  • $4,490

    2001 Honda Passport LX

    85,545 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Starfire Auto - Santa Clarita / California

    PLEASE READ THIS SECTION! * 2 OWNER CAR * CLEAN CARFAX * * SERVICE RECORDS * - LOW ORIGINAL MILES! - RUNS NICE AND SMOOTH - ** PRICED LOWER DUE TO NEEDING NEW TIRES ** - WE ARE NOT A HUGE FAN OF THE WHEELS, SO WE ELECTED NOT TO PUT NEW TIRES ON IT, AS THE NEW OWNER MAY ELECT TO SWAP THE WHEELS ENTIRELY, SO WE PRICED IT ACCORDINGLY - INTERIOR IS IN NICE SHAPE, EXTERIOR CERTAINLY HAS SOME PAINT ISSUES HERE AND THERE TYPICAL OF A 19 YEAR OLD BLUE CAR - COLD AC - POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS - COLD AC - MP3 CD PLAYER WITH AFTERMARKET SUBWOOFER IN THE TRUNK - CLEAN TITLE, CLEAN CARFAX, 2 OWNER CALIFORNIA CAR - ADD ~15% TO THE PRICE TO GET THE TOTAL AFTER TAXES/DMV FEES EVERYTHING WE KNOW IS ON OUR FAQ PAGE: WWW.STARFIRE-AUTO.COM/FAQ WE ARE BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. OUR PRICES ARE NOT NEGOTIABLE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Honda Passport LX with Rear Bench Seats, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S6CK58W414402212
    Stock: AL12282271H
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,000

    2001 Honda Passport EX

    156,928 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Castle Honda - Morton Grove / Illinois

    Wholesale To The Public - These cars may have some cosmetic blemishes or mechanical issues but are priced accordingly! Save before it goes to auction - Being sold as is and shown - No warranty - Buyer be ware ++.++ Visit Us Today A short visit to Castle Honda located at 6900 West Dempster Street, Morton Grove, IL 60053 can get you a trustworthy Honda today! - In the event of human error Castle Honda retains the right to retract any price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Honda Passport EX with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Alarm.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
    17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 4S6CK58W414416417
    Stock: 3393A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-15-2020

  • $35,656Great Deal | $3,335 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    8,435 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Phillips Buick GMC - Fruitland Park / Florida

    This Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Passport Elite might be just the SUV AWD for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. Flaunting a charming dk. gray exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Interested? Call today and take it for a spin!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H09KB030770
    Stock: 7106
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $36,399Great Deal | $2,155 below market

    Certified 2020 Honda Passport Touring

    2,980 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida

    *** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ** CERTIFIED PLUS WITH OPTIONS **** ROOF RACK AND RUINING BOARDS *** GREAT UP GRADES AND YOU ARE STILL 8 K CHEAPER THAN NEW WITH A SUPERIOR WARRANTY 140 K POWER TRAIN AND 4 YR 50,000 BUMPER TO BUMPER *** LOADED LEATHER ROOF , NAVI TO MUCH TO LIST GET HERE FAST AND SAVE WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY "NO" WE SAY YES ****CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION / GPS, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, POWER LIFTGATE, 20" WHEELS, NON SMOKER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! HONDA SENSING !!!, !!! PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, !!! # 1 TRUSTED BRAND !!!, Passport Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Copper Pearl, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System.HondaTrue Certified+ Details:* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR S

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H98LB002586
    Stock: B002586P
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-01-2020

  • $26,743Great Deal | $2,332 below market

    Certified 2019 Honda Passport Sport

    11,064 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    BACKUP CAMERA!!! This 2019 Passsport is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 11k!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean and runs like new!!! Continental tires with loads of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Lunar 2019 Honda Passport Sport FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTECWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF7H29KB003998
    Stock: 20H397
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $29,192Great Deal | $2,186 below market

    Certified 2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,819 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Pohanka Honda of Fredericksburg - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    BACKUP CAMERA!!! This 2019 Passport is a one owner vehicle with a clean CARFAX and has low miles right around 6k!!! Paint looks great, interior is super clean, wheels are flawless and runs like new!!! Continental tires with loads of tread!!! Equipped with 2 keys and owners manual!!! Our reconditioning fee is included in this price of the vehicle as to where other dealers are adding fees around 1,695 to the cost of the vehicle!! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Lunar 2019 Honda Passport Sport AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTECWe make every effort to provide accurate information but please verify options and price with management before purchasing. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. All financing is subject to approved credit. Dealer installed options are additional. Stock photo colors, options and trim levels may vary. Not responsible for typographical errors. Published price subject to change without notice to correct errors and omissions or in the event of inventory fluctuations. Vehicles may be in transit to dealer. Vehicle photos may not match exact vehicle. Please call to confirm availability status. All prices exclude taxes, title, license, and a $899 documentation fee. Model tested with standard side airbags (SAB). Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). New Car Assessment Program (www.safercar.gov). **Based on model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery pack age/condition, and other factors.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H25KB015751
    Stock: 20H401
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-17-2020

  • $30,650Great Deal | $2,666 below market

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    7,285 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marine Cadillac - Jacksonville / North Carolina

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Passport EX-L AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC 7 Speakers, CLEAN AUTO CHECK, EX-L Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, ONE OWNER, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: 215-Watt Audio System w/7 Speakers, Wheels: 20' Split-Spoke Pewter Gray Alloy. Odometer is 1411 miles below market average! At Marine Chevrolet Cadillac we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours! We are committed to getting you financed and have financing for all credit types.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H54KB025715
    Stock: KT386AT
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 05-23-2020

  • $30,862Great Deal

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    8,445 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Round Rock Toyota - Round Rock / Texas

