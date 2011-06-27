  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1996 Honda Passport Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Used Passport for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Except for freshly styled alloy wheels, not much was new with Honda's Passport as the 1995 model year began. Midseason, Honda issued a notable upgrade, adding airbags for the driver and front passenger. Also new were roof-mounted speakers that expanded available cargo space in the revised interior, plus an improved stereo system. The new dashboard, did away with the old angular look, replacing it with an organically swept affair complete with more legible gauges and improved ergonomics.

For 1996, Honda finishes the Passport off with available four-wheel disc antilock brakes, more power for V6 models, and standard shift-on-the-fly operation for 4WD models that can be engaged at speeds up to 62 mph. Wheel track is wider which improves ride quality and four-wheel capabilities. Better yet, the SOHC V6 engine's output now matches that of last year's DOHC motor: 190 horsepower.

Passports are spacious for five inside, and V6 models have a swing-out spare tire that creates even greater elbow room. The rear seat folds flat, resulting in a long cargo floor, but the clamshell tailgate design makes it difficult to access the back of the cargo area easily. They are however, better for watching softball games. Fortunately, the rear glass will open independently making it easier to load small items.

Road noise might be a drawback, though the 3.2-liter V6 engine is quiet-running and strong with either five-speed manual shift or the available four-speed automatic transmission. A 2.6-liter four-cylinder engine, delivering 70 fewer horses, powers the two-wheel-drive DX edition, which comes only with manual shift. Automatic transmissions have Power and Winter modes, the latter starting off in third gear to reduce wheel-spin on slippery pavements. Towing capacity is 4,500 pounds with the V6 engine, but only a ton with the four-cylinder.

Anyone seeking a capable blend of comfortable highway ride and tempting off-road talents could do well to look for a Honda dealer. However, Isuzu markets a version of the Passport and calls it the Rodeo The Rodeo tends to be a bit less expensive, and comes with a more comprehensive warranty. For those reasons, we suggest you stick with a Rodeo.

1996 Highlights

New wheels, dual airbags, available ABS and a stronger V6 engine are the changes for the 1996.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Honda Passport.

5(33%)
4(25%)
3(25%)
2(17%)
1(0%)
3.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

i love it,i hate it
pitbull,02/22/2010
I recently bought my passport used,with 120.000 miles on it,it initially ran great; until it decided to drop every solenoid and control devices to actuate the 4wd, after repairing all that, it then decided to fail just about every emission control sensor/device under the hood ive replaced the a/i/c, the m/a/p,t/p/s and the m/a/f, and still have problems with a check engine light and, driveability....like i said its really a joy to drive when it wants to run. also to my dismay,it being an isuzu..there are isuzu parts, general motors parts,and some componentry that can be listed as idk???? so the prices for these parts vary from expensive to outrageous. i love it i hate it....
It leaks from everywhere!!
JJA78,02/08/2005
It is difficult for me to think of a spot in this vehicle that does not leak. Oil leak, sunroof leak, door leak, window leak, and radiator leak ... all culminating in the last nine months. Didn't do so great in the Colorado Rockies either. Major lack of power at higher altitudes.
Love it to death
Honda Man,05/19/2008
I have a 96 Passport with 218,000 and counting. Mechanical issues have been almost non existent. I use it to drive on the beach, pull my trailer and it has been on several family vacations. Most wonderful vehicle I have ever owned Honda buyer for life.
Great lil' SUV
Colton P,08/05/2009
I bought this vehicle because I needed something more reliable than my old truck after I wrecked my Jeep. So far, its been pretty good. I took care of a couple of precautionary measures (belts, engine tune, etc.) and had to replace one window motor (easy to do, and it cost me $45). This little vehicle is great, it gets pretty good gas mileage. I love the 4wd on the fly. I have a black one, and recently put on a chrome brush guard and had the windows tinted really dark. This is one mean looking SUV now. I can get it to 45 mph from a dead stop in 50 yards. Great interior layout, and its pretty comfortable. Did I mention it looks cool? Great buy for a used car.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1996 Honda Passport Overview

The Used 1996 Honda Passport is offered in the following submodels: Passport SUV. Available styles include EX 4dr SUV 4WD, DX 4dr SUV, LX 4dr SUV, LX 4dr SUV 4WD, and EX 4dr SUV.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Honda Passport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Honda Passports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Honda Passport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Honda Passport.

Can't find a used 1996 Honda Passports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Passport for sale - 9 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $12,844.

Find a used Honda for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $11,368.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Passport for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,476.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,677.

