Consumer Rating
(90)
2012 Ford Fiesta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving dynamics
  • refined yet lively engine
  • high fuel economy
  • welcoming cabin
  • available luxury features.
  • Limited cargo and rear seat space
  • automatic transmission's quirky behavior.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Ford Fiesta gives economy car shoppers reason to celebrate with its fun-to-drive personality, nicely trimmed cabin, tight build quality and unexpected features.

Vehicle overview

Until fairly recently, American economy cars had been about as enticing as a trip to the dentist. All the important factors buyers considered -- overall build quality, upkeep costs, reliability and longevity -- were points of embarrassment for Cavaliers, Escorts and Neons. But the times they are a-changing, and with the 2012 Ford Fiesta the U.S. has something to be proud of.

Offering perhaps the ultimate in practicality in this segment, the Honda Fit is hard to fault with its impressively versatile interior, pleasing driving dynamics and high overall quality. But those who want more spice in their daily driving diet will likely find the Fiesta even more fun. With its smooth, eager engine, precise, well-weighted steering and agile chassis, the Fiesta soundly disproves the theory that a small, practical and inexpensive car must be about as exciting to pilot as a shopping cart.

Unlike much of its competition, the Ford Fiesta is available in both sedan and hatchback body styles. Of course, the hatchback provides greater cargo capacity, but some folks prefer the more formal look of a sedan so Ford provides the choice. Either way, the Fiesta provides sprightly handling, a compliant ride and a quiet cabin at freeway speed. It also offers features that are uncommon in this class, such as keyless ignition and Ford's superb Sync system, which, among other things, allows you to control audio and cell phone functions via voice commands.

That said, there are plenty of other interesting models in the subcompact class. In addition to the Fit, there is a trio of all-new models to consider: the Chevrolet Sonic, the Hyundai Accent and the Kia Rio. The Sonic is a bit more rewarding to drive, while the related Accent and Rio are high on style. But the Fiesta, with its engaging and well-rounded personality, is a keen choice and should be on your test-drive list if you're shopping for a frugal but enjoyable set of wheels.

2012 Ford Fiesta models

The 2012 Ford Fiesta comes with four doors in both sedan and hatchback form. There are three trim levels for the sedan (S, SE and SEL) and two trims for the hatchback (SE and SES).

The S sedan is the bare-bones, entry-level Fiesta and comes with 15-inch steel wheels, a capless fuel filler, power mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a four-speaker AM/FM stereo (with an auxiliary input jack and USB port) and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The SE sedan adds metallic cabin accents, power windows and door locks and a CD player. The SEL sedan adds LED parking lights, a rear spoiler, 16-inch "premium painted" wheels, a premium sound system (with satellite radio and six speakers), ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the Sync multimedia voice-command system which now also offers turn-by-turn navigation.

The SE hatchback is equipped similarly to the SE sedan but adds a rear spoiler and wiper. The SES hatchback is equipped similarly to the SEL sedan but adds a rear wiper.

Some options are grouped into packages that allow lower trims to have the features of upper trims, and the upper trims have access to optional features such as keyless entry/ignition, heated front seats and leather seating. There's even a Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package that optimizes fuel mileage via aerodynamic tweaks (blocked-out lower grille, smooth underbody panels), lightweight wheels and special tires. Individual options, depending on trim, include 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and special paint colors.

2012 Highlights

For 2012 the Ford Fiesta is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2012 Ford Fiesta is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 that generates 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Technically, the automatic is actually a dual-clutch automated manual transmission; it provides quicker gearchanges than a traditional torque converter-based automatic and delivers better fuel economy than a conventional automatic, too. The driving experience may feel a little different, however, and there is disappointingly no manual-shift feature.

The sprint to 60 mph from a standstill for a manual-equipped car takes 9.5 seconds according to Edmunds testing. An automatic-equipped Fiesta was much slower, hitting 60 in 11.3 seconds. Both of these times are similar to the Honda Fit, but slower than the Hyundai Accent and much slower than the turbocharged Chevy Sonic. The EPA estimates fuel economy at 29 mpg city/38 mpg highway and 33 combined with the manual. The automatic is slightly better with 39 mpg highway. Opting for the SFE package further increases highway economy to 40 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also included is a driver knee airbag, a feature unavailable elsewhere in this class of subcompacts.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2012, the Ford Fiesta earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a Fiesta sedan earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions. In Edmunds brake testing, a Fiesta stopped from 60 mph in 119 feet -- a very good distance for this type of car.

Driving

We can say without hesitation that the 2012 Ford Fiesta is one of the most rewarding cars to drive in its class. Though its acceleration is just average, in the real world of stop-and-go traffic and freeway merging, the Fiesta's engine is a pleasure. The eager-to-rev 1.6 delivers ample punch down low and remains butter-smooth even when taken to redline.

The manual transmission is precise and easy to shift, boasting a linear clutch and light throws. The available six-speed automated dual-clutch transmission is another unusual perk in this class, although its behavior at low speeds can seem quirky, occasionally rolling slightly back on hills or being reluctant to creep forward when parking. Its shift quality is also disappointing at times.

There's nothing odd with the way the Fiesta drives down the road, however. Thanks to responsive steering and sophisticated suspension tuning, the Fiesta feels at once substantial and lithe. Handling is excellent, yet the ride quality remains supple, with bumps and ruts swallowed without drama.

Interior

With its soft-touch dash top, metallic accents, edgy styling and tight build quality, the Fiesta's cabin has a premium vibe to it that's unexpected in an economy car. The center stack controls for the audio system are more complicated than those of competitors, but the three-knob climate control system couldn't be easier to use.

Ford's Sync system (standard in top trims) allows voice control over the audio system and your cell phone, and it also provides features such as voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation (it works respectably well) and emergency assist. Another high-end feature not often seen in this segment is the available keyless entry/ignition system.

At 12.8 cubic feet, the sedan's trunk capacity is class-competitive. The Fiesta hatchback offers a bit less than that with its rear seat up. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely flat, and the Fiesta's 26 cubes of maximum cargo capacity pale in comparison to the Honda Fit's 57 cubes and the Kia Soul's 53 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Ford Fiesta.

5(26%)
4(22%)
3(13%)
2(11%)
1(28%)
3.1
90 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2012 Ford Fiesta SE Sedan (6-spd Auto)
mathjack22,09/25/2011
I've had my new Fiesta for just over a week now, and I have to say, I'm incredibly impressed with its overall package. I downsized from a Mercury Grand Marquis LS to save on gas and to drive something much sportier for my age (23). To be such a small car, the Fiesta has plenty of front seat space, a feat in itself because I am 6'2 and 280 lbs. There is plentiful head and leg room; my only caveat would be the slightly narrow feel of the driver's side, though I can still get quite comfortable. As far as the back seat, it's a no-go for any practical use, but I didn't need the extra space, so it wasn't a deal-breaker for me. The features on the SE (along with the 203A package) are plentiful.
Great, affordable car
bayoubus,12/08/2011
I got a basic model Fiesta at a steal of a price after my hand-me-down car from college suddenly needed a new engine. I didn't have much time to shop around because my job requires transportation, so I was apprehensive about the sudden purchase but couldn't turn down the deal I got on this car. I don't regret it! I previously owned a Toyota Echo that drove great but always felt a little flimsy on the road. I don't get this feeling at all with the Fiesta. It's stylish, drives great, feels solid and it gets awesome gas mileage. I'm pretty tall and I never feel smashed into this car despite its subcompact size. Perfect for a purchase on a budget. I didn't feel like I was sacrificing anything.
SE Automatic 6-speed (review didn't have that option)
groksurf,09/17/2011
Have owned the SE for three weeks. The Transmission prefers a very light touch when starting from a stop. It shifts 1-2-3 rapidly up to about 25 mph if you do it that way, very smoothly and quietly. Then you can push the accelerator more for nice quiet power. It will switch awkwardly if you give it heavy foot at low speed. You definitely need to learn how it wants to be driven; once you do it's a pleasure to drive. At higher speeds very quiet engine (although at 70 the rpms almost reach 3K--I'd prefer 2300 at that speed), and minimal road/wind noise. If you do push the rpms, the engine sound is throaty and not at all unpleasant. Great mileage so far, about 33mpg at 60% city/40% highway
RUN LIKE THE WIND
Debbie,07/21/2015
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
That's what you should do when considering this car. I bought my car brand new in July 2012. The test drive was great and I traded an SUV to get better gas mileage and to have the reliability with a new car. Well, I got the great mileage but everything else about this car has been a disappointment. In the first 2 years I had it, 3 door locks broke. They suddenly would not shut and latch - so you couldn't drive the car without the doors flying open. I had to put someone in the back seat to hold the doors shut to get it to the dealer. I had to physically hold the passenger door shut with one hand while driving to the dealer. And then they didn't have the parts. Obviously I couldn't drive it home so they did get me a rental and the door was fixed within a week. Then, the transmission started to shudder and it felt like I was popping the clutch when it's an automatic. There were times it would barely go from a stop light and you have to be careful not to pull out in front of anyone because it may go and it may not. It's not safe and I absolutely hate this car. Unfortunately I have 3 more years to pay on it and Ford's service leaves alot to be desired. Apparently the transmission has indeed a problem and I took it in last November 2014 - they first told me nothing was wrong with it and all the settings were normal. I threw a fit and told them I needed to speak with the Service Mgr. I spoke with him and he took it out for a long drive and then I got a call saying yes indeed, there is a problem with the transmission and Ford is aware of the problem but they didn't have the parts. They told me it would probably be January 2015 the parts would be in but they would contact me and let me know when they had arrived. It's now July 2015 and I still haven't received that notice. Now there is a recall with an emissions problem - I am 63 years old and have never had so many problems with a new car as I have with this Ford. I will never buy another Ford car - EVER.
See all 90 reviews of the 2012 Ford Fiesta
Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 38 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford Fiesta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

