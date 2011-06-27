  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Passport
  4. Used 1994 Honda Passport
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Honda Passport DX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Passport
Overview
See Passport Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)328.5/394.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.9 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque146 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower120 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height65.5 in.
Wheel base108.5 in.
Length176.5 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Red
  • Ebony Black
  • Cream White
See Passport Inventory

Related Used 1994 Honda Passport DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles