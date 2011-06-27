Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Genesis 3.8 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,018
|$10,250
|$12,127
|Clean
|$7,564
|$9,657
|$11,405
|Average
|$6,655
|$8,472
|$9,959
|Rough
|$5,747
|$7,286
|$8,513
2013 Hyundai Genesis 5.0 R-Spec 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,162
|$12,991
|$15,370
|Clean
|$9,587
|$12,240
|$14,454
|Average
|$8,436
|$10,737
|$12,622
|Rough
|$7,285
|$9,235
|$10,790