1996 INFINITI I30 Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

What happens when you put a garish chrome grille, bright cast aluminum turbine-bladed wheels, a conservatively styled taillight arrangement, and a wood-trimmed interior onto a Maxima? Infiniti's excuse to charge a premium for Nissan's excellent sport sedan. In fact, we can't much reason to buy the Infiniti over the Nissan, aside from the quality treatment that Infiniti dealers bestow upon their customers.

So, what are the real differences between the two cars, aside from the prestige of the Infiniti nameplate? The I30 offers standard goodies such as a power driver and passenger seats, a better warranty, ABS, simulated wood interior trim, automatic climate controls, variable intermittent wipers, keyless entry and security system, heated outside mirrors, and cargo netting; all stuff you can get on the Maxima at extra cost. Exclusive to the I30 are items like speed-sensitive steering, viscous limited slip differential, chrome accents, simulated leather door trim, integrated HomeLink transmitter, dual map lights, automatic anti-glare rear view mirror, map pockets, cellular phone pre-wiring, and green tinted glass.

Base prices for the Standard I30 start at $28,420, while a top-of-the-line Maxima GLE begins at $26,279. The GLE has leather and an automatic transmission -- add cowhides and an automatic to the I30 and you're looking at $31,120, which places the I30 just below the cutoff for the dreaded luxury tax. Add options to the GLE and you max out at $28,376. Want the sporty I30? Pony up $32,720 for a five-speed model, plus applicable luxury taxes. The Maxima SE with a stick can't be optioned beyond $28,000.

So, basically we're looking at a $5,000 price difference across the line. Is the I30 worth the extra expenditure? We don't think so. However, we tend to be more practical than most buyers in the near-luxury segment of the market. If the Maxima's styling turns you off, and traction enhancement is an absolute must, the I30 is probably right up your alley. Not only will the premium paid get you better service and a few extra convenience items, but you'll have more peace-of-mind knowing that your new "I" is covered by one of the best warranties in the business.

1996 Highlights

New luxo-sport sedan based on the Nissan Maxima arrived during 1995. Slotted between the G20 and the J30, the I30 competes with the Lexus ES 300, BMW 3 Series and the new Acura TL-Series. If you like big chrome grilles, this is the car to buy.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 INFINITI I30.

5(88%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
52 reviews
See all 52 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best car for the money
Pam,04/09/2010
I've owned my Infiniti I30 for 12 years and it just turned 331,000 miles! Just oil changes and maintenance. Never any transmission or engine trouble. Still gets 25.3 mpg. Best car I have ever owned, and I've owned Mercedes & Lexus.
Excellent
robert,11/14/2008
Bought used in 2002 with 88k miles and now has 160k. Still looks good with new wheels and spoiler. Bullet proof engine, still does not use oil. Why can't they make them like this any more? Leather still looks new and only regular maintenance on service.
Best Car Ever
Rush,12/23/2008
This car is great! I had it for 2 years now and it has given me no problems! It is fast, reliable, smooth running car with an amazing sound system (Bose), you can not go wrong with Infiniti, that's why it costs so much!
Hate to Part Ways
l-55,03/07/2009
Got this car at 159k. Now, at 205k (and just getting broken in), it has been 'totaled' and I must give it up. I loved it so much that I planned on keeping it till 300k, as it has been incredible! Even the leather has held up and the car can't feel much different than it did new. Only repairs were front axle seals and a minor electrical issue.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
