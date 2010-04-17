Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type for Sale Near Me

13 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
S-Type Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  • 2007 Jaguar S-Type R in Silver
    used

    2007 Jaguar S-Type R

    110,468 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Dark Red
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    105,565 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,225

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Gray
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    131,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0
    used

    2008 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    123,000 miles

    $5,800

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Silver
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    75,614 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,491

    Details
  • 2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Black
    used

    2006 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    129,791 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,590

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Silver
    used

    2005 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    49,948 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,250

    Details
  • 2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in White
    used

    2005 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    84,000 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type R in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type R

    83,787 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2 in Dark Red
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type 4.2

    102,904 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,990

    Details
  • 2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0 in Black
    used

    2003 Jaguar S-Type 3.0

    180,928 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,695

    Details
  • 2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 in Light Brown
    used

    2002 Jaguar S-Type 4.0

    30,811 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0 in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Jaguar S-Type 4.0

    216,632 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,248

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Jaguar S-Type searches:

Showing 1 - 13 out of 13 listings
  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar S-Type
  4. Used 2007 Jaguar S-Type

Consumer Reviews for the Jaguar S-Type

Read recent reviews for the Jaguar S-Type
Overall Consumer Rating
4.84 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (75%)
  • 4
    (25%)
Inspector Morse
Inspector Morse,04/17/2010
We have had this car for three years and it has been fabulous. We had two prior X-Types which were also excellent. It is a superb car around town and amazing - AMAZING - on the open road. The handling is superb, the 3 liter is remarkably robust, and it gets better mileage even than the X-Type. We have always liked the old S cars featured on the BBC 'Inspector Morse' series and this is an elegant modern rendition. The flowing lines are so pretty even as design trends for most cars have become much more angular the past few years. Still rare and unique enough to turn a lot of heads. Snow tires are absolutely essential in northern climes. We will keep this one forever!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Jaguar
S-Type
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Jaguar S-Type info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings