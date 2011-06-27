  1. Home
1999 INFINITI I30 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Fast and performance oriented, this Maxima-based entry-level sedan from Infiniti is a good value when compared to the Lexus ES300 or Mercedes-Benz C280.
  • It's not such a good value when compared to Nissan Corporation's own Maxima SE.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Nissan Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't find much reason to buy the Infiniti I30 over the Nissan Maxima, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.

So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seat, a better warranty, antilock brakes, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Available on both cars is the Traction Control System, which monitors wheel slippage and applies intermittent braking while reducing engine speed, and limited slip differential. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring and green tinted glass.

The I30 is available in two trim levels: Standard and Touring. The Standard I30 is powered by a 190-horsepower 3.0-liter DOHC V6 engine. The Touring model adds sport-tuned struts and shock absorbers, five-spoke 16-inch alloy wheels, 215/55R16 tires and a choice between a manual or automatic transmission. A loaded Maxima SE runs about $30,000, while an essentially identical Infiniti Standard can cost more than $33,000.

So, basically we're looking at a sizeable price difference. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have peace of mind, knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.

1999 Highlights

Traction control is available as an option, the audio faceplate has been updated and an ignition immobilizer is offered on the I30.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 INFINITI I30.

5(83%)
4(13%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
46 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best investment
sing,08/20/2009
This car is as good as they say, no mechanical problems even at 150k. I'm a big guy and the seats do me well. I am comfortable and my back is good even on long trips. This car has it all would buy another in a second.
Best Value on the Road
140000 and more,07/15/2009
Owned for 5 years and 140K. I have replaced an alternator only. Now have 200k. Mileage is 25-27 with mostly hwy and some city. Reliability has been excellent. I drove a similar maxima 1996 until 248K when I was rear ended. This car is unbelievable for quality cost, mileage, comfort and reliability. I paid 9,200 in 2003 for this car with 62k. I plan on driving it until 300k. I should reach it in 3 years. I don't understand people's comments on this site. I love my wife's vehicle (Toyota Sienna), but I have replaced a couple of sensors, timing belts and etc. On this car, I have never replaced CV, (There is not belt), catalytic, A/C, or Trans. This car has a less than 5 cents/mile cost.
I30 review
Mark,12/29/2005
Mileage is 22 - 26 range. Runs well on regular, better on premium. Premium gives it better performance, while mpg doesn't significantly change
Infiniti I-cellent
i30TX,02/09/2006
This is an excellent car--is very reliable, is extremely luxurious and extremely fun to drive. Right now I'm at 131,000 on my 1999 touring model-- this car can easily go another 160-170k without any problems. Maintenance and gas (ALWAYS USE PREMIUM IN YOUR I) can be a bit expensive, but the upkeep is a small price to pay for such an otherwise flawless machine.
See all 46 reviews of the 1999 INFINITI I30
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 INFINITI I30 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 1999 INFINITI I30
More About This Model

Last winter, Edmund's editors conducted a comparison test of sport sedans. We assembled midpriced, fun-to-drive models from three continents and pitted them against each other for two days of grueling driving. When the dust settled, the Nissan Maxima SE emerged as the victor, knocking out impressive competition like the refined Volkswagen Passat, the redesigned Mazda 626, and the bang-for-the-buck bargain Ford Contour. It was no surprise, then, that our eyes lit up when Infiniti offered us the I30 Touring (I30t) for a week early this fall, since the I30t is merely a Nissan Maxima SE that underwent a little cosmetic surgery.

To some eyes, the Infiniti is slightly more attractive than the Nissan. The I30's sharp aluminum wheels, flashier taillight arrangement, and more imposing grille give the car a more refined appearance then the Maxima. The detail changes are minor enough, however, that one of our editors was confused when exiting a restaurant and found a like-colored Maxima parked in the slot next to our I30 test car. He actually walked up to the Maxima before realizing that it wasn't the car he would be driving home that night.

Despite its five-year-old design, the I30 is competitive against other entry-level luxury vehicles in terms of interior comfort. The driver and front seat passenger benefit from supportive bucket seats that easily adjust to fit almost any frame. Rear seat passengers are treated to a comfy bench seat that doesn't cramp the legs or head. Front and rear passengers get a nicely padded center armrest with storage compartments that make long commutes a little more bearable.

Drivers get the benefit of Nissan Motor's typically good dashboard and control layout. Our only gripe about the I30's ergonomics is the location of the cruise control activation switch; it is inconveniently hidden behind the left side of the steering wheel, and can't be activated without looking away from the road. Fortunately, the Set, Coast, Accel and Resume buttons are mounted on the steering wheel, so once the cruise is turned on, drivers aren't distracted from the road when they just need to change speeds.

Audiophiles will love the I30. The standard six-speaker Bose audio system sounds fantastic and puts most manufacturers' optional units to shame. Standard on all I30s is a healthy dose of faux-wood interior trim. While not everyone on Edmund's staff is crazy about wood trim, many of us feel that it gives the I30's cabin welcome warmth. Our Touring model also came equipped with buttery-soft leather upholstery that was as inviting as a favorite jacket. Upon settling into the soft hides, you could imagine that you were about to go for a ride in a car that was double the cost of the I30.

All I30s are equipped with a silky DOHC V6 engine that makes 190 horsepower and 205 foot-pounds of torque. Since Infiniti supplied us with the Touring model, we were able to row our own gears, thanks to a smooth, five-speed manual transmission. We have to recognize Infiniti for offering a manual transmission on their top-selling car; no other Japanese luxury carmaker offers sport sedan drivers the opportunity to change gears like grandpa did. The combination of the powerful V6 engine and manual transmission allows drivers to get the most out of this quick car. Whether launching from a stoplight or weaving through S-turns, the I30t gave our editors a smooth, progressive power delivery that kept on pulling right up to redline.

The I30t rewards aggressive drivers with its sport-tuned independent MacPherson strut front and multi-link beam rear suspension components. Coupled with the well-balanced rack-and-pinion steering gear, the suspension supplies quick turn-in and excellent tracking through corners. Some credit must also be given to the 215/55R16 tires that offer ample grip and a progressive departure attitude when lateral force overwhelms the tires' friction load. Moderate body lean gives the I30t just enough counterbalance to break the rear end loose when lifting off the throttle in a tight corner. As the weight transfers to the front of the car, the I30's tail comes around sweetly, tightening up the car's turning radius. A maneuver like that can take quite awhile to master in some vehicles, but in the I30t the learning curve is but a slight incline.

Our staff enjoyed their week with the I30t. Typically, a manual transmission can be a detriment for those dealing with the stop and go traffic of Los Angeles. However, the car's light clutch and velvety shifter were so easy to operate, that we didn't even receive complaints from those drivers who are more concerned with luxury than performance. The people and cargo moving abilities of the car are impressive, as is the fun quotient that can be tapped by just dipping into the throttle a bit. Furthermore, the Infiniti does a better job at impressing certain types of people than its downmarket sibling does. When discussing the differences between the I30 and the Maxima with his mother-in-law, one of our editors was surprised to find out that although his mother-in-law would buy the I30, she would never buy the Maxima. When pressed for a reason, she stated that the Maxima seemed common and boring, whereas the Infiniti was more exclusive and prestigious. When the editor disclosed the price difference between the two vehicles, she didn't budge; apparently, the Nissan name doesn't carry enough clout for some shoppers.

We like the I30t a great deal. We also like the Nissan Maxima SE a great deal. The reason we like the I30t is because it is basically a Maxima with a fancy facelift and a great warranty. We don't think, though, that the differences between the I30t and Maxima SE warrant the purchase of the Infiniti product. The base price for the I30t is $31,695. The base price for the Nissan Maxima SE is $23,989. Optioned to I30t-levels, a Maxima SE tops out at $28,875. Is the Infiniti badge, award-winning dealer network, and extended warranty coverage worth the nearly $3,000 price premium over a similar Maxima? Well, some of you may think so, but we'll take the Maxima and spend a week in Cabo San Lucas with the savings.

Used 1999 INFINITI I30 Overview

The Used 1999 INFINITI I30 is offered in the following submodels: I30 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Touring 4dr Sedan.

Research Similar Vehicles