Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,848
|$14,323
|$16,547
|Clean
|$11,438
|$13,814
|$15,942
|Average
|$10,616
|$12,796
|$14,731
|Rough
|$9,795
|$11,778
|$13,520
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,472
|$12,852
|$14,990
|Clean
|$10,109
|$12,395
|$14,441
|Average
|$9,383
|$11,482
|$13,344
|Rough
|$8,657
|$10,568
|$12,248
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,482
|$11,736
|$13,759
|Clean
|$9,154
|$11,319
|$13,255
|Average
|$8,496
|$10,485
|$12,249
|Rough
|$7,839
|$9,651
|$11,242
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,764
|$16,512
|$18,981
|Clean
|$13,287
|$15,926
|$18,287
|Average
|$12,333
|$14,752
|$16,898
|Rough
|$11,378
|$13,578
|$15,509
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,364
|$13,884
|$16,148
|Clean
|$10,970
|$13,391
|$15,557
|Average
|$10,182
|$12,404
|$14,376
|Rough
|$9,394
|$11,417
|$13,194
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,430
|$14,880
|$17,082
|Clean
|$11,999
|$14,351
|$16,457
|Average
|$11,137
|$13,293
|$15,207
|Rough
|$10,275
|$12,236
|$13,957