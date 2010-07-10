Used 2002 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me

5 listings
I35 Reviews & Specs
  • 2002 INFINITI I35 in Gold
    used

    2002 INFINITI I35

    123,875 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,595

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI I35 in Silver
    used

    2003 INFINITI I35

    90,140 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI I35 in Dark Brown
    used

    2003 INFINITI I35

    155,207 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI I35 in Gray
    used

    2003 INFINITI I35

    57,996 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,998

    Details
  • 2003 INFINITI I35 in Gray
    used

    2003 INFINITI I35

    101,054 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI I35

Overall Consumer Rating
4.7146 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (2%)
  • 1
    (1%)
I35 review
Ron,10/07/2010
This has been the best car I have ever purchased and I have had many. It gets better gas mileage than most 4 cylinder cars and has a very responsive 6. The front wheel drive is great for winter snows in the mountains. The fold down rear seat has come in handy many times for hauling material.
