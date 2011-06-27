  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 2002 Honda Passport
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2002 Honda Passport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged good looks, roomy rear seat, Honda dealers will give one away if you push hard enough.
  • Poor ride quality, suspension not capable of serious boulder-bashing, front seats offer all the support and comfort of a lawn chair.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
Honda Passport for Sale
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,505 - $2,868
Used Passport for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

There are some good midsize SUVs available. This is not one of them.

Vehicle overview

The Honda Passport has been quietly going about its business for the past eight years. While the bulk of attention in the mid-sized sport-ute segment is directed toward the Ford Explorer, Toyota 4Runner, Dodge Durango and Nissan Pathfinder, the Passport has evolved to offer a combination of power, space and versatility that, if not compelling, at least comes in an attractive wrapper.

The Passport first arrived in 1993 as a re-badged Isuzu Rodeo, an arrangement that allowed Honda to get in on the hot SUV craze without engineering its own truck. In 1998, the Passport was completely redesigned. Still built by Isuzu in its Lafayette, Ind., plant, the Honda got bigger inside, more comfortable and more powerful.

The standard 205-horsepower 3.2-liter V6 makes 214 pound-feet of torque at a relatively low 3,000 rpm, providing enough get-up-and-go to satisfy most weekend warriors. But with no optional V8 engine available, the Passport compares poorly to other models in this class. Even the Pathfinder's V6 makes up to 250 horsepower.

The content-heavy base LX and dressed-up EX trim levels are available with two- or four-wheel drive. The 4WD transfer case is a shift-on-the-fly affair operated via a poorly located dash-mounted button. The Passport feels undersprung off-road and mushy on the highway, failing to please in either environment. Isuzu's Rodeo gets a driver-selectable suspension system to help in this regard, but doesn't share that particular toy with Honda.

Four-wheel-drive models get disc brakes at each corner, while rear-wheel-drive models get discs in front and drums in back. For safety, ABS and dual front airbags are standard on all models. Power windows, power locks, dual power mirrors, cruise, air conditioning and an eight-speaker stereo with cassette are also standard. The EX trim level adds a four-speed automatic transmission, foglights, interior woodgrain trim, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 16-inch alloy wheels, dual heated power mirrors, power moonroof and keyless remote entry. There's also a luxury package for the EX that includes a four-way power driver seat, leather upholstery and door panel trim, in-dash CD changer and two-tone paint with body side molding.

Fit and finish fails to live up to Honda standards, but most materials are of decent quality. You and your passengers will also appreciate the Passport's user-friendly ergonomics. Front seat comfort is lacking, but rear seats are roomy and supportive. With the backseat folded down, 81.1 cubic feet of cargo space is available.

Outside, the Passport is a handsome devil. Its square profile has the aspect of compact muscularity, making it a natural campsite companion. A luxury package-equipped EX, with its multi-spoked alloy wheels, two-tone paint and body cladding, is equally well suited to carry you to the opera.

Competitors in this segment get all the attention for a reason. Considering that we've had less than stellar experiences with the Passport and Isuzu Rodeo, and considering that J.D. Power and Associates' names the Passport one of the poorest quality vehicles sold, we recommend shopping for something else. Even if that something else is a Rodeo, which comes with a far superior warranty package.

2002 Highlights

There are no significant changes to the Passport this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Honda Passport.

5(42%)
4(16%)
3(11%)
2(26%)
1(5%)
3.6
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2002 4WD Honda Passport
Jody,04/11/2007
Except for substantial wind noise, and some body integrity issues, this has been a fairly reliable vehicle. I just got new tires and it has improved greatly. It runs great in the 4WD mode for heavy snow. The front seat seems to "fade" and needs adjusting fairly regularly. Gas mileage is average for a midsized SUV. Before I got new tires, it seemed to have several rattles, but this is improved with new rubber. I would recommend replacing the tires before you need to. There is plenty of room in the back seat, and lots of storage when rear seats are folded down. I intend to keep it til it dies, much to the chagrin of the mechanics. They don't like to work on them.
Starting problem
bsox,08/01/2011
I have had my passport for 6 yrs. I love it. I have had no problems except for now. I have 92,000 mi. on it & ow there is a starting problem. The car starts then imediatley stalls, the 2nd. time I start it , it starts right up. No mechanic can figure it out & no ingine lite is on. I was told it could be an ignition switch or a fuel pump relay. Has anyone had this problem? It doesn't matter if it is cold or hot . I still get 18 to 21 mpg.
Thought I had a good Deal
berndie10,03/09/2010
I liked my car when purchased & thought this is a good car; turned out to be a bummer.After only 4 months the transmission is not shifting properly & the closed system makes it impossible to check fluid level. What a bummer.
I Love My Passport
SUVLover,11/17/2002
I've driven my passport for a long time now. No problems and its been incredible to drive. Smooth, powerful engine, looks great and handles like a sports car
See all 19 reviews of the 2002 Honda Passport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2002 Honda Passport features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2002 Honda Passport

Used 2002 Honda Passport Overview

The Used 2002 Honda Passport is offered in the following submodels: Passport SUV. Available styles include EX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 4WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), EX 2WD 4dr SUV w/Luxury Package (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A), LX 4WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M), and LX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Honda Passport?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Honda Passports are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Honda Passport for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Honda Passport.

Can't find a used 2002 Honda Passports you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Honda Passport for sale - 2 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,719.

Find a used Honda for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,210.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda Passport for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,546.

Find a used certified pre-owned Honda for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,414.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Honda Passport?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Honda lease specials
Check out Honda Passport lease specials

Related Used 2002 Honda Passport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles