Consumer Rating
(78)
2004 Jaguar S-Type Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegantly appointed interiors, solid all-around performance, classic British styling, full load of standard safety equipment.
  • A few cheap interior bits, high price, fussy J-gate shifter.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A great all-around sedan, the S-Type is truly a Jaguar in terms of style, form and function.

2004 Highlights

Jaguar adds adaptive cruise control to the options list, and a six-speed automatic transmission is now standard on the V6 version -- the five-speed manual remains a no-cost option.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Jaguar S-Type.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.6
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

not a honda nor toyota
Bob Drago,10/12/2015
4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A)
I understand those that complain about the repairs and dealer support but this car is no different than a BMW M class or an AMG unless you have money or are willing to turn a wrench you should stick with the Jap cars, this is not a mediocre car and same as any well-above-average vehicles there is a price to owning it. Yes the Jag is nto a very forgiving car (neither are any performance cars) if you don't pay attention to what it needs it will let you down and the cost of fixing everything will pile up quickly BUT if you do fix everything in time and you use good quality parts you will have a reliable superb vehicle. In reviewing vehicles one should stay away from including poor choice repair shops (yes you get what you pay for and more often than not you'll get less than that), for most smart people dealers are the places where you get a OEM screw or a small gasket but you'd do the major repairs at vetted mechanics not at dealers. On the same note it is your choice to go for ASE certified or just crowd vetted professionals (I consider ASE to stand for Ask Someone Else and they will see my money or touch my car in another life). The car... is superb, the engine electrical harness is a bit on the weird side meaning that the wires temp rating was very poorly selected, other than this the wishbone suspension is a great choice for comfort and not so great for repair but it is repairable; IF you are willing to invest either money or your time and effort. Other than the electrical weirdness I can't say anything negative about it, the car is powerful, smooth as a hoover, elegant, classy, refined, great on gas (I get 24mpg on hwy and 19 in the city with normal driving 80-85mph hwy and non aggressive yet not grandma' either for city driving). Keep in mind although is a 380 brake HP this is not an M5 this is a limo class car with sport ability it is not a sport car with limo ability... as the folks at top gear said "you don't get in and drive this car you get in and proceed..."
low milage self destruct.
Ron,01/08/2016
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
Bought in 2013 with only 26k and all dealer maintenance records. It just turned 53k and the engine valve covers are leaking oil on the exhaust shields and fills the inside with burnt oil fumes. The dealer said it could also be the intake manifold gasket. In that case about a $2400 repair at least. The transmission recently started to make noise and it just left on a tow truck because it locked up in park and wouldn't start. If Jaguar rebuilds the transmission it estimated $6000 at least. Which puts the repairs above what the cars value is. Add that to the fact I payed a premium price because it was so pristine makes for a bad Jaguar experience. Update: Miles 59k. Transmission problem was a bolt that fell out of shift linkage. Valve cover still leaks on exhaust shield just enough to smell bad. Had to replace the transmission pan assy. due to leaking. Trans still make a slight yelp sound when shifting up from 2nd to 3rd after coming out of a turn. And rear drivers side auto door lock stopped working. Just use as a grocery getter. Still looks like new. Don't want to pawn it off on someone else.
Used but like new
Lee Dolce,04/08/2016
3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased my 2004 Jaguar "S" 3.0 two years ago in 2014 with eleven (11) years on the vehicle, but only 37K miles. It was a Florida car, subject to the heat, humidity and salt air of the gulf coast... surprisingly, the Jaguar had a perfect interior, despite some minor door dings, the original paint and trim was excellent. Within two months of the purchase, the "S" was driven from FL to California in a 2,900 mile 2.5 day high speed drive on Hwy 10 with no adverse effects and an uncommonly smooth ride over varied terrain, roads and temperatures. Averaging over 30 miles per gallon, the Jaguar performed faultlessly at all speeds with the air conditioner under continuous use. Now housed in CA, I had a recent scare when a warning light indicated that the "S" had a "gearbox fault" and the transmission locked in 5th gear.... imagining the need for a new transmission, the car was taken to a local Jaguar specialist who spent a shop hour updating the software and I was back on the road for a cost of $125. Beside oil changes with synthetic blends, new windshield wiper blades, the replacement of the original Continentals with Pirelli P7s, and a K&N air filter, the Jaguar has cost me absolutely nothing in parts and repairs. The classic exterior style of the "S", the beauty of the leather interior, the solid, yet comfortable ride of the suspension, and the overall performance of this vehicle demonstrates to me that for its $10K cost this is not only one of the best bargains on the road but also one of the best luxury sport sedans.
Finally: Distinction!
JetDealer,01/28/2005
At last, a car with truly unique style, excellent performance and a comparably reasonable price. After 12 years lounging in the top Lexus and Benz models (looking more generic every day) I couldn't be more pleased with the 4.2. Comments from public daily. The multi-adjust cockpit seating is virtually build-to-suit ... very comfortable. Exceptionally balanced handling.
See all 78 reviews of the 2004 Jaguar S-Type
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
390 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
235 hp @ 6100 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automatic
Gas
293 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2004 Jaguar S-Type Overview

The Used 2004 Jaguar S-Type is offered in the following submodels: S-Type Sedan, S-Type R. Available styles include R 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl S/C 6A), 3.0 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and 4.2 4dr Sedan (4.2L 8cyl 6A).