The almost supernatural growth of the subcompact segment proves car buyers in America are becoming more than off-handedly interested in better fuel economy. It's now almost mandatory for full-line automakers to offer at least one or two cars (and soon, crossovers?) sporting the 40 mpg rating on the EPA highway cycle, which has emerged as today's fuel-sipper benchmark.

The stylish 2012 Ford Fiesta — an all-new car introduced in 2011 — churns out the requisite 40-mpg rating, but you have to plump for the extra-cost Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package to get it. And going SFE does impose some limitations on how you can equip the Fiesta.

The $695 SFE package can be specified only for the Fiesta four-door sedan — less stylistically expressive than the oh-so-Euro Fiesta hatchback — and you must choose the sedan's midlevel SE trim. Moreover, choosing the Fiesta's SFE package also demands the optional $1,070 "Powershift" automatic transmission. Most buyers insist on an automatic anyway, but the traditional path to optimum fuel economy has been with a manual transmission. So if you want a Fiesta that delivers 40 mpg on the highway (as opposed to the 39-mpg rating for the standard automatic-transmission Fiesta), you must get the four-door SE sedan with an automatic transmission to purchase the SFE package.

Aside from the transmission, the SFE package includes cruise control, low-rolling-resistance tires and a number of aerodynamic trim pieces, including shutters that block drag-inducing air from backing up within the engine compartment.

Meanwhile, Hyundai never tires of saying that each and every variant of its all-new 2012 Hyundai Accent achieves the 40-mpg highway rating, as does the brand's larger Hyundai Elantra sedan, too. And other newer rivals for the Fiesta SFE, such as the turbocharged 2012 Chevrolet Sonic hatchback also boast 40 mpg on the sticker. How quickly has 40 mpg become the new standard? The Honda Fit, long reputed as one of the snazzier choices in the subcompact market but way overdue for a refresh as the 2012 calendar year begins, manages a highway fuel economy rating of just 33 mpg.

Used 2012 Ford Fiesta Overview

The Used 2012 Ford Fiesta is offered in the following submodels: Fiesta Hatchback, Fiesta Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SES 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford Fiesta?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford Fiesta trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SE is priced between $4,500 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 66763 and131979 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Ford Fiesta SES is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 110680 and110680 miles.

Which used 2012 Ford Fiestas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford Fiesta for sale near. There are currently 9 used and CPO 2012 Fiestas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,500 and mileage as low as 66763 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford Fiesta.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford Fiestas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fiesta for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,596.

Find a used Ford for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,244.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fiesta for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,876.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,772.

