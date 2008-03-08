  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI I35

2004 INFINITI I35
List Price Estimate
$1,749 - $3,994
Consumer Rating
(72)

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding V6, pleasant highway ride, spacious cockpit, easy-to-use controls, strong reliability record.
  • A few cut-rate interior materials, superceded in performance and spaciousness by the lower-priced Maxima.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Never much of a standout, the I35 is an even harder sell next to the redesigned Maxima that's bigger, more powerful and less expensive.

2004 Highlights

All models get a sunroof, power rear sunshade and body side sills as standard equipment.

Scorecard

Overallundefined / 5

5 star reviews: 92%
4 star reviews: 7%
3 star reviews: 1%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 72 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Meticulously Maintained 2004 I35
Very Happy 2004 I35 Owner,
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)

Granted, I have religiously maintained this car since bought-new in Southern California in April, 2004 (Nov., 2003 "build date" on original window sticker), but I must say this is, apart from the peppy performance, BY FAR the most reliable vehicle amongst the ten I have owned since purchasing my first car back in the late 1970's - still my "daily driver" now 12 years later. Concierge-style Infiniti dealer service experience, separate from, and a definite cut above, the norm. Benefits from the well-known Nissan reliability, but with the sturdiest parts in the bin, being basically a more upscale Maxima. Soft, supple leather interior. Tremendous navigation system for the time period (bird's-eye view a big plus), though Nation-wide coverage depends on purchase of separate (expensive) discs for differing multi-State "zones" if you're looking to travel cross-country. Other than routine maintenance and normal-wear items such as tires, windshield wipers, battery, etc., the ownership experience has been FLAWLESS. Stability Control keeps the car rock-stable in wet or icy conditions. Body integrity remains perfect: zero rust after 12-plus years. Athletic body stance, though not as "sexy" as (say) a BMW -FAR offset by the EXTREMELY minimal cost of upkeep. Tip: Buy the best all-season tires you can afford (ie. Bridgestone Turanza's worked well for me), as I noticed a definite difference in handling when "good rubber" was in evidence (never unpleasant, but downright smile-inducing when better).

5 out of 5 stars, Infiniti I35 17k miles!
cardriver1234,

I just recently purchased my 2004 Infinit I35 from an elderly woman who was the only owner of the car before I got it, Amazingly it only has 17k miles on it and it apart from a few small scratches on the outside the interior looks brand new! Great to drive, very quiet, and comfortable I am just completely in love with this car and think I definately got it for a steal at 9,000!

5 out of 5 stars, Still Ticking!
speed demon,

I bought this car brand new SIX years ago! It's still running like a champ with 113,000 miles on it. (I'm an assertive driver, ok AGGRESSIVE) It's almost ready for second replacement of tires. I've only replaced 2 things, shocks/struts. (again, I don't drive like a grandmother and I live on country roads) and an engine gasket. Everything else has been regular maintenance. Drives great in snow, I've only been stuck twice in my country driveway. I don't usually keep cars this long.. I get tired of them, but I haven't found anything better for my money. Will keep for my teenage daughter to drive in a couple years. Probably the only car I would ever buy used.. if I could find one!

4.875 out of 5 stars, Great Features/Price
RayMan,

First I would start by saying great exterior. Even compared to today's cars, this car was designed beautifully. The V6 is smooth and has great acceleration and brakes. The XM radio option is great for a 2004 car. Great interior room space especially for the back seat. Good sized trunk. Few cars to this date look as good or drive as well as this vehicle. The Infiniti's reputation is stellar.

Features & Specs

4dr Sedan features & specs
4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
MPG 17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2004 INFINITI I35 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable

