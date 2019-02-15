2019 Honda Passport
What’s new
- All-new model
- Based on the larger three-row Honda Pilot
- Start of the third Passport generation
Pros & Cons
- Spacious interior with lots of passenger space
- Comfortable front seats
- Enhanced off-road ability
- Many clever storage compartments
- Adaptive cruise control is only available over 20 mph
- Driver's seat might be positioned a little too high for some people
Which Passport does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.1 / 10
Automakers occasionally recycle nameplates from the past rather than come up with all-new names. Honda isn't one to dip into its back catalog all that often, but it has done so with the new 2019 Honda Passport.
Curiously, this isn't a name bursting with positive equity; the last Honda Passport was a rebadged Isuzu from the 1990s that lasted less than a decade before getting axed. Perhaps Honda figures enough time has passed that few people will remember that trucky SUV. Either that or it knows Americans like comeback stories.
Essentially, the reborn Passport is a shorter and taller Honda Pilot, which is certainly a good place to start. The Pilot is one of our favorite three-row crossover SUVs right now. Because it's shorter, the Passport doesn't have a third-row seat like the Pilot does. Instead, it dedicates more interior space for its second-row passengers. Honda also made the Passport a little more off-road capable thanks to a higher ground clearance and better approach and departure angles.
Under the hood, the Passport gets the same V6 engine and nine-speed automatic transmission that the Pilot uses. That V6 gives it 5,000 pounds of towing capability and strong unladen acceleration. We've been critical of the Pilot's nine-speed automatic in the past for clunky shifts. But with the Passport, Honda has seemed to have solved most of those issues.
The 2019 Honda Passport joins competitive vehicles such as the Ford Edge and new Chevrolet Blazer, which is another blast-from-the-past SUV this year. And among this group, it looks to be very competitive in regards to interior space, features and versatility. Whether you're interested in a vehicle capable of long weekend excursions or just something to comfortably tackle your daily commute, the 2019 Honda Passport is an excellent choice.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Passport as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize SUVs for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Passport? The Edmunds editorial team acquired a 2019 Honda Passport Touring to determine how this top-rated SUV performed over a full year of ownership. In many ways the Passport exceeded expectations, but there are some flaws to know about if you're considering one for yourself. Read our Passport long-term test to learn more.
2019 Honda Passport models
The Passport is available in four trim levels: Sport, EX-L, Touring and Elite. Every Passport comes with Honda's 3.5-liter V6 (280 horsepower, 262 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on the Sport, EX-L and Touring. All-wheel drive is standard on the Elite and optional on the other three trim levels.
Standard feature highlights for the Sport include 20-inch wheels, LED headlights, tri-zone automatic climate control, keyless access and ignition, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, Bluetooth, a 5-inch central display and a seven-speaker audio system.
In addition to the Sport features, the EX-L adds a power liftgate, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated and power-adjustable front seats, blind-spot monitoring, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, extra USB ports, satellite radio and an upgraded 8-inch touchscreen.
The Touring is a bit more comfortable and versatile thanks to features such as heated rear seats, a 10-speaker sound system, a hands-free liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, a 115-volt power outlet and integrated navigation.
With pretty much all the equipment the Passport has to offer, the Elite trim adds to the Touring trim level with auto-dimming side mirrors, ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, LED interior lighting and a wireless smartphone charging pad.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.1 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.0
Braking7.0
Steering7.5
Handling8.0
Drivability8.0
Off-road7.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.0
Climate control8.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.0
Quality8.5
Utility8.5
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Technology8.0
Smartphone integration9.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
After a week of driving the new Passport my top five favorite features are : (1) The Honda Sensing safety suite (I especially love the Blind Spot Monitoring, included at EXL and above), (2) the Apple Car Play is terrific, (3) the Nav on this Touring trim also works well, (4) The push buttons in the cargo area for quick fold-down of the back seats rock!, and (5) The underfloor storage area in the cargo area is handy for keeping items out of sight and secured from sliding around in the back. This Passport is not perfect though, so here are five things I would have Honda change (the first four are right between the driver and front passenger): (1) The Captain’s chair style arm rests are a bit narrow and short for my liking. I’d prefer more real estate to rest my forearm on. (2). The push button gear selector takes some getting used to. It may be the future of gear selection, but I still prefer something more mechanical, where muscle memory takes over instead of the Passport’s version that requires looking down to ensure pressing the correct button. (3) The Auto Stop/Start of the engine (e.g. when idling at a red light) is defaulted to *ON* every time you start the engine. The good news is that it is just one button press (just below the gear selector) to turn it off, but that is a bit annoying to do on every trip if you do not like this feature. I wish it was defaulted to the OFF position. (4) on Touring & Elite there is glossy piano black trim that collects finger prints and smudges like a champ. Honda places this all around the gear selector so if you are searching by feel for the buttons you are sure to smudge it all up (I don’t think this is an issue on the Sport or EX-L). (5). The lighting choices on the back of the vehicle are perplexing. The white reverse lights are all the way down just above the exhaust tips, making them less visible. Also, it seems that Honda removed the red “tail-light extension” lighting found on the rear hatch of the current Pilot (possibly to make the Passport more distinctive). It makes the tail/brake lights seem puny to me and ultimately less safe due to lack of visibility. Despite these cons, I feel the new Passport deserves 5 stars based on my limited experience thus far. The acceleration doesn’t really impress, but if you are comfortable using the paddle shifters, you can easily downshift when needed to make that tight merge onto the interstate, etc. I was able to average 26 mpg on the highway, which exceeded my expectation for this size of vehicle. During city driving the mpg has dropped down to 17-19 for me, which (sadly) is about what I expected. But your combined mpg can easily be in the low 20s as advertised. I like a higher vehicle stance and the Passport delivers. You will find that you are eye-to-eye with any full size pickups on the road around you. Overall, if you can live with the applicable cons that I listed above, then I think you will be very happy with this vehicle.
I now have 5000 miles on my Passport and still love this vehicle. I would change only one thing in it if I could. I would put the 6 speed transmission from my wife's 2018 Pilot in it. The 9 speed pushbutton is very smooth. However there is a noticeable hesitation when shifting from park to drive or reverse. I also like the shift lever better than the pushbuttons. However, I wouldn't let this stop me from buying another Passport. As I said in my first review this vehicle does everything well. It's a real comfortable very good handling SUV with plenty of power and loads of room. My wife loves her Pilot but says she would rather have a Passport. My Passport now has 8500 miles in 15 months. It runs smoother and quieter then when it was new. And it was real good then. It's faster than my 06 three series BMW was and my gas mileage is pretty good for a large AWD SUV. 22 mpg around town and 25 to 26 on the highway. I've never driven a better handling SUV and it has loads of room and is real comfortable. And not a problem so far. I also have a 2018 pilot. If you don't need the third row of seats I would definitely get the Passport.
We bought our Silver with black Elite in March (6 months ago) and have put nearly 14,000 miles on it so far. We have had a cross country trip as well as a few other closer trips and we love it on the road. Very comfortable on the highway and passes slower traffic with ease. The car feels substantial on the road yet also somewhat nimble as you zip around town. I have loaded the Passport up with building materials several times and am always amazed at how much it will hold and the interior has held up very well to this abuse. I enjoy the looks of the Passport and the blacked out trim which gives it somewhat of a rugged look. The ventilated seats are adequate and similar to other cars that I have driven but don’t expect to actually feel air blowing out of the seat. We have had no problems with the car and have had the scheduled service done at the local dealer. If you want to do a lot of rock crawling and some serious off roading then you probably should get a 4Runner or a Jeep. If you are like the rest of us and want to have a comfortable, smooth road car with the ability to do some light off roading then look no further. We have enjoyed this car so much that we have decided to get another Elite but this time in white.
I have purchased 50 plus vehicles since my first car in 1959 and and first new car in 1960. They included vehicles from motor homes to motorcycles, conversion vans to sports cars, and an honest effort to find a perfect vehicle. All were in one way or another a compromise, too tall, too small, poor build quality, unreliable, etc. At still under 1,000 miles the 2019 Honda Passport Touring may be my nearest to purchasing an ideal vehicle. Reasonably priced the Passport has a surprising good ride. It is as quiet as my 2014 Acura TL. It is almost 2 seconds faster 0-60 than the hottest car made in 1957, the V8 Chevrolet with the performance package. In the long term I am convinced the V6 engine will be more reliable and less costly than the competition's turbocharged.
2019 Honda Passport videos2019 Chevy Blazer vs. Honda Passport -- Which Should Be Your Next Family SUV?
2019 Chevy Blazer vs. Honda Passport -- Which Should Be Your Next Family SUV?
ALISTAIR WEAVER: So I see aluminum, space frame chassis, real leather-- direct from the cow. Hand stitched, of course. Adjustable driving position, optional cup holder. Beautiful. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Very nice. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: Jonathan and I both love cars that are fun to drive. But, as you might have noticed, sports cars are kind of off the menu for the next, well, 20 years? JONATHAN ELFALAN: 'Fraid so. Things like cargo space, safety, comfort, convenience are now more important than ever. But since we're driving enthusiasts, we don't want our vehicles to be boring either. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Which brings us neatly to the new Chevy Blazer and the Honda Passport. Both promise lots of real world practicality with something a little extra-- a bit of flair. JONATHAN ELFALAN: But which one's better? To find that out, we're doing a proper family test. We're bolting in car seats. We're loading them up with cargo in the back. And seeing how much comfort they provide out on the open road. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Then we're going to take them to the Edmunds test track and find out how much fun we can have when the kids aren't in tow. JONATHAN ELFALAN: But, before we get started, be sure to click Subscribe if you want to see more videos like this or if you just like babies. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And head to edmunds.com for the best prices on both these vehicles. Yeah. Sure. You can let your kids develop their own personality. You don't want to influence them too much. That would be wrong. SPEAKER 1: Is that a Porsche race suit? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. Of. Course check this out. Look at that. [BABY FUSSING] So when you've got a screaming kid, I think every parent knows that speed is of the essence. So we're going to have a good old fashioned race-- who can fit their child seat faster? JONATHAN ELFALAN: I'm down for that. [DING, DING, DING] [MUSIC PLAYING] Done! ALISTAIR WEAVER: Victoire! JONATHAN ELFALAN: So how the seat install go? ALISTAIR WEAVER: To be honest, it is pretty easy. This has got a latch system. But it only has two-- one at either side. So if you're a middle passenger, you have a really bum deal. JONATHAN ELFALAN: And that's the thing I kind of like about the Passport. There are actually three sets of anchors back there. So if you want, you can have the middle car seat installed in the center, and you can have two adults on either side, which is actually kind of rare for this class. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And even if you're traveling alone, it's kind of nice just to be able to turn around and tag the little one. I like that. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. Me, too. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing I find in all these cars, I'm 6'4", and you got to be really careful. It's almost like the smaller your baby, the bigger the car seat. In a lot of vehicles, I really struggle to drive with the seat behind me. The Blazer's actually not too bad for that. I'd have to compromise a little bit. So I'm a little bit cramped. But it's generally OK. The Passport has perhaps marginally more room. But to be honest, there's not much in it. And that a sensible consumer advice. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: The Passport's essentially a shortened version of Honda's three-row SUV, the Pilot, but it has more space and more than double the towing capacity of the popular compact CRV. It sports a more rugged design with added ground clearance for improved driving when you're off the beaten path. Under the hood is a smooth revving V6 engine, which makes a healthy 280 horsepower. There's also a pretty sophisticated all-wheel drive system available, which our test car happens to have. To some, the Passport may not have the most striking exterior design, but that also poses a lower risk of polarizing shoppers. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The Blazer sits between the Equinox and the Traverse in Chevy's lineup, but it's much more ambitious than its sensible siblings. Chevy's tried to infuse the Blazer with the style and the spirit of the Camaro coupe in order to appeal to a different kind of customer. Now, normally, bolting sports car styling onto the body of an SUV is a recipe for disaster. Just ask Porsche. But I think Chevy's has done a fantastic job. The Blazer has real presence, particularly around this nose, and particularly if you choose the RS trim that we have here. To be honest, I think it makes the Honda look a bit dull. Nor is it all bark with no bite. Under the hood is a V6 with 308 horsepower and a sophisticated all-wheel drive system. The only caveat for me is the price. Although the Blazer starts at just under $29,000, the one you see here is just north of 50. Now, that's six grand more than the Honda and as much as many luxury alternatives. At this price, it better be good. [MUSIC PLAYING] Before my daughter Elya was born, I actually went to buy a stroller and realized that the one that I wanted wouldn't actually fit in the trunk of the car. So this is more important consumer advice. So shall we try and fit this contraption into the Passport? JONATHAN ELFALAN: Let's give it a shot. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's pretty cool. Look at that. How posh is that? JONATHAN ELFALAN: Right. There we go. Wow. Yeah. It looks pretty good. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. The nice thing is you can still get a sort of bag alongside it. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. One of the greatest strengths of the Passport is it has one of the largest cargo capacities in the class. I will say that the loading height is a little high, about 3 inches higher than the Blazer. But a little height makes a big difference, especially if you're loading something heavy. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. You look really look like you're going to struggle. What I also like about this is all this side here is lined. There's a lot of really nice attention to detail on the Passport. Should we try the Blazer? JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. Let's do that. ALISTAIR WEAVER: See, actually, when you look at the Blazer, this is all plastic. You can see it's starting to scratch up straightaway. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. I can see that. Yeah. You know, with the stroller inside, you can definitely see the difference. You've got some intrusions on the inside. It's about 10 cubic feet smaller than the Passport. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah, that's true. You wouldn't fit another big bag beside it like you could easily in the Passport. And day to day, that's going to make a big difference. With our daughters getting restless, it's time to hit the road. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: I kind of feel like I'm in a Camaro right now. ALISTAIR WEAVER: I love the way that they've integrated little hints of the coupe into an SUV, particularly around these air vents which twist to adjust the temperature. The biggest problem, though, is I think it's style over substance. These air vents are great, but all they tend to do is either freeze your knuckles or freeze your knees, and that's about it. I end up shutting them down. Another pecker I'm talking of the climate control. You can't control the airflow in the back. And I had friends in over the weekend who were complaining for literally hours about the fact that they felt they were constantly getting cold air and couldn't do much about it. And there are lots of details in this vehicle which I think really let it down. JONATHAN ELFALAN: This car is really penny-pinching in all the wrong areas. Like you mentioned, the air vents is a big thing, especially if you have kids in the back. Luckily, it seems like these kids are asleep. ALISTAIR WEAVER: There's other little things. Like, the USBs in the center here drive me crazy. I know this is, like, a really pedantic point, but it's almost like Chevy did the focus group, and people say, we need more USB ports, and so they just-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: Here you go. ALISTAIR WEAVER: --stuffed them in this center the dashboard. There's no attempt to cover them. There's no reason as to why they're there. If you plug in any sort of cable, they look ridiculous. It drives me mad. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Right. You know, the integration of technology into this cabin is a bit of an issue. It's not that they don't have the features that you want-- they give you a USB-C outlet, they give you a USB, they have a wireless charger here. So everything's here, but it's kind of poorly thought out in terms of layout and how you would actually use it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And you mentioned technology. There is lots of great tech in this vehicle, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging. But this is very nice. Spent many miles trying to adjust this screen. It's mounted vertically, which presumably is to avoid reflection. So it's only partially successful at that. But it always looks a bit odd. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah, and it's really a shame, because their Infotainment 3 System is quite good. It's very responsive. Like you said, there's a ton of apps here. So everything is there. It has the right bones, just the execution is poor. One of the things I keep coming back to is the look and feel of the material that they use in here. This car is pushing over 50K, and it just doesn't feel like it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It doesn't. And you say it doesn't feel like 50K, but even at $29,000, which is what a Blazer starts at, I'm not sure it's good enough. Quality standards have improved so much recently-- thinking about vehicles like the Mazda CX-5 for example-- Chevrolet really needs to pick up their game in this area. It really lets this vehicle down. JONATHAN ELFALAN: So we've spent a lot of time in this car, which has a sportier suspension, but I feel like the ride comfort is actually pretty good, surprisingly good. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It is. I think that's one of the best features about the Blazer. Even on the roads like these, which aren't super smooth, the ride course calm, it's relaxed. It's quite an easy car to drive. The only thing that I would say is that you do pay a price for that styling. When you look over your shoulder, there is quite a big-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: Oh, yeah. ALISTAIR WEAVER: --blind spot there. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah, it is. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But it does counter that with lots of cameras which help you park and maneuver around. And to be honest, I would sacrifice that for the styling. JONATHAN ELFALAN: [LAUGHS] So I think that's where you and I differ, because I prefer the natural visibility in the Passport, where you don't need the 360-degree camera system. You can naturally look over your shoulder and see anything that's in your blind spot. [MUSIC PLAYING] So as far as storage goes for knickknacks and everything else that your kids bring along with them, we have a few options here that are pretty decent, but I don't think it's quite packaged as nicely as the Passport. