Estimated values
1994 Honda Passport EX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$534
|$1,133
|$1,439
|Clean
|$478
|$1,016
|$1,294
|Average
|$367
|$780
|$1,004
|Rough
|$256
|$545
|$714
Estimated values
1994 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,117
|$1,439
|Clean
|$436
|$1,001
|$1,294
|Average
|$335
|$770
|$1,004
|Rough
|$234
|$538
|$714
Estimated values
1994 Honda Passport DX 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,117
|$1,439
|Clean
|$436
|$1,001
|$1,294
|Average
|$335
|$770
|$1,004
|Rough
|$234
|$538
|$714
Estimated values
1994 Honda Passport LX 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,117
|$1,439
|Clean
|$436
|$1,001
|$1,294
|Average
|$335
|$770
|$1,004
|Rough
|$234
|$538
|$714