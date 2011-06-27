  1. Home
1998 INFINITI I30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast and performance oriented, this Maxima-based entry-level sedan from Infiniti is a good value when compared to the Lexus ES300 or Mercedes-Benz C280.
  • Not a great value when compared to Nissan Corporation's own Maxima SE.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Nissan Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't find much reason to buy the Infiniti over the Nissan, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.

So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seats, a better warranty, ABS, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors, and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, viscous limited slip differential, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring and green tinted glass.

Base prices for the Standard I30 start at $29,400, while a top-of-the-line Maxima GLE begins at $26,889. The GLE has leather and an automatic transmission. Want the sporty I30? Pony up $32,000 for a five-speed model, plus applicable luxury taxes. The Maxima SE with a stick can't be optioned beyond $29,400.

So, basically we're looking at a sizeable price difference across the line. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, and traction enhancement is an absolute must, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have more peace-of-mind knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.

1998 Highlights

Side-impact airbags make their way into the Infiniti I30, as do new headlamps, taillamps, center console and wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 INFINITI I30.

5(82%)
4(15%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car
Infiniti_for_life,01/30/2004
I've had my I30 for about 1 1/2 years and have driven it pretty hard. I haven't had any problems with it other than the drivers side airbag seems to have a faulty connection in it so the airbag light blinks. Everything else works great. For a car with 113k miles, it has been well worth the money.
Jackpot
jmcizchillin,11/28/2010
I have had not one, but two infiniti i30 sedans. My first a 1997 i30t, which I bought with 80,000 miles for $7000 cash in 2004. My wife and I drove it to 175,000 miles in 2010. The only thing I replaced was the starter! The second was a 98 i30 base model I bought with 105,000 miles for $4200 cash in 2007, I traveled a lot with it and took it to 160,000 miles and I'm still driving it now. We sold the 97 earlier this year. But I am still driving the 98 at 161,000 miles. Ironically the only thing I had to replace on it was a measly starter! Both cars ran as good from day one to last day I drove them. (one of them was earlier today) this is one of the best and most reliable cars ever made.
One of the best out there
Stephane M,12/31/2015
Touring 4dr Sedan
I bought the car in 2014 with 150k miles. It now have 160k. Within 1 year I went to the mechanic 1time to add freon for a/c and 10 months later to fix both axles and alternator @ $400. I took the car from dallas to atlanta twice. Dallas to Houston and to austin. I have always done oil change on time and checked antifreeze and the car has always taken good care of me. Beside a 1996 toyota camry that I previously owned this is the best car I've ever had.
Excellent used car at a low price.
brianq727,03/18/2015
4dr Sedan
I bought this car as a "go betweener" when my WRX died on me the second time because a shady mechanic shop j went to. I paid $2500 for this car with 127K miles and only expected to keep it a few months but it has really grown on me and is super reliable. Only things I've replaced in the 15 months I've owned it are a radiator for $110 and the O2 sensors for $130. Not bad for a car with 140K miles on it. She starts right up everyday and I plan on keeping her for a long time since I'm enjoying the "no car payment" life. I would highly recommend buying one of these used from model year 1996 to 1998. I see them for under $3K all the time and would make a great first car as well for teens.
See all 33 reviews of the 1998 INFINITI I30
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1998 INFINITI I30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
