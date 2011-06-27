Used 2014 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews

FLEX a great value dranoel , 09/18/2013 67 of 71 people found this review helpful I've owned this 2014 FLEX SEL for 2 months and have driven over 2600 miles. It continues to be what I expected, a solid, good handling, reliable vehicle that carries 7 people for short trips or 4 and too much luggage for longer trips. We average over 22 MPG on the road. It's more comfortable, handles better, and carries more than it's GM competitors, Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse. Report Abuse

1 &1/2 years later -2014 Limited Flex w/eco boost review nai571 , 05/17/2015 Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 30 of 32 people found this review helpful I traded I my Mercedes r350 for my 2014 limited w/eco boost Ford Flex and all in all I'm glad I did. While the Mercedes was solid as a tank, The ford flex styling is much more me. It's deceiving in that it looks like some slow mom/pop car but when I pull up to a red light and a luxury vehicle tries to out gun me, they are quickly left mouth open in my 365 horsepower dust. This mom/pop car is pretty fast - and I love it. I love the color too, it's a unique white diamond tri coat (it's somewhat sparkly in the sun) and has a black roof. Very unique, although mini-cooper and Range Rover make a similar combination. Actually looking at it from the front the flex could pass as a Range Rover.

Great Vehicle ocroy , 08/11/2014 SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I wanted a Flex and my wife talked me into the Explorer after driving the Explorer for 9 months we both agreed we did not like it. Uncomfortable and just not pleased with the vehicle. We went back to the dealer they were able to work a deal to get us out of the Explorer and into the Flex. Could not be happier. I love the way this vehicle rides and handles. We use a car service in Florida for airport transportation and that is what the driver uses which is why I wanted the Flex my wife had a hard time getting over the box look. I have had the vehicle for 2 years still happy with it although I understand that 2016 will be te last year for the vehicle which disappoints me. It is a fund car to drive and I hope to have it for a long time. Still happy and glad to see Ford is bringing out a 2019 model This is my every day car about 8 months of the year I travel between here and a home in Florida where I have a 2014 Escape which I also like very much Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Convinced the wife trapper6mm , 04/26/2014 26 of 29 people found this review helpful Although my wife thought the Flex was ugly, I convinced her to consider it along with the GMC Acadia in our shopping for a 3-row seating SUV. Once she drove it she was convinced the looks were not enough to keep us from buying one. She was not expecting to like it that much. I was impressed with the EcoBoost engine performance, the strong brakes, and very good ride and handling. It blew away the Acadia once we had taken test drives in both. The price of the EcoBoost AWD Flex is also very competitive with that of the Acadia Denali AWD.