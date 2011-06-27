1997 INFINITI I30 Review
Pros & Cons
- Great car with gobs of luxury and outstanding performance.
- Can get the same car for less money in the Nissan Maxima. Also, we're not crazy about that big chrome grille.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum turbine-bladed wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement, and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't find much reason to buy the Infiniti over the Nissan, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.
So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seats, a better warranty, ABS, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors, and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, viscous limited slip differential, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring, and green tinted glass.
Base prices for the Standard I30 start at $28,800, while a top-of-the-line Maxima GLE begins at $26,899. The GLE has leather and an automatic transmission -- add cowhides and an automatic to the I30 and you're looking at $31,120, which places the I30 just below the cutoff for the dreaded luxury tax. Add options to the GLE and you max out at $29,106. Want the sporty I30? Pony up $32,500 for a five-speed model, plus applicable luxury taxes. The Maxima SE with a stick can't be optioned beyond $28,500.
So, basically we're looking at a $5,000 price difference across the line. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, and traction enhancement is an absolute must, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have more peace-of-mind knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.
1997 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI I30.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the I30
Related Used 1997 INFINITI I30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60