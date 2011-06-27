Estimated values
2007 GMC Envoy SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,495
|$3,854
|$4,593
|Clean
|$2,319
|$3,578
|$4,261
|Average
|$1,967
|$3,025
|$3,595
|Rough
|$1,615
|$2,472
|$2,930
Estimated values
2007 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,447
|$5,088
|$5,980
|Clean
|$3,204
|$4,723
|$5,547
|Average
|$2,718
|$3,993
|$4,681
|Rough
|$2,232
|$3,264
|$3,814
Estimated values
2007 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,729
|$3,954
|$4,620
|Clean
|$2,537
|$3,671
|$4,286
|Average
|$2,152
|$3,103
|$3,616
|Rough
|$1,767
|$2,536
|$2,947
Estimated values
2007 GMC Envoy SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.2L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,779
|$3,925
|$4,549
|Clean
|$2,583
|$3,644
|$4,219
|Average
|$2,191
|$3,081
|$3,560
|Rough
|$1,799
|$2,518
|$2,902
Estimated values
2007 GMC Envoy Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,000
|$4,088
|$4,680
|Clean
|$2,788
|$3,795
|$4,341
|Average
|$2,365
|$3,208
|$3,663
|Rough
|$1,942
|$2,622
|$2,985