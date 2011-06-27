  1. Home
2001 Honda Passport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged good looks, roomy rear seat, Honda dealers will give one away if you push hard enough.
  • Lousy ride quality, suspension not capable of serious boulder-bashing, front seats offer all the support and comfort of a lawn chair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are some good midsize SUVs available. This is not one of them.

Vehicle overview

The Honda Passport has been quietly going about its business for the past eight years. While the bulk of attention in the mid-sized sport-ute segment is directed toward the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner, Dodge Durango and Nissan Pathfinder, the Passport has evolved to offer a combination of power, space and versatility that, if not compelling, at least comes in an attractive wrapper.

The Passport first arrived in 1993 as a re-badged Isuzu Rodeo, an arrangement that allowed Honda to get in on the hot SUV craze without engineering its own truck. In 1998, the Passport was completely redesigned. Still built by Isuzu in its Lafayette, Ind. plant, the Honda got bigger inside, more comfortable and more powerful.

The standard 205-horsepower 3.2-liter V6 makes 214 foot-pounds of torque at a relatively low 3,000 rpm, providing enough get-up-and-go to satisfy most weekend warriors. But with no optional V8 engine available, the Passport compares poorly to other models in this class. Even the Pathfinder's V6 makes up to 250 horsepower.

The content-heavy base LX, dressed-up EX and luxurious EX-L trim levels are available with two- or four-wheel drive. The 4WD transfer case is a shift-on-the-fly affair operated via a poorly located dash-mounted button. The Passport feels undersprung off-road and mushy on the highway, failing to please in either environment. Isuzu's Rodeo gets a driver-selectable suspension system to help in this regard, but doesn't share that particular toy with Honda.

Four-wheel drive models get disc brakes at each corner, while rear-wheel-drive models get discs in front and drums in back. For safety, ABS and dual front airbags are standard on all models. Power windows, power locks, dual power mirrors, cruise, A/C, and an eight-speaker stereo with cassette are also standard. The EX trim level adds a four-speed automatic transmission, foglights, interior woodgrain trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual heated power mirrors, power moonroof and keyless remote entry. The EX-L has all that and a four-way power driver seat, leather upholstery and door panel trim, in-dash CD changer and two-tone paint with body side molding.

Fit and finish fails to live up to Honda standards, but most materials are of decent quality. You and your passengers will also appreciate the Passport's user-friendly ergonomics. Front seat comfort is lacking, but rear seats are roomy and supportive. With the backseat folded down, 81.1 cubic feet of cargo space is available.

Outside, the Passport is a handsome devil. Its square profile has the aspect of compact muscularity, making it a natural campsite companion. The elegant EX-L version, with its multi-spoked alloy wheels, two-tone paint and body cladding, is equally well suited to carry you to the opera.

Other makes get all the attention for a reason. Considering that we've had less than stellar experiences with the Passport and Isuzu Rodeo, which is borne out by J.D. Power and Associates' naming the Passport one of the poorest quality vehicles sold in 2000, we recommend shopping for something else. Even if that something else is a Rodeo, which comes with a far superior warranty package.

2001 Highlights

Honda adds a LATCH child seat-tether anchor system to the Passport, and all models get a new eight-speaker audio system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Honda Passport.

5(37%)
4(27%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
3.7
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I'm sold on Honda (or Isuzu!)
James Garnett,08/10/2018
EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A)
This car was amazing. It lasted 360,000 miles with minimal repairs. It had some work to transmission (automatic) but nothing huge. It always had plenty of room to carry stuff and was a great camping/traveling vehicle when my kids were young. It was only retired because it could not pass smog and the part it needed is no longer available. If this is indicative of Honda cars it is amazing. (The 2001 Passport actually had an Isuzu engine, but was built by Honda as they made their first foray into the SUV market.) I was so impressed with the car that my second SUV is also a Honda (2018). Not the best gas mileage, but it was a "trooper" as far as running and getting us all over the country in cold and hot weather. My kids were brought home from the hospital in this car and they have ridden in it up to high school. They told me they would miss it very much!
Well, mine is good
redg,04/04/2011
I've read all the reviews and I did have to replace the fuel sensor at about 35000 miles ($450). The ride is rough without a couple bags of sand in the rear. I've had virtually NO problems with this car. The Check Engine light started coming on. Removed the EGR Valve (in a very easy location) and cleaned out the carbon to good results. Would I buy it again? Probably not. My friend's Mazda Tribute was the same year, got better gas mileage, rode much better and had no problems at all.
Disappointing
njbrit,08/13/2004
I had resisted buying an SUV, but the Subaru dealer I went to for an Outback was so obnoxious, I went to Honda. They were clearing out the 2001's and I got a great price. The dealer however, did not tell me that I was not getting a Honda, but an Izuzu - with Honda badges. I have hated this SUV since the first long distance (250 miles) trip. It's uncomfortable, noisy and thirsty. Also, every time we drive on an expressway for more than 30 miles or so, when we stop the thing sounds liek a diesel - but the dealer has "never heard of a problem like that" and "can't find anything wrong". To be honest, I don't know why we still own it.
Misrepresentaion by Honda
Sheree,11/02/2009
I bought what I thought was a certified used Honda Passport still under warranty for my 16 yr old daughter in 2004. I have spent over $10,000 in repairs in five years. The transmission just went out for the second time with only 116,000 miles on the odometer. The car is actually an Isuzu Rodeo with Honda's name on it. This car is a piece of junk.
See all 11 reviews of the 2001 Honda Passport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 2001 Honda Passport Overview

The Used 2001 Honda Passport is offered in the following submodels: Passport SUV. Available styles include EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 2WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), and LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

