Consumer Rating
(66)
2001 INFINITI I30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful yet refined drivetrain, roomy and comfortable cabin, full load of amenities, limited-slip differential on Touring model, standard rear sunshade.
  • No manual transmission for Touring model, harsh ride quality of Touring model, some inexpensive-looking interior bits.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though unremarkable and largely forgettable, the I30 makes good with its comfortable interior and low price tag.

Vehicle overview

Last year brought about big changes for the I30. A new look and a new engine transformed this formerly glorified Nissan Maxima into a true performance luxury sedan. We like the current I30's combination of a buttery-smooth V6 fronting a roomy interior encapsulated in stylish sheet metal that finally distances it from its cheaper Nissan-badged cousin.

Central to the I30's personality is a 3.0-liter 24-valve DOHC aluminum V6 engine that makes 227 horsepower; 5 more horses than any Maxima save the 20th Anniversary special edition. Alas, in the Infiniti only a four-speed automatic transmission is available, transferring power to the front wheels.

The I30 boasts computer-assisted, speed-sensitive power steering that automatically adjusts to driving conditions, providing more assist when needed for easy parking, and more effort at high speeds for better feel and feedback. The multi-link beam rear underpinnings contribute to a smooth yet controlled ride, but you'd think a $30,000 entry-luxury sedan might offer a true independent rear suspension. Struts hold up the front end, and stabilizer bars front and rear keep body roll in check. Four-wheel disc ABS is standard, and traction control is optional.

Available in two trim levels, Luxury and Touring, Infiniti I30 comes well equipped in either guise. Luxury models include the usual upscale gewgaws, including leather seats, an express-open sunroof, automatic climate control, 200-watt Bose audio system and the much-ballyhooed (for good reason) power rear sunshade as standard equipment. Step up to the Touring model and Infiniti adds a viscous limited-slip differential, sport-ride suspension, xenon high-intensity headlamps, 17-inch wheels and performance-oriented P225/50VR17 tires.

Inside the I30, consumers will find comfortable seating for five adults and a surprisingly roomy rear seat. The eight-way power-adjustable driver seat includes lumbar support, two-position memory and an automatic entry/exit system. Side airbags that protect the head and chest deploy from the sides of both front seats. A height-adjustable center armrest with dual-level storage compartment, signature Infiniti analog clock and one-touch open and close power windows are also included on all I30s.

Other interesting features on the I30 include active front headrests, which automatically move up and forward during a rear-end collision to protect against whiplash. A HomeLink universal transmitter, which allows you to activate your house lights and garage door from inside the car, is standard on Touring models. Buyers can opt for a Birdview navigation system that pops up from the top of the dashboard, and a trunk-mounted six-CD changer is available, though we wish Infiniti used an in-dash model for optimal convenience. Infiniti Communicator, a telematics system similar to OnStar from General Motors, is also optional on I30, providing one-touch calling for emergency or roadside assistance.

With its classy looks, smooth and powerful V6 and long list of standard and available features, the I30 Luxury delivers a true luxury sedan experience that doesn't entail typical luxury sedan payments. And if you're looking for a reliable, good-looking sport sedan with room for five, the I30 Touring should be on your test-drive list.

2001 Highlights

This year, two new colors are added along with steering wheel-mounted controls, an antiglare rearview mirror with integrated compass and an emergency inside trunk release. The brilliant blue xenon headlights previously available only on Touring models can now be ordered on base trim cars, as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 INFINITI I30.

5(58%)
4(32%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.4
66 reviews
See all 66 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 I-30 Outstanding Reliability and Value
lynnj,10/11/2011
Purchased new 2001. After some O2 and Mass Airflow sensor failures during 60K warranty period, no repairs until 148,000 miles (starter) and 160K m (radiator). Now at 178Km and car drives like it has 50K on it. I could not be happier with it. My 21 yr old son wants me to replace it (with G37) and retire the I30 to him! This car has been a 10+ on a 10 point scale.
Street tank Highway Cruiser
serezhkin,01/24/2011
Bought the car used with 115k. Driving impressions: the car is like a tank in the city: huge turn radius, horrible mpg (14/city), poor rear visibility makes it hard to park. Performance is ok for 230hp. I come from 97 528i, and some minor features are missing, and interior quality is not as great. HID lights are all fogged out by now and barely illuminate the road. However, over 2 years I only had the following issues: replaced ECU and defective idle control valve ($500), power steering hose ($300). Oxygen sensor fault popped up once in a while - replaced spark plugs and now it's gone (at least for now). That's all! Now the pros - read them in the favorite features below.
Thinking twice about Infiniti
speedfanatic20,08/04/2011
Bought this car after my SC400 was totaled. Had about 100K on it or so. Performance is decent but coming from a RWD V8 to a FWD V6 was a little disappointing. Don't get me wrong I love my I30, but its conditional love. This car has been an absolute nightmare. The VSS was replaced twice, MAF sensor is prone to replacement, ECM burned up due to sudden fault in the Idle Control. Suspension is very soft even for a sedan. Besides this long list of expensive i mean very expensive repairs, I enjoy driving this car. It has a very responsive throttle and gets attention where ever it goes.
Great Used Vehicle
maria norris,08/29/2010
Purchased this vehicle two model-years old with 28,000 miles, currently has 105,000 miles. It has been a stellar performer! Very comfortable and refined interior and classic exterior body styling. This car has clearly spoiled me. It is going to be difficult to replace this level of refinement and trouble-free driving, and do it with a reasonable price tag. Mileage has been better than expected for this size vehicle, combined driving consistently averaging 25. Only complaint is the underbody design puts stress on the exhaust system; I have had to replace it three times. Other than that, just routine maintenance.
See all 66 reviews of the 2001 INFINITI I30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
227 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2001 INFINITI I30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
