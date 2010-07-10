Used 2002 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me
5 listings
- 123,875 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
- 90,140 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 155,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 57,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
- 101,054 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI I35
Overall Consumer Rating4.7146 Reviews
Ron,10/07/2010
This has been the best car I have ever purchased and I have had many. It gets better gas mileage than most 4 cylinder cars and has a very responsive 6. The front wheel drive is great for winter snows in the mountains. The fold down rear seat has come in handy many times for hauling material.
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox