Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,696$3,725$4,296
Clean$2,466$3,404$3,920
Average$2,007$2,762$3,170
Rough$1,547$2,120$2,419
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,992$4,210$4,883
Clean$2,737$3,847$4,456
Average$2,227$3,121$3,603
Rough$1,717$2,396$2,750
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,357$4,742$5,509
Clean$3,071$4,334$5,028
Average$2,499$3,516$4,065
Rough$1,927$2,699$3,102
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,555$3,558$4,114
Clean$2,337$3,251$3,754
Average$1,902$2,638$3,035
Rough$1,466$2,025$2,316
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,135$3,493$4,241
Clean$1,953$3,192$3,870
Average$1,589$2,590$3,129
Rough$1,225$1,988$2,388
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 Fleet Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,476$4,000$4,839
Clean$2,265$3,655$4,416
Average$1,843$2,965$3,570
Rough$1,421$2,276$2,725
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,291$5,189$6,234
Clean$3,010$4,741$5,689
Average$2,449$3,847$4,600
Rough$1,889$2,953$3,510
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,014$4,789$5,767
Clean$2,757$4,376$5,263
Average$2,243$3,551$4,255
Rough$1,730$2,725$3,247
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,209$4,819$5,707
Clean$2,936$4,403$5,209
Average$2,389$3,573$4,211
Rough$1,842$2,742$3,214
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,698$5,794$6,950
Clean$3,382$5,295$6,342
Average$2,752$4,296$5,128
Rough$2,122$3,297$3,913
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base Rwd SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,966$4,178$4,850
Clean$2,713$3,818$4,426
Average$2,208$3,098$3,578
Rough$1,702$2,378$2,731
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE Base 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,781$6,525$8,034
Clean$3,459$5,963$7,332
Average$2,815$4,838$5,928
Rough$2,170$3,713$4,524
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,668$5,221$6,079
Clean$3,355$4,771$5,548
Average$2,730$3,871$4,485
Rough$2,105$2,971$3,423
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,435$5,193$6,163
Clean$3,142$4,745$5,625
Average$2,557$3,850$4,547
Rough$1,971$2,955$3,470
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,548$4,418$4,902
Clean$3,246$4,037$4,474
Average$2,641$3,275$3,617
Rough$2,036$2,514$2,760
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,243$4,669$5,457
Clean$2,966$4,266$4,980
Average$2,414$3,461$4,027
Rough$1,861$2,657$3,073
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z85 SLE 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,841$4,420$5,290
Clean$2,599$4,039$4,828
Average$2,115$3,277$3,903
Rough$1,631$2,515$2,979
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,507$3,705$3,823
Clean$3,209$3,385$3,489
Average$2,611$2,747$2,821
Rough$2,013$2,108$2,153
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,301$6,878$7,755
Clean$4,849$6,286$7,077
Average$3,946$5,100$5,722
Rough$3,042$3,914$4,366
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z85 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,911$4,245$4,982
Clean$2,663$3,879$4,547
Average$2,167$3,147$3,676
Rough$1,671$2,416$2,805
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z71 SLE 4WD SB (3.5L 5cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,431$5,195$6,169
Clean$3,138$4,747$5,630
Average$2,554$3,852$4,552
Rough$1,969$2,956$3,474
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Crew Cab Z85 SLE Base 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,883$6,329$7,677
Clean$3,552$5,784$7,006
Average$2,891$4,693$5,664
Rough$2,229$3,602$4,323
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SLE Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,432$4,395$5,475
Clean$2,225$4,016$4,996
Average$1,810$3,259$4,039
Rough$1,396$2,501$3,083
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 4dr Extended Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,933$5,537$6,424
Clean$3,597$5,060$5,863
Average$2,927$4,105$4,740
Rough$2,257$3,151$3,617
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL 4WD SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,060$4,854$5,843
Clean$2,799$4,436$5,333
Average$2,278$3,599$4,311
Rough$1,756$2,762$3,290
Estimated values
2005 GMC Canyon 2dr Regular Cab Z71 SL Rwd SB (2.8L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,672$4,289$5,179
Clean$2,445$3,919$4,727
Average$1,989$3,180$3,822
Rough$1,534$2,441$2,916
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 GMC Canyon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,192 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Canyon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,192 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 GMC Canyon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Canyon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,953 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,192 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 GMC Canyon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 GMC Canyon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 GMC Canyon ranges from $1,225 to $4,241, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 GMC Canyon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.