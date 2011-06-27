Used 2007 GMC Envoy Consumer Reviews
Outstanding Quality and Safety
The Envoy Denali is far better than the Toyota Highlander and Honda Pilot that I drove for years. The Highlander and Pilot are so ugly, and the quality was questionable.. I thought Toyota and Honda were supposed to have good quality? The Envoy Denali has superior performance. The wood trim looks far more premium and the chrome looks fantastic! I will never go back to a Japanese vehicle again.
Good value for your money.
I think this SUV for the money is very well built. If you look at other American SUV's costing way more, I think the SLT 4x4 Envoys are about the best out.
Loving it!
I absolutely love driving this vehicle. That V8 w/302 horses under the hood ensures your entry onto the highway is a seamless transition. The ride is extremely comfortable and quiet. It rides just as smooth as my 2006 Lexus GS300 AWD! This is a well built vehicle with nice amenities. The Nav system does eliminate the 6 disc CD, however, I never listen to CDs in the car. I listen to my XM satellite radio. My wife and I test drove all the competitor's product and decided to purchase the Denali. What a great decision!
Love it
Test drove Ford Expedition, Explorer, Edge along with testing Nissan, Toyota among others. GMC Envoy Denali had the best comfort, get up and go, and look of all the rest. I chose the CD changer and kids love the entertainment system. XM satellite also complements vehicle. Drives nice and quiet.
LOVE IT, but the wheel bearings
After testing the cars I wanted first,(a Nissan Maxima and a Buick Enclave, plus a few others) I decided to give this a try. The sales lady had me take it for a whole weekend. (I think I may have frustrated her with my pickiness!) Omg! This was the best suv and downgrading from a full size pickup to this wasn't much of a change either. I got a great deal and it had under 100000 miles, it will probably still run like a top after the next 100000 I put on it. Just one weakness other than the window regulator recall, wheel bearings go bad if you use 4x4 a lot, which I do, oh and they aren't serviceable you have to replace the hub assembly. Other than that this is better by far than I imagined. UPDATE>>>going on my fifth year with this same vehicle and its still running strong, the straight 6 is amazing for my gas mileage and I am getting ready to roll over to 170000 miles still purring like a kitten. ALAS the hub assemblies every other year....rear wiper motor, window washer sprayer, and head lamp relay, only other problems so far;)
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
Sponsored cars related to the Envoy
Related Used 2007 GMC Envoy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 GMC Yukon XL
- GMC Terrain 2019
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- GMC Savana Cargo 2019
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2020
- 2020 GMC Acadia
- 2020 Sierra 3500HD
- GMC Sierra 2500HD 2019
- 2019 GMC Savana