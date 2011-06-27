  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Envoy
  4. Used 2009 GMC Envoy
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2009 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 Envoy
5(50%)4(33%)3(17%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a review
See all Envoys for sale
List Price
$9,965
Used Envoy for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Why did they stop making the envoy

big red, 12/31/2009
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I have owned new suv's for almost 20 years. Many makes and models. The envoy is the best in it's size. Where else can you find a 4x4 that will pull over 5000 pounds and still have all the creature comforts. I was driving a low mileage trail blazer when i found out they were stopping the envoy and trailblazer. I immediately started looking for a 4x4. it took almost a month before the right suv and deal came in. Why GM stopped making it is one of many reasons GM is in trouble. They felt that the Acadia was a replacement...Go drive one and you will find out how bad it's visability is and lack of towing.

Report Abuse

Great vehicle

Jim Nolan, 04/01/2019
SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I own a 2009 GMC Envoy. I pull a 22ft Key West boat with it. I would like to replace it but can't find any SUV under $55k that will measure up to my Envoy. Its very comfortable and is a great vehicle.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

2009 4WD GMC Envoy SLT

RMS, 01/08/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I enjoy the upgraded cabin and seating. Controls are very ergonomic, and bluetooth is a real plus for this car. Sound system is top notch. Good acceleration and braking. 4WD is a dream. Broke the SUV in with a 2000 mile trip and initial gas mileage was 18 mpg for city/highway. GM finally got the Envoy/Trailazer right, and they discontinue it. Go figure.

Report Abuse

Good, but more could've been done from '02-'09

wns808, 08/30/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Used to have an '09 Envoy SLE 4 wheel drive, loved the car but due to financial reasons I traded this vehicle in for a more affordable, efficient vehicle. The drive was smooth, Bose stereo was good, even a Hitch came standard although I never used it.

Report Abuse

Love My Denali

Shay, 07/21/2009
4 of 5 people found this review helpful

We had a 2007 Envoy Denali and liked it so well that when our lease was up we purchased a 2009 Envoy Denali - Cream of the crop - dependable, decent gas mileage and ride. No problems here!

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Envoys for sale

Related Used 2009 GMC Envoy info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles