Used 2003 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me

Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas

Contact Dallas Autos Direct today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2003 INFINITI I35 Luxury. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage INFINITI I35. A rare find these days. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Golden Sand on Beige INFINITI I35 Luxury could end up being the perfect match for you. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this INFINITI I35 Luxury is the one! Finance available with applicable fees.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 INFINITI I35 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Headlights .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JNKDA31A23T117393

Stock: 3T117393

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-10-2019