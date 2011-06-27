  1. Home
2014 Ford Fiesta Review

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty driving dynamics, particularly with the ST model
  • refined yet lively base engine
  • strong fuel economy
  • welcoming cabin
  • available luxury features.
  • Limited cargo and rear-seat space
  • automatic transmission's quirky behavior.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Ford Fiesta is a fun-to-drive small car, with a nicely trimmed cabin, excellent build quality and plenty of connectivity features. If you're looking for an economy sedan or hatchback that feels like a more expensive car than it really is, the Fiesta deserves serious consideration.

Vehicle overview

Since Ford reintroduced the Fiesta subcompact to the U.S. market in 2011, we have been big fans. Tiny but feisty, the Fiesta has an overall goodness that's disproportionate to its size, with a vast talent set that includes slick styling (freshened for 2014), snappy handling and a high level of refinement inside.

Both sedan and hatchback models receive mild face-lifts for 2014, and even base models boast an impressive number of standard features, including Bluetooth, an iPod interface and seven airbags. Bigger spenders can order Fiestas equipped with heated front seats, leather upholstery, a keyless ignition and the MyFord Touch touchscreen control interface (with or without a navigation system).

Responsive steering and sharp handling make the standard 2014 Ford Fiesta fun to drive. With the base engine, the Fiesta likely won't set anyone's heart ablaze when accelerating from a stoplight, especially with the sometimes-hesitant automatic transmission. Those looking for maximum fuel mileage should know about the newly available EcoBoost turbocharged three-cylinder engine that earns an impressive EPA estimated 36 mpg for combined city and highway driving. A Fiesta equipped with the EcoBoost engine was recently given an "A" Rating by the Edmunds.com staff. We found it to be a "terrific city vehicle with an interior that offers competitive quality."

The most exciting change for the Fiesta for 2014, however, is the arrival of the new Fiesta ST model. The ST features a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 197 horsepower, a six-speed manual transmission, 17-inch wheels, sportier steering, performance-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes and sport seats (with real Recaro seats available as an option). Enthusiast buyers on a budget will certainly want to check out the Fiesta ST before plunking down their money on the Fiat 500 Abarth or Mini Cooper S.

With the additional content, freshened styling and newly available powertrain options for 2014, the Ford Fiesta appears poised to retain its popularity even in the face of formidable class competition, which includes the 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, 2014 Hyundai Accent and 2014 Kia Rio.

2014 Ford Fiesta models

The 2014 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car available in two body styles: a four-door sedan and a four-door hatchback. Both are available in S, SE and Titanium trim levels, while the high-performance ST model is available only as a hatchback.

The base S comes standard with 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, power locks and mirrors, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, various Ford Sync functions (iPod/USB audio interface, Bluetooth phone connectivity, voice controls, some app-based services and certain safety communications functions), an auxiliary audio jack and, for hatchback models, a rear wiper.

The Fiesta SE includes all of the above, plus keyless entry, power windows, exterior mirrors with side marker lamps, cruise control, upgraded cloth upholstery, a trip computer, 15-inch painted aluminum wheels, metallic interior trim, a front center console with armrest, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and ambient lighting.

The SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, a rear spoiler (sedan), upgraded cloth seats, a leather-wrapped shift knob, the MyFord Touch interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and Sync Services (traffic updates and turn-by-turn directions), and satellite radio. The SE is eligible for the Super Fuel Economy (SFE) package, which includes special tires, wheels and aerodynamic pieces to help the Fiesta achieve slightly better fuel economy. Fiesta SE buyers can also opt for a turbocharged 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine and a Comfort package, which includes heated front seats, heated side mirrors and automatic climate control.

The Fiesta Titanium effectively comes with the contents of the SE Appearance and Comfort packages as standard, but wears a different set of 16-inch wheels, plus chrome exterior trim and a black grille. It also has a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, upgraded Sony speakers, HD radio and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Fiesta ST hatchback has all of the Fiesta SE amenities, and features unique bodywork, foglamps, dual exhaust tips, a six-speed manual transmission, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, quicker steering and upgraded brakes. Inside you'll find automatic climate control, keyless ignition and entry, a leather-wrapped shift knob, the MyFord Touch interface, Sony speakers and HD radio, along with ST-specific cloth sport seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum-trimmed pedals, floor mats and door sill plates.

A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on SE, Titanium and ST models. Additional extras on the ST model include a unique Molten Orange paint color, cloth/leather-trimmed Recaro seats and gray-painted 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Ford Fiesta receives a new Fiesta ST trim level that features a more powerful engine and sportier handling. For other Fiestas, there's an efficiency-oriented turbocharged three-cylinder engine as an option. Other changes for 2014 include updated exterior styling, additional standard features and the availability of the MyFord Touch electronics interface.

Performance & mpg

The base engine for the 2014 Ford Fiesta is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 120 hp and 112 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, but a six-speed automated manual known as "PowerShift" is optional. This type of "automatic" transmission still shifts for you, but it does a better job of maximizing engine power and efficiency than a traditional automatic.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Fiesta with the 1.6-liter engine went from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, which is an average time for the class. The PowerShift-equipped model did the same sprint in 10.6 seconds, which is average among entries equipped with automatic transmissions.

EPA-estimated fuel economy is 31 mpg combined (27 mpg city/37 mpg highway) with the six-speed automated manual transmission. When you opt for the SFE package, the numbers edge up to 32 mpg combined (28 city/38 highway). The regular five-speed manual is the least efficient of the bunch with 31 mpg combined (28 mpg city/36 mpg highway).

Newly available for the 2014 Fiesta SE is a turbocharged (EcoBoost) 1.0-liter three-cylinder engine, which is good for 123 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque. Mated only to a five-speed manual transmission initially, this engine puts up strong fuel economy numbers to the tune of 36 mpg combined (31 mpg city/43 mpg highway) along with fairly peppy performance. In Edmunds performance testing, a Fiesta equipped with the 1.0-liter turbocharged engine and the SFE package went from zero to 60 mph in 8.9 seconds, a quick time for the class.

The 2014 Ford Fiesta ST's turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder pumps out 197 hp and an impressive 214 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is the only transmission offered. At Edmunds' test track the Fiesta ST sprinted to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds, making it easily one of the quickest cars in its class. EPA estimates for the ST stand at 29 mpg combined (26 mpg city/35 mpg highway).

Safety

Every 2014 Ford Fiesta comes standard with antilock brakes (front disc, rear drum for non-ST models; four-wheel discs for the ST), traction and stability control, hill launch assist, an integrated blind-spot mirror, front side airbags, side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. The newly standard Sync features include a 911 Assist function, which uses your paired cell phone to connect automatically to a 911 operator. The Titanium model features a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Fiesta SE with 15-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 136 feet, which is one of the longest distances in the segment. On the other hand, a Fiesta SES with 16-inch wheels stopped in 119 feet while the Fiesta ST stopped in just 112 feet. Those are two of the shortest distances we've seen for this segment.

In government crash testing, the Fiesta received four out of five stars for combined overall protection, with four stars for frontal protection. However, the 2014 Fiesta received only two out of five stars for side-crash protection -- with four stars for front passengers and two stars for the rear seat due to excessive intrusion into the rear cabin. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Fiesta the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. In that agency's small-overlap frontal offset test (conducted on Fiestas built after August 2013), the Fiesta scored a second-lowest "Marginal" rating. The Fiesta's seat/head restraint design was rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

The 2014 Ford Fiesta is one of the most rewarding cars to drive in its class. In the real world of stop-and-go traffic and freeway merging, the Fiesta's base 1.6-liter engine delivers ample punch down low and remains buttery-smooth even when taken to redline. The optional 1.0-liter turbocharged three-cylinder is also a great choice, as it's even stronger and more fuel-efficient. The ST's turbocharged engine takes those traits to a higher level, as it always feels ready to charge thanks to its impressively broad, muscular powerband.

If you like manual transmissions, the standard five-speed is an excellent example of the breed. There are wide intervals between shifts and we wish there was an available six-speed manual, but the five-speed boasts a linear clutch take-up and light throws. To get any useful power with the 1.0-liter EcoBoost engine, you'll have to rev the car pretty high, but in most daily driving situations it works just fine. The available six-speed automated manual transmission takes the place of a conventional automatic in the Fiesta. It definitely feels different at first, as it occasionally allows the car to roll back on hills and can make the Fiesta reluctant to creep forward when parking. Ford has been refining the transmission's behavior since the Fiesta's introduction, though, and most people get used to it.

