Used 2009 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

Why did they stop making the envoy big red , 12/31/2009 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned new suv's for almost 20 years. Many makes and models. The envoy is the best in it's size. Where else can you find a 4x4 that will pull over 5000 pounds and still have all the creature comforts. I was driving a low mileage trail blazer when i found out they were stopping the envoy and trailblazer. I immediately started looking for a 4x4. it took almost a month before the right suv and deal came in. Why GM stopped making it is one of many reasons GM is in trouble. They felt that the Acadia was a replacement...Go drive one and you will find out how bad it's visability is and lack of towing.

Great vehicle Jim Nolan , 04/01/2019 SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I own a 2009 GMC Envoy. I pull a 22ft Key West boat with it. I would like to replace it but can't find any SUV under $55k that will measure up to my Envoy. Its very comfortable and is a great vehicle. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

2009 4WD GMC Envoy SLT RMS , 01/08/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I enjoy the upgraded cabin and seating. Controls are very ergonomic, and bluetooth is a real plus for this car. Sound system is top notch. Good acceleration and braking. 4WD is a dream. Broke the SUV in with a 2000 mile trip and initial gas mileage was 18 mpg for city/highway. GM finally got the Envoy/Trailazer right, and they discontinue it. Go figure.

Good, but more could've been done from '02-'09 wns808 , 08/30/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Used to have an '09 Envoy SLE 4 wheel drive, loved the car but due to financial reasons I traded this vehicle in for a more affordable, efficient vehicle. The drive was smooth, Bose stereo was good, even a Hitch came standard although I never used it.