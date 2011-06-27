Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,047
|$5,292
|$6,045
|Clean
|$3,809
|$4,972
|$5,671
|Average
|$3,332
|$4,334
|$4,922
|Rough
|$2,856
|$3,695
|$4,174
Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,651
|$6,569
|$7,726
|Clean
|$4,377
|$6,172
|$7,248
|Average
|$3,830
|$5,379
|$6,291
|Rough
|$3,282
|$4,587
|$5,334
Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,890
|$5,170
|$5,945
|Clean
|$3,661
|$4,858
|$5,577
|Average
|$3,203
|$4,234
|$4,841
|Rough
|$2,745
|$3,610
|$4,105
Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,496
|$5,056
|$5,998
|Clean
|$3,290
|$4,751
|$5,626
|Average
|$2,878
|$4,141
|$4,884
|Rough
|$2,467
|$3,531
|$4,141
Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,402
|$4,814
|$5,665
|Clean
|$3,202
|$4,523
|$5,315
|Average
|$2,801
|$3,942
|$4,613
|Rough
|$2,400
|$3,361
|$3,911
Estimated values
2009 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,836
|$5,219
|$6,056
|Clean
|$3,610
|$4,904
|$5,681
|Average
|$3,158
|$4,274
|$4,931
|Rough
|$2,707
|$3,644
|$4,181