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No, there's probably not as much space overall. But one feature I do love in this vehicle is in this little door pocket here, there's a space designed for an umbrella. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Ah. Ah, wonderful. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And as a guy who originally hails from the UK, I love that. JONATHAN ELFALAN: [LAUGHS] But now you live in California. So-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's useless. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Useless. ALISTAIR WEAVER: No! JONATHAN ELFALAN: No. ALISTAIR WEAVER: This is really annoying. Again, this is-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: That is. ALISTAIR WEAVER: --something else that's really grating on me. My knee keeps catching the little temperature control thing, turning on the air conditioning, and blowing. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I thought it was actually-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: I find it really annoying. JONATHAN ELFALAN: --it automatically was cinching the temperature-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: No. This is-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: --with its advanced system. ALISTAIR WEAVER: --really annoying. JONATHAN ELFALAN: No. It's just your knee. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's just my knee. [MUSIC PLAYING] JONATHAN ELFALAN: All right. So now we're in the Honda Passport after jumping out of the Blazer. And right off the bat, I think the material quality in this car just seems a level up from the Blazer. What do you think? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, I think that's right. You still got a few hard plastic, but the key thing is they don't look sort of cheap and shiny. And although it's not quite at luxury car standards, it's pretty good. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Everything from the infotainment screen, just having this kind of glossy finish to it, from the controls that they look pretty classy when they're backlit at night. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Everything just feels very considered in this car. It's just that the sort of level of detail, the attention is great, and it just works well. We've come to expect this from Honda. But everything is kind of where you expect it to be. It's nice that you got air vents that actually-- JONATHAN ELFALAN: Doesn't just blow consistently cold air on your hands. ALISTAIR WEAVER: What I also like about this Passport is the sort of technology feels like it works for you. It's great to have wireless charging for your phone. There's Apple CarPlay, or Android Auto if that's what you prefer. And Honda's own system is pretty easy to use. And everything feels pretty quick and responsive. JONATHAN ELFALAN: They have the technology. But I think what Honda does differently from the Blazer is that it's just better integrated. Like, you have little flaps here that cover the power outlets when you're not using it. And they're in a good convenient spot here. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah. The level of thinking, it feels like there's a sort of extra layer of thought that's gone into it. JONATHAN ELFALAN: One thing I will have to nitpick about the Passport is the adaptive driving aids. They're generally pretty good, but the adaptive cruise control doesn't work below 20 miles per hour, whereas in the Blazer, it does. So if you're just crawling along in traffic, that is one of the aids that kind of takes the stress out of it. Both our test cars are fitted with a range of electronic gadgets, such as blind spot monitoring, that help you avoid an accident. ALISTAIR WEAVER: The other thing about this, which is hugely important when you've got young kids in the car, is the ride quality is good. Nobody's being thrown around too much. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Right. Yeah. I'd say it's probably a tick better than the Blazer. But the Blazer also has slightly larger wheels. That said, yeah, the ride quality is really quite nice in here. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Gearbox is nice. The steering is light. It's certainly not an intimidating car. You can also get great visibility out of it. It feels to me-- I mean, it is a wide car. You feel like you've set a little way away from me. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. I can't elbow you. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But once you get used to the bulk, it is an easy car to place on the road. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Like you said, the visibility, the natural visibility, without having to rely on all the camera systems here is really quite good. All the windows are squared off. I can look over my shoulder and see everything. So you're not really having to rely on this super comprehensive 360-degree camera to see everything around you. ALISTAIR WEAVER: But unlike the Blazer, Honda's very much set the Passport up as a vehicle that you can take off-road. I mean, all the TV ads have it sort of blasting down dirt tracks. And while it's no Jeep Wrangler, it has got a reasonable amount of off-road ability. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. That added ground clearance is going to give you slightly better off-road ability, as you say, but it's not a rock crawler. That said, we have a button here that is able to switch between modes. So if you're in the snow, if you're in the mud, it's going to calibrate everything to help you drive through those situations without any issue. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Sounds really geeky, but this is about technology working with you to actually make driving easier and safer. I think both of us recognize that as soon as you have a kid, no matter how old they are, you end up with loads of detritus. JONATHAN ELFALAN: [LAUGHS] That's a good word for it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It's a very good word. And what Honda's done is build into these vehicle huge amounts of storage space. There's a big bin here in the center. There's all sorts of gubbins. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah, everything about this car is about smart packaging. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It feels like it's built for a purpose, and that purpose is taking a family in as much comfort and convenience as possible. I think we like this car. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. I think so. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Well, the kids seem to be pretty quiet, which I think is a good tribute to the Passport's ride quality. And it is pretty refined in here. JONATHAN ELFALAN: It is. Or my smooth driving ability might have just put them to sleep. ALISTAIR WEAVER: That could be it. Or maybe just our droning on about-- [BABY FUSSING] --ride comfort and gearboxes. With our daughters sleeping soundly-- well, for once-- Jonathan and I take to the Edmunds test track. So in case you're wondering why we bother to bring vehicles like the Blazer and particularly the Passport to the track like this, well, this a key part of the Edmunds testing process, which you hear every Monday. What it allows us to do is to really experience the full repertoire of a car's dynamic ability. So if you all are in an extreme situation on the road, we can tell you how we expect it to behave, and we can pick up any vices in the ride or the handling. We think it's an important part of the integrity and authority of the process. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I couldn't agree more. Another interesting aspect that I found with this pairing of cars is that they both offer torque vectoring all-wheel drive. Now, what that does is it allows them to send power to individual wheels, which helps steer them through the corner. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Now, if that sounds a bit geeky and engineeringy, well, what it effectively does is mean that the car feels more agile and nimble out there in the real world. And that's a good thing. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. Absolutely. ALISTAIR WEAVER: OK, we're not running lap times today, because it could all end in tears. But what do you reckon would be fast? What would you feel that would be faster in? JONATHAN ELFALAN: I'd definitely say the Blazer, just because it does have the horsepower advantage, and we know that it generates more grip. That said, I'd much rather drive the Passport around here. What about you? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Me, too. I think that the Passport just feels like a more consistent car to drive. And yeah, it might ultimately be a gnat slower, but it gives you a bit more confidence for me than the Blazer. I can kind of start to feel what's going on better. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. [MUSIC PLAYING] ALISTAIR WEAVER: So the first thing we have to think in the Blazer is actually putting it into fun mode. If you drive around normally, it's in front-wheel drive. And I think you and I have both done a couple of laps in front-wheel drive. And this vehicle really doesn't work around there. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Not great. I mean, it affects not only your traction kind of coming out of a corner, but also when you get on the gas, the steering sort of goes wherever it pleases. ALISTAIR WEAVER: Yeah, it's constantly scrambling for grip. So there's a little knob down here in the center. So you go from two-wheel drive to all-wheel drive. Then you have to change it again into sport mode. Now, that affects the gearbox. It affects the steering. There's a little bit more resistance. The steering wakes up a little bit more. And in theory, this is the fun button. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yes. Yes. It also takes about 10 seconds to do all of that. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It does. Slightly irritating. JONATHAN ELFALAN: This is obviously, at least from the outside, trying to convey a much more-- ALISTAIR WEAVER: Want some mosh bumps? JONATHAN ELFALAN: Whoa! There we go. OK. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It does not take that bump as well as the Honda, does it? JONATHAN ELFALAN: Not quite as well. But we're also, arguably, in a slightly sportier vehicle than the Passport. But based off of the exterior design, one might think that this thing is an absolute riot on the handling track. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So I don't think it's being billed as a car that you would necessarily take to a race circuit for a track day. But I think the exterior styling and certainly all of Chevy's marketing points to a car that is going to be fun to drive on a twisting road. To me, it just doesn't-- once again, it just doesn't quite deliver. The steering just feels a little bit artificial. The seats don't give you nearly enough support. So I think both of us feel like we're being thrown around a little bit too much. And although it's pretty quick and it's marginally faster than the Honda in a straight line, it never really feels like it. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I will say that because we're sitting a little lower and the steering does have a little bit more heft, the Blazer kind of conveys a little bit more confidence on the road that's going to coax somebody to maybe take a turn a little quicker. It's not a ton more, but it's enough, I think, for the average person to say that this does feel like a slightly sportier car than the Passport. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So I think both of us are agreed that instantly on a track like this, the Blazer does feel more sporty than the Passport. But let's not kid ourselves that this is some sort of Camaro in SUV form. It's just not. JONATHAN ELFALAN: It kind of looks the part. But I think if you're going into it thinking that you're going to get a sporty vehicle, that this is going to be as fun to drive as something like the Camaro on a winding road, then I think you're going to be disappointed. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And before everybody writes in the YouTube comments that, of course, it is an SUV, it's not a coupe, well, in today's world, there are SUVs that are genuinely fun to drive. I mean, the luxury market, Porsche Macan, Jaguar F-PACE, but even something like a Mazda CX-5 is, frankly, just better to drive than this Blazer. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Couldn't agree more. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And for a car with such sporting pretensions, there are a few details that really grate on me. Where, for example, are the paddle shifters to complement the V6? And these seats really lack support. How I'd love a couple of bucket seats from the Camaro. It's like the chassis engineers and the engineering people were in a different briefing to the designers. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. I kind of feel that way, too. And I think to your point about the sporting pretensions, the fact that you have to activate the all-wheel drive system, whereas with the Pilot, it just works automatically, you shouldn't have to select it. ALISTAIR WEAVER: So I think both of us are agreed that if we got the stopwatches out, the Blazer would probably be marginally faster than the Passport. But which would you rather drive? JONATHAN ELFALAN: I'm going to have to, shockingly, go with the Passport. It's just a much more cohesive package and it's more satisfying to drive. What about you? ALISTAIR WEAVER: Do you know what? I agree with you. And that's not only a big surprise, but a pretty big disappointment as well. I really had really high hopes for this car. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I did, too. ALISTAIR WEAVER: To be honest, there's few vehicles that I've driven in recent times that have frustrated me more than the Blazer. I love the way it looks. And on paper, it promises so much. But the execution is poor. In many ways, it's less than the sum of its parts. And over $50,000, it's also way too expensive. I know lots of people will buy it for its looks alone. And that's absolutely fine. But there are better family options out there. And that's why we're placing it seventh in our rankings for midsize SUVs. JONATHAN ELFALAN: The Passport really is the more well-rounded car across the board. And at this price point, it feels like a real deal. ALISTAIR WEAVER: It does. In many ways, it's more than the sum of its parts. JONATHAN ELFALAN: Yeah. It isn't perfect, but it doesn't try to oversell itself either. In fact, we like it so much, it's now our number one-ranked midsize SUV. ALISTAIR WEAVER: And I think we're agreed it's the one that you and I would both buy. JONATHAN ELFALAN: I absolutely would. LAUREL: Did you buy your own shirt, Alistair? ALISTAIR WEAVER: No, Laurel. If you buy your own Cool Dad T-shirt, it's distinctly uncool.
The rugged 2019 Honda Passport and sporty 2019 Chevrolet Blazer are two new intriguing SUVs that seem ripe for people looking for fun vehicles but have expanded passenger and cargo needs. Video hosts Alistair Weaver and Jonathan Elfalan have both recently become new dads and seek to determine which one is the better pick.
Features & Specs
|EX-L 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$38,310
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Elite 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$43,680
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Touring 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$41,180
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX-L 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$36,410
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|280 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Passport safety features:
- Honda Sensing Package
- Includes driver aids such as forward collision mitigation with auto braking and lane departure warning. It's standard on all trim levels.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring System
- Visually alerts the driver when vehicles move into blind spots and audibly beeps if the turn signal is activated in that direction.
- Parking Sensors
- Indicates with visual and audible alerts how close the Passport is to objects during parking.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Honda Passport vs. the competition
Honda Passport vs. Honda CR-V
The CR-V is one of our favorite small crossover SUVs. The Passport is a bit larger and significantly more capable off-road, but the CR-V gets better fuel economy and is less expensive to buy. Both offer comfortable interiors, excellent powertrains, and lots of safety and tech features. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda CR-V.
Honda Passport vs. Honda Pilot
The Honda Passport and the Honda Pilot are essentially the same vehicle underneath. They ride on the same platform and have the same engine, but the Pilot has three rows of seating while the Pilot has only two. The Passport is a bit shorter from front to back and a bit higher off the ground, so off-road capability is enhanced. Both are great options for your family. It just depends on whether you want the Pilot's third-row seat or not.
Honda Passport vs. Acura RDX
If you're looking for a Passport competitor with a bit more luxury, but you want a Honda heart beating beneath the hood, the RDX might be a good place to start. The RDX is also a little sportier than the Passport. However, it's not as roomy inside for the rear passengers, and it doesn't have as spacious a cargo area.
