1994 Honda Passport Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$714 - $1,439
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
Based on the highly successful Rodeo, the Honda Passport has very little to distinguish it from its less expensive twin. Two- and four-wheel-drive models are available in three trim levels ranging from the budget-minded DX to the top-end EX.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
ktt,07/31/2002
Ran good up to about 100k, then stuff started to go wrong. Water pump, cv boot(VERY EXPENSIVE), and lots of small things. Don't think it was make to solid, because it makes lots of small sounds and squeaks. The engine now may have a knocking rocker that may be expensive. Not a very ruged off road vehicle. It does have lots of room in it. I have a friend that has a 4 runner, and in the back of a 4 runner there is no leg room, but in the passport their is lots of room. It was a good car in the earlier milesf
Anita Murray,07/14/2005
I bought the vehicle with 110,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of little things water pump, belts, alternator, electric windows, valve cover gasket, spark plug wires, most everything however any car that has almost 200,000 miles on it will have to have all that done if it even still runs. Mine still runs good is beginning to use a little oil and some other minor things but it is 11 years old. It needs a cup holder and intermittent wipers and is a little rough riding and noisy even after I changed the shocks. The gas mileage needs some work but I like the size and I use it as much as a truck as I do a car. Considering the age and milage its been good. I plan to keep driving it.
BadMove,08/05/2002
I have a 1994 Honda Passport with around 139,000 miles on it. Every since I bought it in 1997 it has been very dissapointing. It really does not deserve the Honda name because it doesn't live up to the usual quality and reliability standards associated with that name. I have had to fix (or attempt to fix) several oil leaks. The most recent one leaked into the alternator and ruined it. I also found out from several mechanics that this Isuzu engine starts to have problems around 100,000 miles and the problems are mostly irrepairable. I would highly recommend NOT buying this vehicle because you will have major problems.
R Nair,06/08/2008
I've had this car for about a year and I have limited use for it. I have taken it for long drives (1000+ miles)and pulled a bunch of cars out of the snow (as I live in the blessed snow belt). It has never broken down or given any problem. The engine and tranny have been smooth and trouble-free. It gives decent mileage for the size of the car. I would definitely recommend this car!
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
MPG
15 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
N/A
Safety
