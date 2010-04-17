Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type for Sale Near Me
- 110,468 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 105,565 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,225
- 131,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 123,000 miles
$5,800
- 75,614 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,491
- 129,791 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,590
- 49,948 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,250
- 84,000 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 83,787 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,990
- 102,904 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990
- 180,928 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,695
- 30,811 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,995
- 216,632 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,248
Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar S-Type
Inspector Morse,04/17/2010
We have had this car for three years and it has been fabulous. We had two prior X-Types which were also excellent. It is a superb car around town and amazing - AMAZING - on the open road. The handling is superb, the 3 liter is remarkably robust, and it gets better mileage even than the X-Type. We have always liked the old S cars featured on the BBC 'Inspector Morse' series and this is an elegant modern rendition. The flowing lines are so pretty even as design trends for most cars have become much more angular the past few years. Still rare and unique enough to turn a lot of heads. Snow tires are absolutely essential in northern climes. We will keep this one forever!