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 10 Speakers, 4.334 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.Odometer is 3010 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner.Every one of our hand picked pre-owned inventory goes through a rigorous inspection process! Proudly serving, Austin, Georgetown,Pflugerville, Cedar Park, Leander, Hutto, Taylor, Lakeway, Lago Vista and many more! Please call 855-996-3152. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Alloy Wheels, Sport Package, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, 10 Speakers, Radio data system, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System with 10 Speakers, Automatic temperature control, Power driver seat, A/V remote: CabinControl, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Power Liftgate, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Sun blinds, Telescoping steering wheel, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Leather-Trimmed Seats, Split folding rear seat, Passenger door bin, Rear window wiper, 4.334 Axle Ratio Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF7H95KB008709
    Stock: TU008709
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-30-2020

  • $35,700Great Deal | $2,660 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    15,452 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Everett Cadillac - Hickory / North Carolina

    There is no better time than now to buy this reliable Elite, ready to do-it-all for you!!! ELECTRIFYING!!! SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 24 MPG Hwy... Lower price! Was $36,000 NOW $35,700* INTERNET SPECIAL* All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Navigation, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H06KB014624
    Stock: T19-771A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2020

  • $33,997Great Deal

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    5,781 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sunland Park Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - El Paso / Texas

    Recent Arrival! ''Leather'', ''Moonroof/Sunroof'', ''Navigation'', ''Bluetooth'', ''Remote Keyless'', ''Power Seat'', ''USB Port'', 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Memory seat, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio: 540-Watt Premium Audio System w/10 Speakers. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CALL TODAY TO CHECK AVAILABILITY AND ADDITIONAL OPTIONS.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H9XKB009022
    Stock: KH741338A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-27-2020

  • $29,111Great Deal | $1,476 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,578 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Jaguar of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia

    1-OWNER * CLEAN CARFAX * LANE DEPARTURE WARNING * EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA * DISTANCE PACING CRUISE CONTROL * BLUETOOTH * 5 SEATS * STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS *

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H20KB005970
    Stock: PR7027B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-31-2020

  • $30,363Great Deal

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    2,825 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sterling McCall Toyota - Houston / Texas

    Sterling McCall Acura Sugar Land is pleased to be currently offering this 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with 2,820mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This Honda Passport EX-L defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Honda Passport EX-L is the one! Beautiful color combination with Crystal Black Pearl exterior over Black interior making this the one to own! *Prices shown do not include taxes, license or a destination handling charge. Actual vehicles/accessory costs, labor and installation of $995 is not included. Please consult your selected dealer.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF7H5XKB011943
    Stock: KB011943
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • Price Drop
    $39,997Great Deal | $1,404 below market

    2020 Honda Passport Elite

    3,131 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Audi San Diego - San Diego / California

    Deep Scarlet Pearl 2020 Honda Passport Elite AWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Wireless Charger.Recent Arrival!Awards: * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsCome find out why so many people buy their cars at Audi San Diego. We have a premium selection of pre-owned vehicles. All of our pre-owned vehicles have been inspected and reconditioned by experienced technicians and our finance department specializes in all types of credit.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2020 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H09LB004218
    Stock: TLB004218
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2020

  • $28,695Great Deal | $1,448 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,932 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Antwerpen Toyota - Clarksville / Maryland

    Home Delivery! 2019 Honda Passport Sport Black Clean CARFAX.CARFAX One-Owner.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H2XKB007595
    Stock: 204085A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $28,899Great Deal

    Certified 2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,166 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Lute Riley Honda - Richardson / Texas

    This Certified Pre Owned 2019 Honda Passport Sport will envelop you in charm and security! Top features include Back-Up Camera, Lane Keeping Assist/Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Multi-Zone A/C, and much more! This is a One Owner Clean Carfax vehicle. HONDA CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED: Every Certified Pre-Owned Honda comes with a protection plan designed to give you the ultimate peace of mind. This vehicle has been through an exhaustive 182-point inspection so that it meets our high standards, it has received an up-to-date scheduled maintenance along with a full interior/exterior detail. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lute Riley Honda, located at: 1331 N Central Expy, Richardson, TX 75080. Visit us online at www.LuteRileyHonda.com or call (855) 984-2917.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H27KB011409
    Stock: TKB011409
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • Price Drop
    $33,194Great Deal | $2,281 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    31,500 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Avalon Honda - Cape May Court House / New Jersey

    Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Elite with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H07KB010470
    Stock: KB010470
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-10-2019

  • $32,966Great Deal | $2,671 below market

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    7,760 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Barber Honda - Bakersfield / California

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF8H91KB000905
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $21,699

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    1,337 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoSource Windsor - Windsor / Colorado

    **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH / HANDS FREE**, REMOTE START, PUSH BUTTON START, BLINDSPOT MONITORING, COLLISION ALERT, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, USB, SHIFT PADDLES.This car has a Branded Title and comes with a 3-Month / 3,000 Mile Limited Warranty. Learn why tens of thousands of AutoSource customers agree that Branded Titles offer the best value. Call, come in for a test drive, or visit MyAutoSource.com/branded-titles today.Odometer is 4187 miles below market average!How has AutoSource become the nation's largest dealer of Branded Title vehicles? It's simple, we offer amazing inventory, unbeatable prices, and a 5-star buying experience. At AutoSource you'll save thousands without sacrificing quality, afford a newer model year, higher trim level, and lower miles than what you might have been expecting in your price range. AutoSource, the new way to buy used - MyAutoSource.com.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2019 Honda Passport Sport with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start, Keyless Entry/Start.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    22 Combined MPG (20 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 5FNYF7H21KB006328
    Stock: 29714
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 03-10-2020

