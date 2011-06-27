  1. Home
1997 INFINITI I30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Great car with gobs of luxury and outstanding performance.
  • Can get the same car for less money in the Nissan Maxima. Also, we're not crazy about that big chrome grille.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum turbine-bladed wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement, and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't find much reason to buy the Infiniti over the Nissan, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.

So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seats, a better warranty, ABS, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors, and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, viscous limited slip differential, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring, and green tinted glass.

Base prices for the Standard I30 start at $28,800, while a top-of-the-line Maxima GLE begins at $26,899. The GLE has leather and an automatic transmission -- add cowhides and an automatic to the I30 and you're looking at $31,120, which places the I30 just below the cutoff for the dreaded luxury tax. Add options to the GLE and you max out at $29,106. Want the sporty I30? Pony up $32,500 for a five-speed model, plus applicable luxury taxes. The Maxima SE with a stick can't be optioned beyond $28,500.

So, basically we're looking at a $5,000 price difference across the line. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, and traction enhancement is an absolute must, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have more peace-of-mind knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.

1997 Highlights

A few new paint colors are the only changes to the 1997 I30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 INFINITI I30.

5(75%)
4(19%)
3(0%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.6
36 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Amazing Longevity! V6 Automatic
exit,04/25/2012
Bought my '97 Infiniti I30 in 2000 with 30K miles on it. It is now 4/2012 and I'm at 363,000. In mid-atlantic (USA) weather. It has only needed regular maintenance. The largest repair bill I've ever had was just under $2K (ball joints-control arms). But that was well past the 250,000 mile mark. And they do eventually have to be replaced :-) It still runs great. And the leather seats are still very comfy, show very little wear and are quite supportive. It has been incredibly solid. Love this car! I think the fact that it has a timing chain instead of a belt really helped it's longevity. The V6 and transmission in this car are incredible!
About to turn 200,000 and ready for more
Dan,05/30/2010
I bought this car used 7 years ago, and it has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. I am about to turn 200,000 miles and the only maintenance besides oil changes has been replacing struts and brakes. Runs like new and has the smoothest ride of any vehicle I have owned. I would like a newer car but I am not ready to give up my i30 yet.
Very Solid Car
jaredbeeks,07/09/2012
-great bose sound system -very comfy leather seats -power seats for both driver and passenger seat, nice luxury touch -very good fuel economy, I get 24-25 with soley city driving because i"m a kid -although I dont drive like one, but i did one time, the only time my parents paid for a tank of gas, i got 19-20 mpg by beating on the car -it takes premium fuel, i dont put it in and still get stellar gas mileage, i dont recommend it though, you will get better gas mileage if you do put premium and is the engine is much happier, you can hear her hum more smoothly, better performance, ^^btw all of this info is in owners manual(when referring to the fuel type needed)
Darn good car.
Jim,10/27/2010
Car had 35,000 miles on it when we bought it. We have driven this to Fla. for the past few years and got 31 mpg. Great ride. With 135,000 miles on it we are concerned about that long ride again. Hate to part with it. Best car I ever owned. No major repairs. Great acceleration and great Bose system.
See all 36 reviews of the 1997 INFINITI I30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1997 INFINITI I30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1997 INFINITI I30

Used 1997 INFINITI I30 Overview

The Used 1997 INFINITI I30 is offered in the following submodels: I30 Sedan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

