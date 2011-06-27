Used 2004 INFINITI Q45 Consumer Reviews

How Sweet it Is,Been Waiting 4 This tippin4u , 05/29/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Its only been a month now,but i have been waiting to purchase this car since its start.I am an Infiniti lover,and most of all a Q45 lover. Since i'm a car enthusiast,of course i knew all there was to know about the car,so no surprises here.It is however,the best car for ME to date,out of 23 previous cars, all types of makes and models. Pure Pleasure...nuff said!!!! Report Abuse

Infiniti Q45 Paris Dunbar , 11/25/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Terrific car but focuses too much on back seat comfort-reclining and heated back seats. Would have preferred power folding side mirrors, power seat belt height adjuster, power front headrests adjuster and passenger side lumbar support instead. Too little leg room in the rear compartment when the seats are reclined. Quiet interior until pavement breaks send noise into the cabin--the car's performance tires make more noise. Suggest swapping with quieter tires. Rides smoothly and handles extremely well on the straight and corners. High quality inside and out. Recommend over Lexus and German imports and is a better value. Report Abuse

A well kept secret Walter Lockwood , 01/07/2005 1 of 2 people found this review helpful This 4 door sedan is an absolute sleeper in terms of its performance. To say it's fast is an understatement. It has really top performing set of wheels, superior to my Mustang GT and Corvette Sting Ray. The construction attention to detail is superb and the body fit up is flawless. Handling is superior to any other car I have driven. This is really a well kept secret if you're looking for a great looking, well built luxury ride that performs like a genuine high performance number. Report Abuse

one awesome car for the price zigman , 02/18/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful The dealership was exceptional, they didint play games and were very professional! Report Abuse