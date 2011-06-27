Used 2002 INFINITI I35 Consumer Reviews

I35 review Ron , 10/07/2010 11 of 11 people found this review helpful This has been the best car I have ever purchased and I have had many. It gets better gas mileage than most 4 cylinder cars and has a very responsive 6. The front wheel drive is great for winter snows in the mountains. The fold down rear seat has come in handy many times for hauling material. Report Abuse

I will buy another Infinity Janel Still , 02/24/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased my Infinity in December of 2001 - the car is a 2002 though. It is now 2015 and I'm still driving my Infinity. She has 229,000 miles on her and she still runs great! I still have the same engine and transmission in her. I will definitely buy another Infinity. Report Abuse

Amazing! trish , 08/31/2010 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Been driving this beauty since 2005, really only had few problems. Once the power steering fuel had to be replaced, another time some minor things.The only concern is that after 100K miles when you see these minor problems, they all add up very fast, for instance it took me $200 to replace the HID headlights. But let me tell you I have done three cross country trips in this car without a trace of discomfort! The leg space is amazing for both front and rear passengers. I haven't met anyone who is not impressed with its interiors. Drive feels very secure. Perfect family sedan! Can't imagine to part with it! Report Abuse

BEST ENGINES EVER dtagani16 , 05/13/2015 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 4A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful To be honest i never liked infiniti before this car. It has opened my eyes to extreme reliability. I bought mine used with 140K on it dealer maintained with records. I have never been stuck with this car ever. Has it had minor issues yes but being a DYI guy i fixed most of it myself. The engine and tranny are great i am at 200K right now and have tried to beat the car up and still it goes strong. I would recommend this car to anyone as it is one of the most reliable engines out there. Infiniti will get more business from me in the future. Report Abuse