Used 2002 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me

Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois

Only 114k miles! Heated Leather seats! Sunroof! Wow, we have a beautiful Q35 sedan for you! The body is very sharp with a clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, comfortable, reliable, fuel efficient, fun, and very sporty ride. Your going to love the the very clean and fully equipped interior. This Q35 comes with power heated Leather bucket seats with center console, Power Sunroof, BOSE factory 6 disc Cd sound system, excellent tires on factory Alloy wheels, auto, air, 3.5 V6, fog lamps, front and side airbags, Xenon headlamps, 4 wheel ABS brakes, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! If you demand luxury, quality, reliability, fuel economy, style, and a great running ride, this gorgeous Infinity maybe for you!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 INFINITI I35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKDA31A32T019908

Certified Pre-Owned: No

