Compressor, clutch and clutch bearing, condenser, evaporator, accumulator, high/low pressure compressor cut-off switch, pressure cycling switch, receiver dryer and temperature control programmer. *See Dealer for details. Applies to vehicles current model year vehicles plus 12 model years and less than 150,000 miles.Westgate Triad Mitsubishi is a Certified Kelley Blue Book Buying Center. That means We Will Buy Your Car Even If You Don’t Buy One From Us. Copy and Paste this link to receive Full Market Value for Your Vehicle. https://www.kbb.com/instant-cash-offer/W/71996735/43A6F9B8-DB6C-48C0-A360-F658B2176E3E/. If you happen to receive a higher value for your vehicle elsewhere Westgate will beat that offer by $500.00.It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed. The dealership is not responsible for misprints on prices or equipment. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer. Pricing subject to change without notice.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01UX5HN47330
Stock: 1685P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $1,248
2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0216,632 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Buckhead Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia
Mechanic Special... needs trans work, will need new ECM, and tires., Title in possession
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Parking sensors.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJDA01P41GM07338
Stock: 07338
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,900
2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.084,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
NAVIGATION!!!! FRONT AND REAR PARKING SONAR HEATED SEATS MEMORY SEATS DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL SUNROOF 17 INCH ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS WOOD INTERIOR TRIM STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS CRUISE CONTROL POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED BEST COLOR COMBINATION NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01T85FN33770
Stock: 33770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$5,225
2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0105,565 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida
*** THIS IS A CLEAN GREAT SELLING LOW MILES LUXURY BRAND ICE COLD AC *** FULLY SERVICED AND READY FOR ITS NEW HOME *** NEWER TIRES *** POWER SEATS AND LOCK **** FULLY SERVICED AND DETAILED **** GREAT CASH CAR OR FINANCING AVAILABLE * WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY 'NO" WE SAY "YES" ****CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, NON SMOKER, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, S-TYPE 3.0, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6 SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, Radiance, Champagne Leather, 18" x 8" Valencia Alloy Wheels, All-Leather Steering Wheel, Aluminum Finisher Package, Aluminum Sport Package (Monotone), Monotone Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Sport-Padded Front Seats, Sport-Tuned Suspension.*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR SATISFACTION.....COME SEE US AT GARY YEOMANS...""""HONDA"""" ,WHERE WE WILL NOT WASTE YOUR TIME OF MONEY..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01A56FN59999
Stock: FN59999T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $5,995
2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0131,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Black Diamond Auto Sales - Rancho Cordova / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01A76FN53427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,491
2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.275,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rahib Motors - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01B96HN53426
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,590
2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0129,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bentley Hyundai - Huntsville / Alabama
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01A46FN72761
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $6,995
2007 Jaguar S-Type R110,468 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Weeks Chevrolet - Benton / Illinois
Trip computer w/message center, Stainless steel exhaust tips, Speed sensitive, variable-ratio pwr rack & pinion steering, R-performance tuned suspension, Remote keyless entry w/panic button feature & 2-stage unlock, Remote decklid release, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rain-sensing heated variable-intermittent wipers, R performance leather/chrome gearshift knob, Pwr windows w/one-touch up/down feature for all windows. This Jaguar S-TYPE has a dependable Gas V8 4.2L/256 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Jaguar S-TYPE R The Envy of Your Friends *Pwr adjustable pedals w/memory, Pwr 16-way driver/12-way passenger heated R performance front bucket seats w/pwr lumbar adjustment & memory, Pwr 'R' Performance ventilated front/rear solid disc brakes w/single-piston calipers, P245/40ZR18 front/P275/35ZR18 rear tires, Outside-temp indicator, One-touch open/close pwr tilt/slide glass moonroof, Navigation system w/Bluetooth, Leather-trimmed R performance pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio/ speed controls & memory, LATCH child seat anchorages & tethers, JaguarVoice/cell phone pre-wire, Homelink garage door/entry gate opener, Heated rear window, Gray-stained bird's eye maple wood/embossed grain leather seat trim, Glove box w/lock, Front/rear twin cupholders, Front/rear side-curtain airbags, Front & reverse park control, Fixed rear bench w/stiffened body structure & ski hatch, Emergency interior trunk release, Electronic parking brake.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Weeks in Benton located at 1627 N Main St, Benton, IL 62812 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type R with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA03C471N74345
Stock: 0J533B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-08-2020
- $5,800
2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0123,000 milesDelivery available*
Atlanta Fine Cars - Jonesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SAJWA01A68FN8FN82
Certified Pre-Owned: No