2003 INFINITI I35 Review
Pros & Cons
- Outstanding V6, pleasant highway ride, low price, spacious cockpit, easy-to-use controls, strong reliability record.
- Too similar to the Nissan Maxima, some cut-rate interior materials, sport package gives the car a choppy ride on rough pavement.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,570 - $3,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though not as luxurious as some peers, the I35 is powerful, reasonably well-equipped and a good deal -- so long as you don't mind that it's a Maxima in disguise.
2003 Highlights
There aren't that many changes for the I35 this year. It gains the option of having an integrated satellite radio, and on the inside the use of wood-tone trim is expanded on the center console.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI I35.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great Value,11/17/2010
Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years.
David,05/03/2010
This is my 2nd Infiniti, my first is a 96 I30t (still own) If this car holds up like the 1996 model I will be a satisfied customer! This is a fast highway car, passing cars has no strain or sweat associated with it. Seats are comfy everything works, stereo slams but not distorted. Fuel economy is freakishly good ( my trip computer lines up with my manual calculations 34-35 mpg going 65 mph in Ohio and PA roads! (no kidding 34-35 mpg) Smoothness and reliability are the trademarks here, looks good too.
cgiunt,09/18/2013
Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.
I-35 lover,02/08/2004
I do love the I-35 that I purchased after considering almost every other brand name automobile available. It has come through every day with the best handling, best ride, and the most fun overall that I found during my test drives. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonable priced luxury car that is a blast to drive!
Features & Specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Safety
