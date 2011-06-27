Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,696
|$3,725
|$4,296
|Clean
|$2,466
|$3,404
|$3,920
|Average
|$2,007
|$2,762
|$3,170
|Rough
|$1,547
|$2,120
|$2,419
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,210
|$4,883
|Clean
|$2,737
|$3,847
|$4,456
|Average
|$2,227
|$3,121
|$3,603
|Rough
|$1,717
|$2,396
|$2,750
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,357
|$4,742
|$5,509
|Clean
|$3,071
|$4,334
|$5,028
|Average
|$2,499
|$3,516
|$4,065
|Rough
|$1,927
|$2,699
|$3,102
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,555
|$3,558
|$4,114
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,251
|$3,754
|Average
|$1,902
|$2,638
|$3,035
|Rough
|$1,466
|$2,025
|$2,316
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,135
|$3,493
|$4,241
|Clean
|$1,953
|$3,192
|$3,870
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,590
|$3,129
|Rough
|$1,225
|$1,988
|$2,388
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,476
|$4,000
|$4,839
|Clean
|$2,265
|$3,655
|$4,416
|Average
|$1,843
|$2,965
|$3,570
|Rough
|$1,421
|$2,276
|$2,725
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,291
|$5,189
|$6,234
|Clean
|$3,010
|$4,741
|$5,689
|Average
|$2,449
|$3,847
|$4,600
|Rough
|$1,889
|$2,953
|$3,510
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,014
|$4,789
|$5,767
|Clean
|$2,757
|$4,376
|$5,263
|Average
|$2,243
|$3,551
|$4,255
|Rough
|$1,730
|$2,725
|$3,247
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,209
|$4,819
|$5,707
|Clean
|$2,936
|$4,403
|$5,209
|Average
|$2,389
|$3,573
|$4,211
|Rough
|$1,842
|$2,742
|$3,214
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,698
|$5,794
|$6,950
|Clean
|$3,382
|$5,295
|$6,342
|Average
|$2,752
|$4,296
|$5,128
|Rough
|$2,122
|$3,297
|$3,913
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,966
|$4,178
|$4,850
|Clean
|$2,713
|$3,818
|$4,426
|Average
|$2,208
|$3,098
|$3,578
|Rough
|$1,702
|$2,378
|$2,731
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,781
|$6,525
|$8,034
|Clean
|$3,459
|$5,963
|$7,332
|Average
|$2,815
|$4,838
|$5,928
|Rough
|$2,170
|$3,713
|$4,524
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,668
|$5,221
|$6,079
|Clean
|$3,355
|$4,771
|$5,548
|Average
|$2,730
|$3,871
|$4,485
|Rough
|$2,105
|$2,971
|$3,423
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,435
|$5,193
|$6,163
|Clean
|$3,142
|$4,745
|$5,625
|Average
|$2,557
|$3,850
|$4,547
|Rough
|$1,971
|$2,955
|$3,470
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,548
|$4,418
|$4,902
|Clean
|$3,246
|$4,037
|$4,474
|Average
|$2,641
|$3,275
|$3,617
|Rough
|$2,036
|$2,514
|$2,760
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,243
|$4,669
|$5,457
|Clean
|$2,966
|$4,266
|$4,980
|Average
|$2,414
|$3,461
|$4,027
|Rough
|$1,861
|$2,657
|$3,073
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,841
|$4,420
|$5,290
|Clean
|$2,599
|$4,039
|$4,828
|Average
|$2,115
|$3,277
|$3,903
|Rough
|$1,631
|$2,515
|$2,979
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,507
|$3,705
|$3,823
|Clean
|$3,209
|$3,385
|$3,489
|Average
|$2,611
|$2,747
|$2,821
|Rough
|$2,013
|$2,108
|$2,153
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,301
|$6,878
|$7,755
|Clean
|$4,849
|$6,286
|$7,077
|Average
|$3,946
|$5,100
|$5,722
|Rough
|$3,042
|$3,914
|$4,366
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,911
|$4,245
|$4,982
|Clean
|$2,663
|$3,879
|$4,547
|Average
|$2,167
|$3,147
|$3,676
|Rough
|$1,671
|$2,416
|$2,805
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,431
|$5,195
|$6,169
|Clean
|$3,138
|$4,747
|$5,630
|Average
|$2,554
|$3,852
|$4,552
|Rough
|$1,969
|$2,956
|$3,474
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,883
|$6,329
|$7,677
|Clean
|$3,552
|$5,784
|$7,006
|Average
|$2,891
|$4,693
|$5,664
|Rough
|$2,229
|$3,602
|$4,323
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,432
|$4,395
|$5,475
|Clean
|$2,225
|$4,016
|$4,996
|Average
|$1,810
|$3,259
|$4,039
|Rough
|$1,396
|$2,501
|$3,083
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,933
|$5,537
|$6,424
|Clean
|$3,597
|$5,060
|$5,863
|Average
|$2,927
|$4,105
|$4,740
|Rough
|$2,257
|$3,151
|$3,617
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,060
|$4,854
|$5,843
|Clean
|$2,799
|$4,436
|$5,333
|Average
|$2,278
|$3,599
|$4,311
|Rough
|$1,756
|$2,762
|$3,290
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,672
|$4,289
|$5,179
|Clean
|$2,445
|$3,919
|$4,727
|Average
|$1,989
|$3,180
|$3,822
|Rough
|$1,534
|$2,441
|$2,916