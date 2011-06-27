  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(100)
2003 INFINITI I35 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Outstanding V6, pleasant highway ride, low price, spacious cockpit, easy-to-use controls, strong reliability record.
  • Too similar to the Nissan Maxima, some cut-rate interior materials, sport package gives the car a choppy ride on rough pavement.
List Price Estimate
$1,570 - $3,758
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though not as luxurious as some peers, the I35 is powerful, reasonably well-equipped and a good deal -- so long as you don't mind that it's a Maxima in disguise.

2003 Highlights

There aren't that many changes for the I35 this year. It gains the option of having an integrated satellite radio, and on the inside the use of wood-tone trim is expanded on the center console.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 INFINITI I35.

5(86%)
4(11%)
3(1%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.8
100 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 100 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Value
Great Value,11/17/2010
Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years.
A fast sleeper
David,05/03/2010
This is my 2nd Infiniti, my first is a 96 I30t (still own) If this car holds up like the 1996 model I will be a satisfied customer! This is a fast highway car, passing cars has no strain or sweat associated with it. Seats are comfy everything works, stereo slams but not distorted. Fuel economy is freakishly good ( my trip computer lines up with my manual calculations 34-35 mpg going 65 mph in Ohio and PA roads! (no kidding 34-35 mpg) Smoothness and reliability are the trademarks here, looks good too.
Amazing Car!!! Will Always Drive and Keep One
cgiunt,09/18/2013
Although this Infiniti is my first car, I must say what a dream it has been to own. I bought this car in early 2012 with 117,000 miles on the odometer and have since put on close to 20,000 miles without a single problem. Gas mileage is very good for 134,000 miles averaging 25mpg between highway/city driving. The performance was top notch for it's time and is still a high level competitor today. Car drives great on the GLE suspension and the 215/55/R17 tires make for a nice mixture of ride comfort and handling. The car truly is a low end sports car with great luxury features and very good interior quality. Very little I would change about this car...will always have one.
I love my "I"
I-35 lover,02/08/2004
I do love the I-35 that I purchased after considering almost every other brand name automobile available. It has come through every day with the best handling, best ride, and the most fun overall that I found during my test drives. I would definitely recommend it to anyone looking for a reasonable priced luxury car that is a blast to drive!
See all 100 reviews of the 2003 INFINITI I35
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2003 INFINITI I35 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 INFINITI I35

Used 2003 INFINITI I35 Overview

The Used 2003 INFINITI I35 is offered in the following submodels: I35 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A).

