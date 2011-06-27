  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(151)
Appraise this car

2011 Ford Fiesta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving dynamics, smooth and peppy engine, high fuel economy, welcoming cabin, available high-end luxury features.
  • Limited cargo and rear seat space, conventional navigation system unavailable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Ford Fiesta gives economy car shoppers reason to celebrate with its fun-to-drive personality, nicely trimmed cabin, tight build quality and unexpected features.

Vehicle overview

For decades, small economy cars from American carmakers have been about as desirable as a cold hamburger. Overall build quality, upkeep costs, reliability and longevity -- the most important factors in this segment -- were points of embarrassment for Escorts, Neons and Cavaliers. But with the Euro-bred 2011 Ford Fiesta (which slots under the Focus to become Ford's new entry-level model), the U.S. looks to have something on the economy car menu as mouth-watering as an In-N-Out Double-Double.

Up until now, the Honda Fit was the subcompact class standout thanks to its impressively versatile interior, pleasing driving dynamics and high overall quality. But those who truly get a kick out of driving will likely find the Fiesta even more fun. Its smooth, eager engine, precise and well-weighted steering and an agile chassis show that one needn't be resigned to a dull drive just because one needs a small, practical and inexpensive car.

Unlike much of its competition, the Ford Fiesta is available in both sedan and hatchback body styles. Of course, the hatchback provides greater cargo capacity, but some folks prefer the more formal look of a sedan, which is likely why Ford is offering both. Either way, the Fiesta provides sprightly handling, a compliant ride and a quiet cabin at freeway speeds. It also offers features that are uncommon in this class, such as keyless ignition and Ford's superb Sync system, which, among other things, allows one to control audio and cell phone functions via voice commands.

There are some distinctive Fiesta alternatives in this competitive segment. Among hatchbacks, the 2011 Honda Fit and the 2011 Kia Soul stand out, and the aptly named 2011 Nissan Cube makes a unique aesthetic statement. Compared to these, the Fiesta hatch lags well behind in terms of maximum cargo capacity and rear seat room for taller passengers. The Fiesta sedan, meanwhile, has a bit less rear seat room than the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo, 2011 Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa. But it floors them all with its more engaging and well-rounded personality. It's definitely a car to look at if you're shopping for an inexpensive but desirable set of wheels.

2011 Ford Fiesta models

The 2011 Ford Fiesta comes with four doors in both sedan and hatchback form. There are three trim levels for the sedan (S, SE, and SEL) and two trims for the hatchback (SE and SES).

The S sedan is the bare-bones, entry-level Fiesta and comes with 15-inch steel wheels, a capless fuel filler, power mirrors, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a four-speaker AM/FM stereo (with an auxiliary input jack and USB port) and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat. The SE sedan adds metallic cabin accents, power windows and door locks and a CD player. The SEL sedan adds LED parking lights, a rear spoiler, 16-inch "premium painted" wheels, a premium sound system (with satellite radio and six speakers), ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and the Sync multimedia voice-command system which now also offers turn-by-turn navigation.

The SE hatchback is equipped similarly to the SE sedan but adds a rear spoiler and wiper. The SES hatchback is equipped similarly to the SEL sedan but adds a rear wiper.

Some options are grouped into packages that allow lower trims to have the upper trims' features, and the upper trims have access to optional features such as keyless entry/ignition and heated leather seating. There's even a Super Fuel Economy package that optimizes fuel mileage via aerodynamic tweaks (blocked-out lower grille, underbody panels), lightweight wheels and special tires. Individual options, depending on trim, include 17-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof and special paint colors.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Ford Fiesta is an all-new subcompact available in hatchback and sedan body styles.

Performance & mpg

All 2011 Ford Fiestas are powered by a 1.6-liter inline-4 that generates 120 horsepower and 112 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a six-speed automatic is optional. Technically, the automatic is actually an automated dual-clutch manual transmission; it provides quicker gearchanges than a traditional torque converter-based automatic. Disappointingly, there is no manual-shift feature.

The 0-60-mph sprint for a manual-equipped car takes 9.5 seconds -- about the same as a Honda Fit. Ford estimates the Fiesta's fuel economy at 30 mpg city/40 mpg highway for the automatic and 29/38 for the manual.

Safety

Standard safety features include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Also included is a class-exclusive driver knee airbag.

In the government's new, more strenuous crash testing for 2011, the Fiesta earned an overall rating of four stars out of a possible five, with four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side crash protection. In the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a Fiesta sedan eared a top rating of "Good" for its performance in frontal-offset and side-impact collisions. In Edmunds brake testing, a Fiesta stopped from 60 mph in a respectable 119 feet.

Driving

We can say without hesitation that the 2011 Ford Fiesta provides the most rewarding drive in its class. Though its acceleration is just average, in the real world of stop-and-go traffic and freeway merging, the Fiesta's mill is a pleasure. The eager-to-rev 1.6 delivers ample punch down low and remains butter-smooth even when taken to redline. The manual transmission is precise and easy to shift, boasting a linear clutch and light throws. The available six-speed automated dual-clutch automatic is another unusual perk in this class.

The Ford's steering is the new segment benchmark, from the weighting of its effort to the immediate and precise response. And the sophisticated suspension tuning makes the Fiesta feel at once substantial and lithe. Handling is excellent, yet the ride quality remains supple, with bumps and ruts swallowed sans drama.

Interior

With its soft-touch dash top, metallic accents, edgy styling and tight build quality, the Fiesta's cabin has a premium vibe to it that's unexpected in an economy car. The center stack controls for the audio system look odd at first but prove intuitive, while the three-knob climate control system couldn't be easier to use. Ford's Sync system (standard in top trims) allows voice control over the audio system and your cell phone, and it also provides features such as voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation (it works respectably well) and emergency assist. Another high-end feature not often seen in this segment is the available keyless entry/ignition system.

At 12.8 cubic feet, the sedan's trunk capacity is class-competitive. The Fiesta hatchback offers a bit less than that with its rear seat up. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely flat, and the Fiesta's 26 cubes of maximum cargo capacity pale in comparison to the Honda Fit's 57 cubes and the Kia Soul's 53 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Ford Fiesta.

5(44%)
4(20%)
3(14%)
2(11%)
1(11%)
3.7
151 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good but poor auto transmission
pelach,12/13/2010
The build quality seems to be quite good. I like the car except for the automatic transmission... it sometimes does not shift logically and lacks power from a stop; after it gets going it seems to have adequate power. The stereo is quite good and the cabin is very quiet, although i notice others are complaining of noises that develop with more use. Mileage is not as good as hoped for but I do live up in the hills. I'm satisfied except for the automatic transmission goofiness.
Shake, Rattle and Roll
Becky Carroll,10/20/2015
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
The Ford Fiesta "looked" like the perfect car for my soon-to-be-driver, but after I drove it for a while, I found it unsafe for an inexperienced driver. The transmission is very uncertain. At times it takes off smoothly from stop, other times it hesitates and shudders to a start. The start may be a lurch or a crawl. There does not seem to be any rhyme or reason for the inconsistency. Four months after the purchase, I received a Recall 15B22 and took it into a local Ford dealership. I was informed that they would attempt a repair but it might not work. I was told to drive it for 1500 miles before returning. The problem got progressively worse and when I had done my mandatory 1500 miles, I went back to the Ford service department and was told there was nothing more they could do. We will see about that, but that is where we stand to date. So, the vehicle for my new driver has proven itself unsafe for even I, a driver of 40+ years.
LEMON DO NOT BUY
stevienae,07/01/2013
I purchased a 2011 Ford Fiesta in August of 2010. It is an automatic, not manual transmission. Within a month it was back at Ford with transmission issues and has continued to have problems despite at least 10 trips to the Ford Shop. I was told by Ford Engineer that it must be the way I was driving it. They felt I was breaking with my left foot with my foot not completely off the gas. I do not break with my left foot. I just had it voluntarily repossessed as I cannot in good conscious sell it to somebody. This was after the New Car Lemon Law process and denied, I offered to walk away from it and have the dealer resell it and laughed at for being upside down when asked to trade it in.
Transmission Problems!
Not a Fiesta!,10/19/2010
I bought my fiesta at the end of July. I have just over 2,000 miles on my fiesta and it is in the shop as we speak getting a new transmission! I am very disappointed in the car; it has never shifted (automatic) the way you would expect. Failed attempts to reprogram/repair the transmission have left me car-less as I get a new transmission. I spoke to a representative from corporate ford and asked if these transmission problems were common among the new design. He asked me how much I liked the SYNC system, ignored my question and the fact my brand-new car is not worth the money or headache.
See all 151 reviews of the 2011 Ford Fiesta
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2011 Ford Fiesta features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Ford Fiesta
More About This Model

Here in the U.S., very small economy cars (known as "B-segment" cars) have historically been synonymous with very small expectations. Remember the Chevy Sprint, Ford Aspire and Pontiac LeMans? Didn't think so. The term "basic transportation" doesn't begin to describe them — they were all about a low purchase price and high fuel economy. Sporty handling? A quiet ride? Refinement? Luxury features? Are you kidding?

Though a few current choices in this segment may offer one or perhaps two of those qualities, finding one that offers all four has been impossible. Such is not the case in Europe, where a number of B-segment cars provide driving kicks and all the gee-whiz features you could ask for. And now, we've got a B car to behold in the form of the 2011 Ford Fiesta.

Up to now, the Honda Fit has been the hands-down staff favorite thanks to its incredible space-efficiency and spunky driving demeanor. However a busy, noisy highway ride and some bizarre styling elements (such as the mishmash dash) kept it from getting all the love. We'd previously driven the Euro-spec Fiesta and were quite impressed with the feisty little Ford's fun-to-drive personality, upscale cabin trimmings and composed, quiet freeway ride. We also hoped that Ford wouldn't dumb down the suspension and steering (that is, make them soft and isolated) to "suit" the American market.

Well, cue the pigs to take wing, because an American carmaker has finally realized that a small economy car needn't be dull, flimsy and about as desirable as a dishwasher. Available in sedan or hatchback body styles, the 2011 Ford Fiesta essentially comes in three trim levels, which start at around $14,000 and top out, like our SES tester, at around $18,000 (without optional equipment).

As far as rivals, if you want an entertaining drive with plenty of cargo space, there is the aforementioned Fit as well as the Kia Soul. If a plush ride's more your thing, there are the Nissan Versa and Cube. There's also the Suzuki SX4, which presents a strong value proposition. But if you want the one that equals or betters them at their own games, it's the Fiesta. We've got a feeling that the Blue Oval boys will have cause for celebration with this little winner.

Used 2011 Ford Fiesta Overview

The Used 2011 Ford Fiesta is offered in the following submodels: Fiesta Hatchback, Fiesta Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SEL 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SES 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford Fiesta?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Ford Fiesta trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SES is priced between $4,999 and$6,520 with odometer readings between 87121 and135714 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Fiesta S is priced between $4,999 and$6,425 with odometer readings between 57516 and102404 miles.
  • The Used 2011 Ford Fiesta SE is priced between $5,250 and$8,278 with odometer readings between 72859 and110240 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford Fiestas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford Fiesta for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2011 Fiestas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,999 and mileage as low as 57516 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford Fiesta.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford Fiestas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford Fiesta for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $15,423.

Find a used Ford for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,529.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford Fiesta for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,677.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $23,441.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Ford Fiesta?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

