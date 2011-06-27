Estimated values
2004 INFINITI Q45 Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,676
|$3,555
|$4,040
|Clean
|$2,384
|$3,172
|$3,604
|Average
|$1,800
|$2,406
|$2,732
|Rough
|$1,216
|$1,640
|$1,859
Estimated values
2004 INFINITI Q45 Premium 4dr Sedan (4.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,155
|$5,804
|$6,712
|Clean
|$3,701
|$5,179
|$5,988
|Average
|$2,795
|$3,928
|$4,538
|Rough
|$1,888
|$2,677
|$3,089