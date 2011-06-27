  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Flex
  4. Used 2014 Ford Flex
  5. Appraisal value

2014 Ford Flex Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,848$14,323$16,547
Clean$11,438$13,814$15,942
Average$10,616$12,796$14,731
Rough$9,795$11,778$13,520
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,472$12,852$14,990
Clean$10,109$12,395$14,441
Average$9,383$11,482$13,344
Rough$8,657$10,568$12,248
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SE 4dr Wagon (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,482$11,736$13,759
Clean$9,154$11,319$13,255
Average$8,496$10,485$12,249
Rough$7,839$9,651$11,242
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD w/EcoBoost (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,764$16,512$18,981
Clean$13,287$15,926$18,287
Average$12,333$14,752$16,898
Rough$11,378$13,578$15,509
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex SEL 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,364$13,884$16,148
Clean$10,970$13,391$15,557
Average$10,182$12,404$14,376
Rough$9,394$11,417$13,194
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you
Estimated values
2014 Ford Flex Limited 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,430$14,880$17,082
Clean$11,999$14,351$16,457
Average$11,137$13,293$15,207
Rough$10,275$12,236$13,957
Sell my 2014 Ford Flex with EdmundsShop for a used Ford Flex near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Ford Flex on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,319 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Ford Flex is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,319 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Ford Flex, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Ford Flex with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,154 for one in "Clean" condition and about $11,319 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Ford Flex. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Ford Flex and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Ford Flex ranges from $7,839 to $13,759, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Ford Flex is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.