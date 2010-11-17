Used 2003 INFINITI I35 for Sale Near Me
- 90,140 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995
- 155,207 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,990
- 57,996 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,998
- 101,054 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
- 123,875 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,595
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI I35 searches:
Showing 1 - 5 out of 5 listings
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI I35
Read recent reviews for the INFINITI I35
Write a reviewSee all 100 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8100 Reviews
Report abuse
Great Value,11/17/2010
Peppy vehicle with poor turning radius. Very dependable. Only problem in 8 years has been the automatic portion of the electric windows (when you hit the switch and they go all the way up), it comes back down 4". If you close slowly it is fine. Comfortable and a great deal and value for the money. Consumer reports his listed this model as "great used car value" for many years.
- 2019 Arteon