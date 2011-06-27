Close

Gary Yeomans Honda - Daytona Beach / Florida

*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ** CERTIFIED PLUS WITH OPTIONS **** ROOF RACK AND RUINING BOARDS *** GREAT UP GRADES AND YOU ARE STILL 8 K CHEAPER THAN NEW WITH A SUPERIOR WARRANTY 140 K POWER TRAIN AND 4 YR 50,000 BUMPER TO BUMPER *** LOADED LEATHER ROOF , NAVI TO MUCH TO LIST GET HERE FAST AND SAVE WHEN OTHER DEALERS SAY "NO" WE SAY YES ****CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENT, ONE OWNER, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, AWD / ALL WHEEL DRIVE, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION / GPS, NEW BRAKES, NEW TIRES, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, LOCAL TRADE, 2 KEYS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER INSPECTED, POWER LIFTGATE, 20" WHEELS, NON SMOKER, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, !!! SUPER CLEAN !!!, !!! HONDA SENSING !!!, !!! PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM w/CD !!!, !!! PREMIUM WHEELS !!!, !!! SUPER FUEL SAVER !!!, !!! GARAGE KEPT !!!, !!! # 1 TRUSTED BRAND !!!, Passport Touring, 4D Sport Utility, 3.5L V6 24V SOHC i-VTEC, 9-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Copper Pearl, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System.HondaTrue Certified+ Details:* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* 182 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/86,000 Mile (whichever comes first) beginning at the expiration of new vehicle Limited Warranty, if purchased within new vehicle limited warranty period*** ALERT *** ALERT *** FAST MOVING VEHICLE ****!!! WHEN THE OTHER DEALERS SAY " NO " WE SAY YES !!!Here at Gary Yeomans Honda, the measure of our success isn't the number of vehicles sold; it's the number of customers who return to us. Gary Yeomans Honda is, and always has been, a beacon of exceptional customer satisfaction in the automotive retail industry. Your satisfaction is the foundation of our family-owned and operated Gary Yeomans Honda that's proudly serving Daytona Beach, Palm Coast, Deltona and beyond. There are numerous reasons why choose Gary Yeomans Honda:We not only provide the services of professional and courteous talented team; Honda Certified technicians, and financial experts all with the single focus of addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail. We also offer access to amenities not found in some of the highest rated luxury resorts. From airport shuttle service, to a guest lounge, we aim to make you feel at home. Offering over $4,000 in benefits over the course of four years, our Preferred Owner Benefits is just one of many ways we say "thank you" to our loyal customers from Volusia County, Flagler County and beyond.Gary Yeomans Honda Daytona truly has every one of your automotive needs covered, Internet pricing in before all reconditioning, inspections, or certifications.All specials and promotions limited to in-stock vehicles only. Call for current price and stock availability. While we make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-date information, occasionally, one or more items on our website may not represent actual vehicle (Car Availability, Mileages, Equipment, Options, Color and Prices may vary due to the involvement of other vendors and human error). We guarantee the advertised price for 12 hours from when the specials are offered.The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today (386)-253-4478. Or, stop by and see us in person at 752 North Tomoka Farms Road, Daytona Beach 32124 today.TAKING CARE OF OUR CUSTOMERS EVERYDAY....TO INSURE THEIR S

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2020 Honda Passport Touring with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNYF8H98LB002586

Stock: B002586P

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-01-2020