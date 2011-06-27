  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI I35
  4. Used 2002 INFINITI I35
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(146)
Appraise this car

2002 INFINITI I35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful yet refined drivetrain, roomy and comfortable cabin, big trunk, full load of amenities.
  • No manual transmission available, some inexpensive-looking interior bits, ho-hum handling.
Other years
2004
2003
2002
INFINITI I35 for Sale
2004
2003
2002
List Price Estimate
$1,485 - $3,560
Used I35 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

If you're looking for a reliable, good-looking entry-level luxury sedan with room for five, the I35 should be on your test-drive list.

Vehicle overview

Nissan and Infiniti have been rather busy this year debuting new and updated models. The Infiniti I35, an evolution of the I30 entry level luxury sedan, is one of those new models.

Central to the I35 upgrade is a 3.5-liter 24-valve DOHC V6 engine that makes an impressive 255 horsepower and 246 pound-feet of torque. The increase in power compared to I30 (the I30 had 227 hp) is due to larger engine displacement. The new engine also features variable valve timing, a silent timing chain and an electronically controlled throttle. With 255 horses under the hood, the I35 is nearly equal to the Acura TL Type-S in terms of power. Alas, in the Infiniti only a four-speed automatic transmission is available, transferring power to the front wheels.

The I35 shares its body structure with the Nissan Maxima. As such, the Infiniti is one of the few cars in this class with a beam rear axle; the rest have independent rear suspensions. It may be a very sophisticated beam rear axle, but it is still at an inherent disadvantage in that the I35 can't absorb mid-corner bumps as well as the other cars. The car does provide a smooth yet controlled ride, a bonus for long highway cruises. It also features improved braking compared to the I30 thanks to larger disc brakes and the addition of Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist to the standard antilock brakes.

One of the I35 strengths is its surprisingly roomy back seat, as well as its comfortable seating for five adults. The eight-way power-adjustable driver seat includes lumbar support, two-position memory and an automatic entry/exit system. The trunk is one of the largest in this segment, holding a maximum of 14.9 cubic feet of stuff.

The I30 was previously available in two different trim levels, but the I35 comes in just "Luxury" trim. Conveniently, the Infiniti offers plenty of kit to remind you that, yes, indeedy, this is a luxury car. It has a classy analogue clock gracing the dash, revised Sojourner leather-appointed seats, an express-open sunroof, automatic climate control and a 200-watt Bose audio system with an in-dash six-disc CD changer. Infiniti has also added simulated wood trim to the center console and to the leather-wrapped steering wheel this year.

In terms of optional features, one of the more impressive ones is a navigation system that pops out of the top of the dash to make you feel like you're in a James Bond flick. Infiniti nav systems have what they call a Birdview perspective, which gives a realistic simulation of looking at the landscape from a height. Other options include a power sunroof and rear sunshade, a cold weather package with heated front and rear seats, and a sport package. The sport package effectively replaces the I30 Touring trim, and it includes a sport-tuned suspension, wider 17-inch tires and stability control, a new feature for this year.

With its classy looks, smooth and powerful V6 and long list of standard and available features, the I35 delivers a luxury sedan experience that doesn't entail typical luxury sedan payments. Other front-drive cars like the Acura TL Type-S and the new Lexus ES 300 also deserve your attention, but there's no reason why you shouldn't consider the I35 in your selection process.

2002 Highlights

The I35 is an evolution of the second-generation I30 entry-level luxury sedan. It features a more powerful engine, updated exterior styling, standard 17-inch wheels, an upgraded braking system, stability control and more luxurious interior appointments.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 INFINITI I35.

5(77%)
4(14%)
3(6%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
146 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I35 review
Ron,10/07/2010
This has been the best car I have ever purchased and I have had many. It gets better gas mileage than most 4 cylinder cars and has a very responsive 6. The front wheel drive is great for winter snows in the mountains. The fold down rear seat has come in handy many times for hauling material.
I will buy another Infinity
Janel Still,02/24/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
I purchased my Infinity in December of 2001 - the car is a 2002 though. It is now 2015 and I'm still driving my Infinity. She has 229,000 miles on her and she still runs great! I still have the same engine and transmission in her. I will definitely buy another Infinity.
Amazing!
trish,08/31/2010
Been driving this beauty since 2005, really only had few problems. Once the power steering fuel had to be replaced, another time some minor things.The only concern is that after 100K miles when you see these minor problems, they all add up very fast, for instance it took me $200 to replace the HID headlights. But let me tell you I have done three cross country trips in this car without a trace of discomfort! The leg space is amazing for both front and rear passengers. I haven't met anyone who is not impressed with its interiors. Drive feels very secure. Perfect family sedan! Can't imagine to part with it!
BEST ENGINES EVER
dtagani16,05/13/2015
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
To be honest i never liked infiniti before this car. It has opened my eyes to extreme reliability. I bought mine used with 140K on it dealer maintained with records. I have never been stuck with this car ever. Has it had minor issues yes but being a DYI guy i fixed most of it myself. The engine and tranny are great i am at 200K right now and have tried to beat the car up and still it goes strong. I would recommend this car to anyone as it is one of the most reliable engines out there. Infiniti will get more business from me in the future.
See all 146 reviews of the 2002 INFINITI I35
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2002 INFINITI I35 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 INFINITI I35

Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Overview

The Used 2002 INFINITI I35 is offered in the following submodels: I35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 INFINITI I35?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 INFINITI I35s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 INFINITI I35 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 INFINITI I35.

Can't find a used 2002 INFINITI I35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI I35 for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $10,818.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $18,556.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI I35 for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $24,906.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 INFINITI I35?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out INFINITI lease specials
Check out INFINITI I35 lease specials

Related Used 2002 INFINITI I35 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles