Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$553
|$1,141
|$1,441
|Clean
|$495
|$1,022
|$1,296
|Average
|$380
|$786
|$1,005
|Rough
|$265
|$549
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$660
|$1,197
|$1,467
|Clean
|$591
|$1,073
|$1,319
|Average
|$454
|$824
|$1,024
|Rough
|$317
|$576
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport DX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,119
|$1,441
|Clean
|$436
|$1,003
|$1,296
|Average
|$335
|$771
|$1,005
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$676
|$1,219
|$1,493
|Clean
|$605
|$1,092
|$1,342
|Average
|$465
|$839
|$1,041
|Rough
|$325
|$587
|$741
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$603
|$1,159
|$1,441
|Clean
|$540
|$1,039
|$1,296
|Average
|$415
|$798
|$1,005
|Rough
|$289
|$558
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$614
|$1,163
|$1,441
|Clean
|$550
|$1,042
|$1,296
|Average
|$422
|$801
|$1,005
|Rough
|$295
|$560
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$541
|$1,137
|$1,441
|Clean
|$484
|$1,019
|$1,296
|Average
|$372
|$783
|$1,005
|Rough
|$260
|$547
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport DX 4dr SUV (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$487
|$1,119
|$1,441
|Clean
|$436
|$1,003
|$1,296
|Average
|$335
|$771
|$1,005
|Rough
|$234
|$539
|$715
Estimated values
1995 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD (1995.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,237
|$1,515
|Clean
|$613
|$1,109
|$1,363
|Average
|$471
|$852
|$1,057
|Rough
|$329
|$595
|$752