Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Consumer Reviews
Great Car
Bought this car at auction and got at GREAT DEAL on the BASE model, (didn't give the option to change) going on 2 years and still love it. Giving 'bullet points" Great acceleration...I like to drive fast, hugs the curves nicely. Great breaking (I drive 35 miles each way to work on a major highway in rush hour traffic) Good gas mileage (depending on driving conditions...but I drove a '99 Suburban @13 mpg) average about 24 mpg hwy. (17 gallon tank) Stereo is fine...not as good as my '05 Altima or 2000 Infiniti but it does the job. Heated front seats (comfortable) and outside mirrors...awesome. Back seats...not sure..but heard nice ride...heat/ac vents for passengers. Back seats do not fold down...but there is a small pass thru behind the middle arm rest..not sure why people get so upset about this...it's not a truck to haul things. The trunk is smaller than what I am used to (Chrysler 300/Chevy Suburban) but downsizing means just that. Groceries still fit. Console is smaller than what I am used to...but there are 3 usb ports and another (not sure the name but like a cigarette lighter)...oh and there is an ashtray and lighter. Not sure about the phone sync option...I don't use my cell when driving..but it is available...mic is right above my head. No problems with paint, gets washed every week. Oil changes run about $50 every 5000 miles......book says 7500. Uses Regular unleaded gas... My only complaints.... The front floor vents Not the best in snowy conditions....
Is this thing really a HUNDAI?
Having spent ample time in the seat of Mercedes' SL 55 and an AMG 63, I had low expectations of the 5.0 R-Spec Hundai. Uhhhh...WOW, was I wrong. For about 1/3 the cost, the Genesis Sedan is a fantastic luxury muscle car that hangs with the big dollar Europeans. Oh yeah, and for under $40K total, it came with a bumper to bumper 100K mile warranty. The Genesis has so far averaged roughly twice the gas mileage of my two previous Mercedes. Really? a Korean 429 HP luxury sedan that gets 27 MPG? What's not to like? Great price, fast, comfortable, reliable. The Germans had better up their game really soon, because I just bought two of these things, for less than my last European.
Best car for the money
Okay, I have read some horrible reviews on this car on this website and I can tell you from owning it personally for two years now that some people will complain about absolutely anything for no reason. I have had zero mechanical issues and zero paint issues. The one guy says his paint is "peeling off" - hogwash, unless he poured acid on it. I bought my 2013 Genesis as a brand new car in 2014 (it was the oldest brand new car on the lot) and the paint still shines like new today. The window sticker was over $40k but I practically stole it for $28k out the door. So for those of you that paid full window sticker or something close to it, I am sorry for your misfortune, but you should have shopped more wisely. Also, the guy complained about having to go to the "lowly Hyundai mechanics" instead of going to a high-end shop - well guess what - there was no high end shop when you bought the car and there still isn't up until this day. Although Hyundai has now proclaimed that "Genesis" is going to become their high end brand, building a whole line of new "Genesis only" dealerships and repair shops will take a long time. So the guy who complained about that also said he should have just went out and spent $125k and bought a Porsche Panamera in the first place. Yeah right - I know most people probably cross-shop a near-level luxury car versus a sports car for six figures - that makes total sense! You get my picture here? So, after driving my car for two years, I got exactly what I paid for - a very well appointed, near luxury car with all of the latest (at that point) gadgets. My one real complaint about the car is that even though it is supposed to have 333 horsepower and 330 pound feet of torque, it is quite slow to respond when you put the throttle down. You can almost count one Mississippi, two Mississippi, and then it decides to kick in. This can be a bit unnerving in a passing or emergency situation, but I can only think that the car is programmed that way to save on gas mileage. Otherwise my car is great, quiet, well composed, semi-sporty, holds the road well, is smooth, and gets pretty good gas mileage for a heavier v6 car. That other guy complained of "tons and tons of wind noise" - nonsense. There is a little bit of wind noise, but overall, I hear just a little bit of road/tire noise, but nothing the stereo won't drown out even at low levels. My only other small complaint is that the driver's seat front won't go down as low as I would like. Even with the motorized seat all the way down, the area below my thighs still seems a little too high. I can tilt the back of the seat up a little bit but that is not a perfect solution. So for $28,000 (after the awesome dealer discount), I got a fully loaded near luxury car with all the luxury trimmings that gets good gas mileage and has the longest warranty in the world. As far as comparing this car to actual luxury cars such as similarly sized Mercedes E class, a BMW 5 series, or an Audi A6, good luck trying to get one of those brand new and fully loaded for under $30,000.00. You would be looking at more like $60 to $65k. Heck, even the brand new Hyundai Genesis sedans are in the mid $50's now and it is based off the same underpinnings of my car. Realistically, you can't even get an American near luxury car such as a Chrysler 300, a Buick Lacrosse, or a Ford Taurus fully loaded for less than around $40k. And their warranties are not half as long as mine. I looked at every car out there at the time, and the Genesis sedan at the price I paid was the absolute best brand new car I could find. And I don't hang my head in shame when I go to my local Hyundai dealer; in fact, they are very nice, and know me by name. So I won't be cross-shopping the Porsche Panamera any time soon unless I win the lottery, and I don't think that anybody shopping for a car in the $30k range is going to be looking at anything even close to that either. So just take some of these reviews with a grain of salt. Additionally, if you are in the market for a certified used car, you could probably pick one of these up for half of what they cost new and still get that factory certified Hyundai warranty. Overall, I am highly satisfied with my Genesis. In fact, this is my fourth Hyundai and my other three were very reliable as well. Update October 2017. I still own my car. The paint still looks good. It still drives and rides comfortably and nothing has broken since new. The stereo/nav is a little slow to respond sometimes. It will show the Genesis logo on the screen until it wakes up. A little frustrating at times but it's not often and doesn't last. My only real complaint is still the sluggish throttle response. It has 333 horsepower but you have to wait for the computer to figure out when to use it. I took it on an overnight trip recently with 3 male adults and a car full of stuff. We still managed about 29 mpg on the highway which seems pretty good. Overall satisfied and car still under warranty.
RSPEC 2013 by brian125
So far in 2 weeks here is my review..I love the sound system, very quite inside the cabin, very fast and fun to drive. The ride is jittery on bad roads just like the reviews. On the highway this genesis rides like any luxury vehicle. So the Positives outweight the negitives so far. Im a big guy at 6'1 250 and the drivers seat and position is very comfortable with plenty of head and leg room. I bought this vehicle for 38.3k plus taxes 20% of the msrp.
Lot of car for the money
For the money I don't think you can get a better luxury sedan with regards to price to feature ratio. I got the R-Spec version which comes with just about all available options PLUS 400 Horsepower. Other cars in the same class with similar features that I looked at cost at least $10,000 more. Aside from a few minor annoyances (no display of current climate settings, trunk lid design that lets water flow into trunk when opening) I've been very pleased with the car.
