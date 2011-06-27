  1. Home
1998 Honda Passport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Silky V-6 engine. Stylish interior. Rugged exterior. Roomy rear seat.
  • The Isuzu Rodeo looks better
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Choices in the sub-$30,000 sport-utility class are numerous. Figuring out which truck best meets your needs almost always requires a compromise of some sort or another. The closest thing to perfect has been the Ford Explorer, and spectacular sales of this popular SUV prove that buyers find its combination of room, style and power the best in the segment.

The Explorer is a fine sport-ute, but there's a new face in this neighborhood that deserves consideration. Meet the all-new Honda Passport, which has been completely re-designed. The new look is familiar yet contemporary and the 1998 Passport is one of the more ruggedly handsome SUVs available today.

Inside, a new interior provides cupholders, excellent ergonomics, the industry's most perfectly designed steering wheel, comfortable seats front and rear and plastic trim that looks anything but. Clamber aboard and head for the hills; it's easy with push-button 4WD and standard antilock brakes to thwart nature's attempts to impede your progress.

Buyers get a unique hatchgate, which employs flip-up glass and tailgate that swings from right to left. The full-size spare tire can be stored under the vehicle or on the hatchgate. LX and EX trim levels are available. The basic Passport has two-wheel drive and a powerful 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine, with 205 horsepower to whisk you along with verve. EX models are loaded with standard equipment.

Problems with the new design are minimal. The location of the push-button 4WD switch is absurd, located directly next to the cruise control button where it could be activated accidentally. Off-road, the new Passport feels somewhat undersprung, but takes bumps and dips easily if speeds are kept down. Finally, there are no rear cupholders for the kiddies.

The new Passport is an excellent blend of old-fashioned truck toughness and modern day car-like convenience. If you're looking for a new $30,000 SUV, this one should be near the top of your shopping list.

1998 Highlights

Like its Isuzu Rodeo counterpart, the Passport has been completely revised from top to bottom. The Passport gets modernized styling, a user-friendly interior, more powerful V6 and added room for passengers and cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Honda Passport.

5(40%)
4(40%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(10%)
4.0
10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Glad I have it
Rodney,04/20/2010
Bought the Passport with 69,000 miles on it, has ben great overall, I get 23 highway and 17 city, Have to replace water pump at 150,000 and the front shafts soon, not bad for 170,000 miles on it,little things have gone bad but nothing real costly, will but a Ridgeline next. Wife loves it to.
98 Honda Passport
tmc,09/02/2006
I love my Passport. Having been a Toyota man for years, I have one problem. It doesn't get the fuel economy I hoped for. I know it is a V6 4WD, but I was hoping for better than 14 mpg. Otherwise, I absolutely love it. Note to prospective buyers, the Honda Passport was built by Isuzu. The Honda Pilot, which replaced the Passport is built by Honda. Just an FYI.
Comfortable, tough, my favorite so far...
themaninthemoon,07/09/2009
I bought this vehicle almost 4 years now, and I gotta say it has been fantastic, no problems at all... I drive it to school and work all around the city. It is strong enough to take the continuous stop and go streets and comfortable enough for road trips. Amazing fuel mileage, as a college student I travel more than 30 miles a day and it is still up and running. This is my first car and my best so far. The only problem I had recently was the radiator, it broke but replaced it, and no other problems. Though make note that I took excellent care of the engine and the vehicle in general...
nice suv
sara wolfe,08/27/2003
has more room than a 99 ford explorer and more comfortable runs smooth love to drive
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
