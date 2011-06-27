  1. Home
2000 Honda Passport Review

Pros & Cons

  • Rugged good looks, roomy rear seat, Honda dealers will give one away if you push hard enough.
  • Lousy ride quality, suspension not capable of serious boulder bashing, front seats offer all the support and comfort of a lawn chair.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are some good midsize SUVs available. This is not one of them.

Vehicle overview

Honda's Passport competes poorly against midsized SUVs despite being a powerful, attractively styled alternative to the market leaders. Offering one of the stronger engines in its class, Passport changes little for 2000. Bolder exterior features, a few new standards and a new, upscale EX-L model are the main differences from the 1999 model.

Honda has added aggressive-looking front and rear fascias, a modified grille and redesigned front combination lamps to the Passport. Four-wheel-drive models also get a standard limited-slip rear differential, providing greater traction to the rear wheels. All models come standard with 16-inch alloy wheels and tires. Last year's arguably useful hatchgate is now an option, as all spares can be stored underneath. The interior provides user-friendly ergonomics, but plastic trim feels somewhat cheap. Clamber aboard and head for the hills -- it's easy with push-button 4WD and standard antilock brakes that help you try to thwart nature's attempts to impede your progress.

All trim levels are offered with two- or four-wheel drive and come with a powerful 3.2-liter six-cylinder engine making 205 horsepower to whisk you along with verve. The new EX-L (luxury package) model distinguishes itself with eye-catching two-tone paint, color-keyed bodyside moldings, fender flares and leather-trimmed seats and interior door panels. An AM/FM stereo system with in-dash six-CD changer is available only on the EX-L. Finishing touches on its top model include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, woodgrain interior trim and, for when you're hopelessly lost on the off-road highway after dark, map lighting to find your way back to civilization and a safe covered parking spot.

Problems with the Passport exist. The location of the push-button 4WD switch is absurd, located directly next to the cruise-control button where it could be activated accidentally. Removable headrests, in lieu of the manual or auto-folding ones offered on competing models, don't have a place to go and could be a nuisance when you drop the back seats down for storage. Off-road, the Passport feels somewhat undersprung, but takes bumps and dips easily if speeds are kept down. Our final complaint is that the front seats are dreadfully uncomfortable.

The Passport appears to be a good blend of old-fashioned truck toughness and modern-day carlike convenience. Though already pleasant to look at, this Honda fails to please on a number of fronts. If you prefer the strong engine or the fancy EX-L, perhaps you'll even open your wallet for one. However, there are plenty of quality vehicles in this class. If you're shopping for a new SUV, look at the Passport, but we recommend that you check out others as well.

2000 Highlights

The Passport receives new front and rear fascias, a modified grille, redesigned front combination lamps and a host of fresh features for a new top-of-the-line EX-L trim level.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Honda Passport.

5(25%)
4(34%)
3(25%)
2(13%)
1(3%)
3.7
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

197K and going strong
jkettle3,08/27/2010
I bought my Passport from the original owner in 2005 with 62,000 on it. Paid $4,200 for it. It had the standard fuel gauge problem, but nothing else. I've had to drop some money in it from time to time; A/C compressor and Alternator most recently, a valve in the tranny a couple of years ago a fan motor and fan switch. It does drink the oil like they say (I wonder where it goes), I've also put some joints and bushings in the suspension but for the money look how many miles I've gotten out of it. Sure beats making a car payment, and it sure does well in the snow. I'm shooting for 300K, I bet I see it.
Had better cars
had better cars,12/04/2009
Well we bought our passport at 6 years old and it seemed to be a nice car. it was valued at $12,000 and we brought them down to $9,000. After 4 days the transmission went out. Then after 6 months the transmission was not working right again. we waited a year to get the money to get a new one. It is acting up again! the windshield wiper motors and linkage have been replaced multiple times. The car does have power when you need it. 4 wheel drive works great when transmission is working. Love to drive it.
Bought it used
mike,06/29/2009
Bought my Passport used with a full warranty, 2 years old and 13K miles on it for 7,000 off list! It has problems now 7 years later, but what's new about that? It has had for several years a bad sensor in the gas tank so fuel gauge does not work. Costs $350 at the dealer to get it fixed so never fixed it! Same sensor also makes the check engine light stay on. One problem, cost $1400 to fix. Bad wiring from the factory got installed in some of these vehicles and insulation came off, so had to have entire wiring harness dealer replaced. That was the ONLY problem. Never has let me down..always starts and runs. Normal maintenance. Strong engine and transmission. Good air conditioning!
If I Only Knew
marcochardoofb,05/08/2008
Purchased SUV from dealer with warranty in 08/07. Engine died 01/08 with 74,000 miles. Now I find out why this SUV is no longer made. Engine eats oil, sounds like truck and terrible gas mileage.
See all 32 reviews of the 2000 Honda Passport
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
205 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
