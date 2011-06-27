Used 2009 Honda Element Consumer Reviews
I smile whenever I get behind the wheel
I have been wanting one of these since the first year they came out. I am not disappointed and would have taken the plunge sooner but my 97 Honda Odyssey just would not wear out. I finally passed it on to someone who appreciated it. The Element has it all - my dog agrees. Plenty of space, fun to drive, Honda reliability and goes thru the snow and ice in Wisconsin like you're driving in July. The clamshell doors are kind of a pain in a tight parking lot but you figure it out. The stereo system is great and the satellite radio rocks. I like being able to just take my bike at the end of a ride and roll it into the back end. The floor cleans up from muddy dogs with ease.
Need the capacity of a truck without being a truck
Purchased this vehicle to haul stuff but still have a useable back seating. Just love how th back seats fold up and out of the way or can be completely taken out. I’ve put lots of highway miles on this vehicle with no regrets. My 5th Honda all with over 100k . My crv had 250k and the element currently has 180k and still running strong. The element is also good in the snow
- Performance
Love our Element
We really love our Element. We purchased the vehicle to make it easier to transport our dog (Samoyed). The removable seats in the back are perfect and the room once removed is terrific. The Element handles well in the snow (took it to Montana through multiple snowstorms during Thanksgiving week). Lastly, our boy Buck just loves his new car! Excellent choice for dog lovers and people needing some additional cargo room.
'09 SC
I've been looking at these cars for some time now and I can't believe I waited so long! Very pleased so far. VERY fun to drive with plenty of power and great fuel economy. I work in an auto body repair facility and I've seen these cars hit in all areas and they hold up incredibly well (I hope I never have to test it) and it was one of the selling factors for me. GREAT sound system, amenities.
Happy Overall
Owned this car for a little over a year now and the experience has been a good one overall. It's fun to drive, It feels solidly built, and I've yet to have any mechanical problems with it. Is is fairly flexible, But don't expect to be moving any couches or other bulky items. It's deceptively short, and if you really wanna pack it, you've got to lose the rear seats all together, which thankfully is fairly easy. Yes they flip up, but they bulge a good bit which takes up space. Not to mention block all visibility out of the right / rear window (kind of an important one if you're a lane changer). My biggest problem though is that the paint is chipping/ spidering, and Honda will not help.
