Used 2009 Honda Element Consumer Reviews

I smile whenever I get behind the wheel Madison , 02/08/2010 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I have been wanting one of these since the first year they came out. I am not disappointed and would have taken the plunge sooner but my 97 Honda Odyssey just would not wear out. I finally passed it on to someone who appreciated it. The Element has it all - my dog agrees. Plenty of space, fun to drive, Honda reliability and goes thru the snow and ice in Wisconsin like you're driving in July. The clamshell doors are kind of a pain in a tight parking lot but you figure it out. The stereo system is great and the satellite radio rocks. I like being able to just take my bike at the end of a ride and roll it into the back end. The floor cleans up from muddy dogs with ease. Report Abuse

Need the capacity of a truck without being a truck Jason Whiting , 03/02/2018 EX 4dr SUV w/Navigation (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Purchased this vehicle to haul stuff but still have a useable back seating. Just love how th back seats fold up and out of the way or can be completely taken out. I’ve put lots of highway miles on this vehicle with no regrets. My 5th Honda all with over 100k . My crv had 250k and the element currently has 180k and still running strong. The element is also good in the snow Performance Report Abuse

Love our Element Otown Jim , 02/14/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful We really love our Element. We purchased the vehicle to make it easier to transport our dog (Samoyed). The removable seats in the back are perfect and the room once removed is terrific. The Element handles well in the snow (took it to Montana through multiple snowstorms during Thanksgiving week). Lastly, our boy Buck just loves his new car! Excellent choice for dog lovers and people needing some additional cargo room. Report Abuse

'09 SC davel57 , 06/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I've been looking at these cars for some time now and I can't believe I waited so long! Very pleased so far. VERY fun to drive with plenty of power and great fuel economy. I work in an auto body repair facility and I've seen these cars hit in all areas and they hold up incredibly well (I hope I never have to test it) and it was one of the selling factors for me. GREAT sound system, amenities. Report Abuse