I bought the vehicle with 110,000 miles on it. I have had to replace a lot of little things water pump, belts, alternator, electric windows, valve cover gasket, spark plug wires, most everything however any car that has almost 200,000 miles on it will have to have all that done if it even still runs. Mine still runs good is beginning to use a little oil and some other minor things but it is 11 years old. It needs a cup holder and intermittent wipers and is a little rough riding and noisy even after I changed the shocks. The gas mileage needs some work but I like the size and I use it as much as a truck as I do a car. Considering the age and milage its been good. I plan to keep driving it.

