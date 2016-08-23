Used 2004 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me
- 90,140 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 155,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 57,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
- 101,054 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 123,875 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI I35
Very Happy 2004 I35 Owner,08/23/2016
4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A)
Granted, I have religiously maintained this car since bought-new in Southern California in April, 2004 (Nov., 2003 "build date" on original window sticker), but I must say this is, apart from the peppy performance, BY FAR the most reliable vehicle amongst the ten I have owned since purchasing my first car back in the late 1970's - still my "daily driver" now 12 years later. Concierge-style Infiniti dealer service experience, separate from, and a definite cut above, the norm. Benefits from the well-known Nissan reliability, but with the sturdiest parts in the bin, being basically a more upscale Maxima. Soft, supple leather interior. Tremendous navigation system for the time period (bird's-eye view a big plus), though Nation-wide coverage depends on purchase of separate (expensive) discs for differing multi-State "zones" if you're looking to travel cross-country. Other than routine maintenance and normal-wear items such as tires, windshield wipers, battery, etc., the ownership experience has been FLAWLESS. Stability Control keeps the car rock-stable in wet or icy conditions. Body integrity remains perfect: zero rust after 12-plus years. Athletic body stance, though not as "sexy" as (say) a BMW -FAR offset by the EXTREMELY minimal cost of upkeep. Tip: Buy the best all-season tires you can afford (ie. Bridgestone Turanza's worked well for me), as I noticed a definite difference in handling when "good rubber" was in evidence (never unpleasant, but downright smile-inducing when better).
