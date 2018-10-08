Used 2001 Honda Passport for Sale Near Me

236 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Passport Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  • 2001 Honda Passport LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Honda Passport LX

    85,545 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,490

    Details
  • 2001 Honda Passport EX in Red
    used

    2001 Honda Passport EX

    156,928 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    8,435 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $35,656

    $3,335 Below Market
    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    certified

    2020 Honda Passport Touring

    2,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $36,399

    $2,155 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    11,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $26,743

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Silver
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,819 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $29,192

    $2,186 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    7,285 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,650

    $2,666 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Silver
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    8,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,862

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    15,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,700

    $2,660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Dark Brown
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    5,781 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,997

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    6,578 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,111

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport EX-L in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport EX-L

    2,825 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $30,363

    Details
  • 2020 Honda Passport Elite in Dark Red
    used

    2020 Honda Passport Elite

    3,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,997

    $1,404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,932 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,695

    $1,448 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in White
    certified

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    22,166 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,899

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Elite in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Elite

    31,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $33,194

    $2,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Touring in Black
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Touring

    7,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $32,966

    $2,671 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Honda Passport Sport in Gray
    used

    2019 Honda Passport Sport

    1,337 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $21,699

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Passport searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 236 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 2001 Honda Passport

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Passport

Read recent reviews for the Honda Passport
Overall Consumer Rating
3.711 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (18%)
  • 2
    (9%)
  • 1
    (9%)
I'm sold on Honda (or Isuzu!)
James Garnett,08/10/2018
EX 2WD 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 4A)
This car was amazing. It lasted 360,000 miles with minimal repairs. It had some work to transmission (automatic) but nothing huge. It always had plenty of room to carry stuff and was a great camping/traveling vehicle when my kids were young. It was only retired because it could not pass smog and the part it needed is no longer available. If this is indicative of Honda cars it is amazing. (The 2001 Passport actually had an Isuzu engine, but was built by Honda as they made their first foray into the SUV market.) I was so impressed with the car that my second SUV is also a Honda (2018). Not the best gas mileage, but it was a "trooper" as far as running and getting us all over the country in cold and hot weather. My kids were brought home from the hospital in this car and they have ridden in it up to high school. They told me they would miss it very much!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Passport
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Passport info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings