Vehicle overview

Our biggest complaint about the previous I30 was that it was too similar to Nissan Corporation's own affordable Maxima. This year, however, Infiniti's svelte sedan is completely new, inside and out, offering more power, extra features and updated styling -- and making it more distinctive than ever.

Perhaps the biggest news is the 3.0-liter, 24-valve aluminum V6 engine that makes 227 horsepower -- a 20 percent increase in power over last year's engine. Engine efficiency is increased as well. Molybdenum coated pistons help reduce friction while triple-forged crankshafts increase accuracy and weight balancing. The I30 gets computer-assisted, speed-sensitive power steering that automatically adjusts to driving conditions, providing more feel when needed for parallel parking, and more control at high speeds. The multilink beam suspension has been enhanced with softer bushings for a smoother ride. Sixteen-inch aluminum alloy wheels now support P215/55R16 all-season tires that offer lightweight performance while directing cooling air over the brakes.

New styling elements include Xenon High-Intensity Discharge (HID) headlights (standard on Touring models only) which expands the area of illumination while minimizing glare to oncoming traffic. The driver's side windshield wiper is 4 inches longer this year, a streamlined rear-window design provides a more panoramic view, the front grille has been redesigned, and heat- and UV-resistant tinted glass keep occupants cool inside.

Available in two trim levels, Luxury and Touring, both Infiniti I30s come equipped with the new engine. Luxury models come with antilock brakes, power leather seats, express-open sliding and tilting glass sunroof with sunshade, air conditioning with climate control and rear heat ducts, 16-inch alloy wheels, AM/FM/cassette stereo with single CD player and seven speakers, cruise, cell phone pre-wiring, and tinted windows standard. Step up to the Touring model and Infiniti adds a viscous limited-slip differential, sport-ride suspension, aero-composite high-intensity fully automatic headlamps, 17-inch silver alloy wheels and P225/50VR17 A/S BSW tires.

Inside the I30, consumers will find seating for five adults, eight-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support, two-position memory and automatic entry/exit system and a four-way power-adjustable passenger's seat. A height-adjustable center armrest, dual-level storage compartment, classy analog clock, one-touch open and close power windows, three front and two rear cupholders, and a power rear sunshade are also included.

Other innovations for 2000 include a Bose compact woofer, active front headrests, which automatically move up and forward during a rear-end collision to protect the head and neck, and a Homelink Universal Transceiver, which allows you to activate your house lights and garage door from inside the car.

Last year's Infiniti got you great service, extra convenience items, and one of the best warranties in the business. This year, the I30 will give you all that and much more.