2021 Honda Passport

Price Range

  • $33,500-$45,000 (estimated)

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • No expected changes for 2021
  • Part of the third Passport generation introduced for 2019
2021 Honda Passport Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/09/2020

What is the Passport?

Honda resurrected the Passport nameplate two years ago for use in its new five-passenger crossover based on the successful Pilot. After testing it against other midsize SUVs, we declared it our favorite of the bunch. While it doesn't offer the off-road abilities of its forebears, the modern 2021 Honda Passport is a stellar performer on the pavement.

Midsize crossovers are defined by cargo and passenger space, and the Honda Passport has both in spades. It offers noticeably more head- and legroom in both rows compared to its smaller sibling, the Honda CR-V, and there's a bit more cargo room as well. The 3.5-liter V6 produces plenty of thrust yet delivers good fuel economy, both in EPA estimates and real-world driving. Rounding out the Passport's list of admirable attributes are plush seats and an upscale cabin design.

There are a few solid alternatives if you find yourself resisting the Passport's call. The Hyundai Santa Fe was also redesigned for 2019, and its low base price and fuel-sipping four-cylinder engine are more cost-effective. The Ford Edge offers a refined driving experience, and its V6-powered ST model is faster than you might expect. Finally, the Toyota 4Runner is unparalleled with respect to its all-terrain capabilities.

Edmunds says

The Honda Passport is your ticket to a well-rounded midsize crossover. Its punchy acceleration, excellent ride comfort and overall refinement elevate it above others in the class.

MSRP$33,990 - $43,780
