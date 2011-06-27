1995 Honda Passport Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$715 - $1,441
Used Passport for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Midyear change gives the Passport driver and passenger airbags in a redesigned dashboard.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Honda Passport.
Most helpful consumer reviews
sunbird94,07/10/2011
My dad got this 1995.5 passport from his parents after our 84 ramcharger gave up.the 3.2 v6 had a roar and thirst for oil,it needed head gaskets at 120,000,then we moved from PA to AZ and it had 130,000 i cleaned it up and it looked like brand new.it wasnt running for 3 months,battery was weak but it cranked right up like it was running 15 minutes ago.at 155,000 the AC went and we replaced the compressor with one from the junkyard,the squeal got worse and one day at 156,874 the ol family truckster gave up.i miss it alot and brought a tear to my eye as it got towed away with its new family,i saw it once more going down the road and on craigslist for $1500 and we sold it for $450.
BC Walley,05/01/2004
Just bought this fun car, really can't give you solid personal experience. Running it hard for the weeks I've had it, and it runs great. Handles very well for an offroad/street vehicle. The turning radius is better than my Volvos. Getting 18mpg, running 17mi, one way to work, through many stoplights, approx. 30mph traffic, with one 2-3mi stretch of 50mph. I'm a happy camper... so far. Yeah, the interior is super basic, but I was looking for an upgrade to a Jeep, for fun in the woods, and reasonable compfort. I got just that. It has 130K mi, solid as a rock, looks sharp, fast, better than most fuel economy. My pdate in a year.
ben_k240,11/23/2007
I've had my Passport for over 4 years and it has always been as good to me as I have been to it. I bought it with 86K on it and have only had to make repairs typical of it's age. No major engine or transmission problems yet at over 120K. Compared to other SUVs of its age and class level, I'd say it is average to good. Things to watch for are alternators (tend to start 'chirping' or 'squealing'), power steering pumps (can start to hum loudly), and be mindful of CV joints because if they wear out from maintenance neglect they're expensive to fix on this vehicle. Overall I would describe this vehicle as rugged, reliable, and durable. The mileage to power ratio is terrible though.
MzRevolutionary,01/05/2010
...That loves a Honda! My mom got this car for me as my first car and I still have it 6 years later. Honestly the thing won't die! Love hate relationship. Engine is 100% and only the body is starting to go some. Had to replace a window motor and have replaced the timing belt. Other than that not one problem. Recently began squealing in extreme cold but only minor issue. This vehicle will run through whatever! I can honestly say I've put this car through more hell than the devil could bring and she is still going super strong. Would HIGHLY recommend if considering to purchase one. Only minor maintenance, rarely if every repairs and I'm at 200,000 miles. Wish I could keep mine longer :- /
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Honda Passport features & specs
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Passport
Related Used 1995 Honda Passport info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019