My dad got this 1995.5 passport from his parents after our 84 ramcharger gave up.the 3.2 v6 had a roar and thirst for oil,it needed head gaskets at 120,000,then we moved from PA to AZ and it had 130,000 i cleaned it up and it looked like brand new.it wasnt running for 3 months,battery was weak but it cranked right up like it was running 15 minutes ago.at 155,000 the AC went and we replaced the compressor with one from the junkyard,the squeal got worse and one day at 156,874 the ol family truckster gave up.i miss it alot and brought a tear to my eye as it got towed away with its new family,i saw it once more going down the road and on craigslist for $1500 and we sold it for $450.

