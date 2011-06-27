Used 2007 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews

Outstanding Quality and Safety Dave , 10/31/2006 22 of 22 people found this review helpful The Envoy Denali is far better than the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot that I drove for years. The Highlander and Pilot are so ugly, and the quality was questionable.. I thought Toyota and Honda were supposed to have good quality? The Envoy Denali has superior performance. The wood trim looks far more premium and the chrome looks fantastic! I will never go back to a Japanese vehicle again. Report Abuse

Good value for your money. curtis love , 07/14/2006 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I think this SUV for the money is very well built. If you look at other American SUV's costing way more, I think the SLT 4x4 Envoys are about the best out.

Loving it! Patrick's Denali , 12/28/2006 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I absolutely love driving this vehicle. That V8 w/302 horses under the hood ensures your entry onto the highway is a seamless transition. The ride is extremely comfortable and quiet. It rides just as smooth as my 2006 Lexus GS300 AWD! This is a well built vehicle with nice amenities. The Nav system does eliminate the 6 disc CD, however, I never listen to CDs in the car. I listen to my XM satellite radio. My wife and I test drove all the competitor's product and decided to purchase the Denali. What a great decision!

Love it El Paso , 01/16/2007 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Test drove Ford Expedition, Explorer, Edge along with testing Nissan, Toyota among others. GMC Envoy Denali had the best comfort, get up and go, and look of all the rest. I chose the CD changer and kids love the entertainment system. XM satellite also complements vehicle. Drives nice and quiet.