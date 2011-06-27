  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1995 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Honda Passport DX Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Passport
Overview
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)350.4/438.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque150 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.0 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Measurements
Height66.5 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Length176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Curb weight3545 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Iron Gray Metallic
  • Indigo Blue
  • Light Silver Metallic
  • Viridian Green Pearl Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Radiant Red
See Passport Inventory

Related Used 1995 Honda Passport DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles