  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI I35
  4. Used 2002 INFINITI I35
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2002 I35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,750
See I35 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,750
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,750
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,750
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Multi-CD located in dashyes
AM/FM in dash-CD stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,750
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and simulated wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,750
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
heatedyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Front track55.7 in.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3342 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Drag Coefficient.31 cd.
Height57 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track57.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Black Obsidian
  • Autumn Bronze
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Golden Sand
  • Royal Ruby
  • Millennium Jade
  • Midnight Blue
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Graphite
  • Willow
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,750
P215/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,750
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,750
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
See I35 Inventory

Related Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles