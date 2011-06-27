Vehicle overview

For decades, small economy cars from American carmakers have been about as desirable as a cold hamburger. Overall build quality, upkeep costs, reliability and longevity -- the most important factors in this segment -- were points of embarrassment for Escorts, Neons and Cavaliers. But with the Euro-bred 2011 Ford Fiesta (which slots under the Focus to become Ford's new entry-level model), the U.S. looks to have something on the economy car menu as mouth-watering as an In-N-Out Double-Double.

Up until now, the Honda Fit was the subcompact class standout thanks to its impressively versatile interior, pleasing driving dynamics and high overall quality. But those who truly get a kick out of driving will likely find the Fiesta even more fun. Its smooth, eager engine, precise and well-weighted steering and an agile chassis show that one needn't be resigned to a dull drive just because one needs a small, practical and inexpensive car.

Unlike much of its competition, the Ford Fiesta is available in both sedan and hatchback body styles. Of course, the hatchback provides greater cargo capacity, but some folks prefer the more formal look of a sedan, which is likely why Ford is offering both. Either way, the Fiesta provides sprightly handling, a compliant ride and a quiet cabin at freeway speeds. It also offers features that are uncommon in this class, such as keyless ignition and Ford's superb Sync system, which, among other things, allows one to control audio and cell phone functions via voice commands.

There are some distinctive Fiesta alternatives in this competitive segment. Among hatchbacks, the 2011 Honda Fit and the 2011 Kia Soul stand out, and the aptly named 2011 Nissan Cube makes a unique aesthetic statement. Compared to these, the Fiesta hatch lags well behind in terms of maximum cargo capacity and rear seat room for taller passengers. The Fiesta sedan, meanwhile, has a bit less rear seat room than the 2011 Chevrolet Aveo, 2011 Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa. But it floors them all with its more engaging and well-rounded personality. It's definitely a car to look at if you're shopping for an inexpensive but desirable set of wheels.