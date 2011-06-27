Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|314.5/444.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Torque
|246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Turning circle
|40 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|200 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|Multi-CD located in dash
|yes
|AM/FM in dash-CD stereo
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|7 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|leather and simulated wood steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Front head room
|40.5 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|4 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Rear head room
|37.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.2 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|heated
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Front track
|55.7 in.
|Length
|193.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3342 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|6.3 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.31 cd.
|Height
|57 in.
|Wheel base
|108.3 in.
|Width
|70.2 in.
|Rear track
|57.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|P215/55R H tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$28,750
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ unlimited mi.
