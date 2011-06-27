1998 INFINITI I30 Review
Pros & Cons
- Fast and performance oriented, this Maxima-based entry-level sedan from Infiniti is a good value when compared to the Lexus ES300 or Mercedes-Benz C280.
- Not a great value when compared to Nissan Corporation's own Maxima SE.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Nissan Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't find much reason to buy the Infiniti over the Nissan, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.
So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seats, a better warranty, ABS, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors, and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, viscous limited slip differential, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring and green tinted glass.
Base prices for the Standard I30 start at $29,400, while a top-of-the-line Maxima GLE begins at $26,889. The GLE has leather and an automatic transmission. Want the sporty I30? Pony up $32,000 for a five-speed model, plus applicable luxury taxes. The Maxima SE with a stick can't be optioned beyond $29,400.
So, basically we're looking at a sizeable price difference across the line. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, and traction enhancement is an absolute must, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have more peace-of-mind knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 INFINITI I30.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the I30
Related Used 1998 INFINITI I30 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford Shelby GT350 2016
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2000
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2004
- Used BMW 3 Series 2014
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2013
- Used Kia Niro 2017
- Used Subaru Forester 2009
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Kia Cadenza
- 2021 Mazda CX-5 News
- 2021 Lamborghini Urus News
- 2021 Ford F-150 News
- 2019 Buick Regal Sportback
- 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
- 2019 ALPINA B7
- 2020 Ram 1500
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe
- 2019 Ghibli
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- INFINITI Q50 2019
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2020 Q50
- 2019 QX50
- 2019 INFINITI Q50
- 2019 INFINITI QX80
- 2019 INFINITI Q60