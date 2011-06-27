Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.

