Used 2004 INFINITI I35
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding V6, pleasant highway ride, spacious cockpit, easy-to-use controls, strong reliability record.
- A few cut-rate interior materials, superceded in performance and spaciousness by the lower-priced Maxima.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Never much of a standout, the I35 is an even harder sell next to the redesigned Maxima that's bigger, more powerful and less expensive.
2004 Highlights
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Sponsored cars related to the I35
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 INFINITI I35.
Trending topics in reviews
- interior
- comfort
- appearance
- value
- handling & steering
- spaciousness
- driving experience
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- road noise
- fuel efficiency
- sound system
- engine
- ride quality
- climate control
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- wheels & tires
- seats
- dashboard
- steering wheel
- transmission
- visibility
- doors
- safety
- cup holders
- lights
- warranty
- oil
- infotainment system
- brakes
Most helpful consumer reviews
Granted, I have religiously maintained this car since bought-new in Southern California in April, 2004 (Nov., 2003 "build date" on original window sticker), but I must say this is, apart from the peppy performance, BY FAR the most reliable vehicle amongst the ten I have owned since purchasing my first car back in the late 1970's - still my "daily driver" now 12 years later. Concierge-style Infiniti dealer service experience, separate from, and a definite cut above, the norm. Benefits from the well-known Nissan reliability, but with the sturdiest parts in the bin, being basically a more upscale Maxima. Soft, supple leather interior. Tremendous navigation system for the time period (bird's-eye view a big plus), though Nation-wide coverage depends on purchase of separate (expensive) discs for differing multi-State "zones" if you're looking to travel cross-country. Other than routine maintenance and normal-wear items such as tires, windshield wipers, battery, etc., the ownership experience has been FLAWLESS. Stability Control keeps the car rock-stable in wet or icy conditions. Body integrity remains perfect: zero rust after 12-plus years. Athletic body stance, though not as "sexy" as (say) a BMW -FAR offset by the EXTREMELY minimal cost of upkeep. Tip: Buy the best all-season tires you can afford (ie. Bridgestone Turanza's worked well for me), as I noticed a definite difference in handling when "good rubber" was in evidence (never unpleasant, but downright smile-inducing when better).
I just recently purchased my 2004 Infinit I35 from an elderly woman who was the only owner of the car before I got it, Amazingly it only has 17k miles on it and it apart from a few small scratches on the outside the interior looks brand new! Great to drive, very quiet, and comfortable I am just completely in love with this car and think I definately got it for a steal at 9,000!
I bought this car brand new SIX years ago! It's still running like a champ with 113,000 miles on it. (I'm an assertive driver, ok AGGRESSIVE) It's almost ready for second replacement of tires. I've only replaced 2 things, shocks/struts. (again, I don't drive like a grandmother and I live on country roads) and an engine gasket. Everything else has been regular maintenance. Drives great in snow, I've only been stuck twice in my country driveway. I don't usually keep cars this long.. I get tired of them, but I haven't found anything better for my money. Will keep for my teenage daughter to drive in a couple years. Probably the only car I would ever buy used.. if I could find one!
First I would start by saying great exterior. Even compared to today's cars, this car was designed beautifully. The V6 is smooth and has great acceleration and brakes. The XM radio option is great for a 2004 car. Great interior room space especially for the back seat. Good sized trunk. Few cars to this date look as good or drive as well as this vehicle. The Infiniti's reputation is stellar.
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.5L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 5
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
Is the INFINITI I35 a good car?
Is the INFINITI I35 reliable?
Is the 2004 INFINITI I35 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2004 INFINITI I35?
The least-expensive 2004 INFINITI I35 is the 2004 INFINITI I35 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $30,600.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $30,600
What are the different models of INFINITI I35?
More about the 2004 INFINITI I35
Used 2004 INFINITI I35 Overview
The Used 2004 INFINITI I35 is offered in the following submodels: I35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2004 INFINITI I35?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2004 INFINITI I35 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2004 I35 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2004 I35.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2004 INFINITI I35 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2004 I35 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2004 INFINITI I35?
Which 2004 INFINITI I35s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 INFINITI I35 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2004 INFINITI I35.
Can't find a new 2004 INFINITI I35s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new INFINITI I35 for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,772.
Find a new INFINITI for sale - 8 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,235.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2004 INFINITI I35?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out INFINITI lease specials
Related Used 2004 INFINITI I35 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2006
- Used Nissan Rogue 2013
- Used Toyota Sienna 2005
- Used GMC Yukon 2018
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2005
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2008
- Used Kia Sportage
- Used Toyota Highlander 2008
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2018
- Used Audi A4 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles