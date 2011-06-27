Used 2014 Ford Flex Consumer Reviews
FLEX a great value
I've owned this 2014 FLEX SEL for 2 months and have driven over 2600 miles. It continues to be what I expected, a solid, good handling, reliable vehicle that carries 7 people for short trips or 4 and too much luggage for longer trips. We average over 22 MPG on the road. It's more comfortable, handles better, and carries more than it's GM competitors, Buick Enclave and Chevy Traverse.
1 &1/2 years later -2014 Limited Flex w/eco boost review
I traded I my Mercedes r350 for my 2014 limited w/eco boost Ford Flex and all in all I'm glad I did. While the Mercedes was solid as a tank, The ford flex styling is much more me. It's deceiving in that it looks like some slow mom/pop car but when I pull up to a red light and a luxury vehicle tries to out gun me, they are quickly left mouth open in my 365 horsepower dust. This mom/pop car is pretty fast - and I love it. I love the color too, it's a unique white diamond tri coat (it's somewhat sparkly in the sun) and has a black roof. Very unique, although mini-cooper and Range Rover make a similar combination. Actually looking at it from the front the flex could pass as a Range Rover.
Great Vehicle
I wanted a Flex and my wife talked me into the Explorer after driving the Explorer for 9 months we both agreed we did not like it. Uncomfortable and just not pleased with the vehicle. We went back to the dealer they were able to work a deal to get us out of the Explorer and into the Flex. Could not be happier. I love the way this vehicle rides and handles. We use a car service in Florida for airport transportation and that is what the driver uses which is why I wanted the Flex my wife had a hard time getting over the box look. I have had the vehicle for 2 years still happy with it although I understand that 2016 will be te last year for the vehicle which disappoints me. It is a fund car to drive and I hope to have it for a long time. Still happy and glad to see Ford is bringing out a 2019 model This is my every day car about 8 months of the year I travel between here and a home in Florida where I have a 2014 Escape which I also like very much
Convinced the wife
Although my wife thought the Flex was ugly, I convinced her to consider it along with the GMC Acadia in our shopping for a 3-row seating SUV. Once she drove it she was convinced the looks were not enough to keep us from buying one. She was not expecting to like it that much. I was impressed with the EcoBoost engine performance, the strong brakes, and very good ride and handling. It blew away the Acadia once we had taken test drives in both. The price of the EcoBoost AWD Flex is also very competitive with that of the Acadia Denali AWD.
Roomy, comfortable and great highway cruiser
I have driven my '14 Flex for over a year and have to say that this is one of the most comfortable and pleasant cars to drive I have ever owned. I was looking for a larger SUV at first, but the prices turned me off, so I went to look at the Explorer and the Flex. After driving both, I fell for the Flex (it was fully loaded with some great equipment too). It felt roomier and more comfortable than the Explorer, was much more responsive and better handling than the Explorer. It also seemed to have decent cargo space. And I have not been disappointed with my purchase. This car just goes straight on the highway; very little steering adjustment is needed. A great highway cruiser. I has the 20" oversized tires and I think this adds to the great handling. The OEM tires seemed to be a bit hard and a little noisey at first, but they handle great on dry and wet pavement and are ok in the snow and they are wearing very well (and even). I think I would buy them again when needed. While the gas mileage is better than I would have had on the bigger SUV's ( I get about 14-16 city and 23-24 highway with the eco boost V-6), it is pretty bad for a small SUV, especially in the winter. But all in all, I would have to say that this car is under-advertised by Ford because it is a pretty good package for families. I recently checked the resale value of this car though and it does not appear to be that great. I guess that would make buying a used Flex something to consider. If you can take the gas mileage, its a great family car, hauler and a great vacation cruiser.
