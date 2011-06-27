  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(77)
2000 INFINITI I30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast, luxurious and performance-oriented, this Infiniti seems to have it all.
  • Traction control is not standard.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though unremarkable and largely forgettable, the I30 makes good with its comfortable interior and low price tag.

Vehicle overview

Our biggest complaint about the previous I30 was that it was too similar to Nissan Corporation's own affordable Maxima. This year, however, Infiniti's svelte sedan is completely new, inside and out, offering more power, extra features and updated styling -- and making it more distinctive than ever.

Perhaps the biggest news is the 3.0-liter, 24-valve aluminum V6 engine that makes 227 horsepower -- a 20 percent increase in power over last year's engine. Engine efficiency is increased as well. Molybdenum coated pistons help reduce friction while triple-forged crankshafts increase accuracy and weight balancing. The I30 gets computer-assisted, speed-sensitive power steering that automatically adjusts to driving conditions, providing more feel when needed for parallel parking, and more control at high speeds. The multilink beam suspension has been enhanced with softer bushings for a smoother ride. Sixteen-inch aluminum alloy wheels now support P215/55R16 all-season tires that offer lightweight performance while directing cooling air over the brakes.

New styling elements include Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights (standard on Touring models only) which expands the area of illumination while minimizing glare to oncoming traffic. The driver's side windshield wiper is 4 inches longer this year, a streamlined rear-window design provides a more panoramic view, the front grille has been redesigned, and heat- and UV-resistant tinted glass keep occupants cool inside.

Available in two trim levels, Luxury and Touring, both Infiniti I30s come equipped with the new engine. Luxury models come with antilock brakes, power leather seats, express-open sliding and tilting glass sunroof with sunshade, air conditioning with climate control and rear heat ducts, 16-inch alloy wheels, AM/FM/cassette stereo with single CD player and seven speakers, cruise, cell phone pre-wiring, and tinted windows standard. Step up to the Touring model and Infiniti adds a viscous limited-slip differential, sport-ride suspension, aero-composite high-intensity fully automatic headlamps, 17-inch silver alloy wheels and P225/50VR17 A/S BSW tires.

Inside the I30, consumers will find seating for five adults, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, two-position memory and automatic entry/exit system and a four-way power-adjustable passenger's seat. A height-adjustable center armrest, dual-level storage compartment, classy analog clock, one-touch open and close power windows, three front and two rear cupholders, and a power rear sunshade are also included.

Other innovations for 2000 include a Bose compact woofer, active front headrests, which automatically move up and forward during a rear-end collision to protect the head and neck, and a Homelink Universal Transceiver, which allows you to activate your house lights and garage door from inside the car.

Last year's Infiniti got you great service, extra convenience items, and one of the best warranties in the business. This year, the I30 will give you all that and much more.

2000 Highlights

The year 2000 marks the introduction of the all-new Infiniti I30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 INFINITI I30.

5(64%)
4(31%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
77 reviews
77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car! But rust issue on front motor/radiator mount
taylor1111,10/06/2012
Purchased in 2000 when Infiniti launched new redesign of I30t model. Car was originally my Dad's, now I own it w/ 255K mi. Had its share of wear and tear being 12 years old and driven on avg over 100 mi/day commuting.There is a flaw with this car and that is the rust that builds on the radiator mount under the car. This mount also connects with the front motor mount. Car has been garage kept. I know of others that have seen this also.I can feel its affect on the car's performance and handling. Its only b/c of this I am now looking for another car. Cost to repair isn't worth the value of the car. If choosing to buy, note to look for this. However the car is great. I will truly miss it.
Overall Great Car
rloggia,01/10/2012
I recently got this car from my dad with 168,000 miles on it, and those miles were put on aggressively; my dad has a lead foot. He traded it for an M37. There are some minor issues: oxidized headlight lenses, slightly rough transmission, a few burned out bulbs. A few months ago the radiator fell out of its rusted housing, but not the car. Besides that, there have been no major issues. The interior is still in great condition, some signs of wear on the drivers seat. Some rust issues; in the top of the wheel well and underneath the car (not noticable unless you're jacking it up) but thats my dads fault for not washing off road salt. If you take care of it, it will take care of you.
Reliable, Fast, Fun
wirkus,03/12/2010
Great car. Have over 250,000 miles on it but I have only had to replace the catalytic converter at about 240,000 so very reliable great buy!
Reliable - you decide
LTR gone bad,03/03/2008
Car purchased new. At 50000 car began to self destruct, power seat, alternator, SES light, new brakes at 55K, transmission slip, engine ping. All service at dealer. At 60K SES light on again, brake calipers bad. > $4000 in repairs in 2 years. Trade in at dealer on new MSRP $40000 = $5000 before today's 2 grand. Am I still a happy customer? NO! Like the new G35, but would I buy another Infiniti? Doubt it.
See all 77 reviews of the 2000 INFINITI I30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6400 rpm
Used 2000 INFINITI I30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2000 INFINITI I30

Used 2000 INFINITI I30 Overview

The Used 2000 INFINITI I30 is offered in the following submodels: I30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 INFINITI I30?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 INFINITI I30s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 INFINITI I30 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 INFINITI I30.

Can't find a used 2000 INFINITI I30s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used INFINITI I30 for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $18,358.

Find a used INFINITI for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $17,608.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI I30 for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,654.

Find a used certified pre-owned INFINITI for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,138.