There's nothing odd with the way the Fiesta drives down the road, however. Thanks to responsive steering and sophisticated suspension tuning, the Fiesta feels at once substantial and lithe. The car handles with rewarding precision, but ride quality is a bit firmer in the Fiesta than it is in some rivals. The 2014 Ford Fiesta ST is even more impressive. It's as lively and precise as the larger Focus ST when driving around corners, and ride quality, although firm, is not punishing.

Interior

With its edgy style, soft-touch dash top, metallic accents and tight build quality, the Fiesta's cabin has a premium vibe that's unexpected in an economy car. Ford has upgraded some of the materials for 2014, and models with the MyFord Touch interface and new 6.5-inch touchscreen surrounded by piano-black trim look particularly upscale, although said black trim is overly smudge-prone. Ambient lighting in SE, Titanium and ST models gives the place a classy look at night, too.

The standard Sync system allows voice control over the audio system and your cell phone, and it also provides such features as voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation (it works respectably well) and emergency assist. Another high-end feature not often seen in this segment is the available keyless entry/ignition system.

In the ST, the optional Recaro sport seats with their large side bolsters wrap around and hug both front occupants. As such, they hold you securely in place while you're hustling the ST along a curvy road. But those aggressive bolsters make getting in and out of the car a little harder, and larger folks may find the seats uncomfortable on long trips.

At 12.8 cubic feet, the sedan's trunk capacity is class-competitive. The Fiesta hatchback offers a bit less than that with its rear seat up. Unfortunately, the seats don't fold completely flat, and the Fiesta's 26 cubic feet of maximum cargo capacity is small even for this class of car.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Ford Fiesta.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love. This. Car.
enzom,10/29/2013
Purchased this vehicle about a month ago while looking for a small city vehicle with a manual transmission that was easy to learn and fun to drive. I tried the Fiat 500, Mini Cooper, and while deciding to look at American models I noticed that the 2014 Fiesta had a similar front as the 2013 Fusion. After swinging and missing at the first ford dealership, I finally found one and it looked stunning. I test drove it and purchased it on the spot. I got the Sedan SE (looked less sporty) in the candy blue color (I'm not sure why, but it just stood out). So far, I love the car. It has great pickup, easy throws for the clutch, and gets great gas mileage. Not to mention easy parking in the city.
You've never driven a Ford like this one!
dr_dan,02/02/2014
I needed a small car to commute into the city that was fun to drive and economical to buy & maintain. Previous cars had been Japanese or German, so this was the first American car I ever bought! The ST is remarkably different from anything I'd ever driven before. The 1.6 L turbo is powerful and well-behaved with plenty of torque anytime you need it. The steering is light, but laser-sharp and precise. This car corners like crazy, with almost no body lean, and feels like it's riding on rails. Very nice interior quality for its price range. Very intelligent design, both inside and out. But be forewarned: this car has a race-tuned suspension and may be a lot firmer than what you're used to.
Nice little car at first but problems
Chris,03/12/2017
Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
It's a small compact car I got for my wife. Have only had about a month, but seems very nice. Got it with 11,000 miles. My wife uses locally, but it's pretty decent. The pick up is good for a little car. It's titanium model so it loaded with extras, heated seats, navigation, leather seats, moon roof. Anyway car was $11,000, it's 2014, so no complaints so far. UPDATE Bought from dealership in Feb 2017. Put about 2000 miles on car last year, not much. Transmission needed TCM module and new clutch in transmission. Was covered by warranty, but 13,000 miles? Had to replace front pads and rotors. Not sure if from past owner, but 13,000...really. Now the switch on power mirrors not working, and needs new motor for blend door on front defrost because makes loud noise.
Best Value in America!
richsolar,11/27/2013
My 22 year old son and I needed a car after a lady wrecked his new scooter. We went after the least expensive safe new car we could find and the Ford Fiesta came thru big time. We can't believe what a great value this fun to drive car is. No complaints, just Love!
See all 42 reviews of the 2014 Ford Fiesta
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall2 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall2 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%

More about the 2014 Ford Fiesta
More About This Model

It's easy to be dismissive of the 2014 Ford Fiesta ST. When you think of all the great fast Fords of the past, not many of them are tiny hatchbacks with four-cylinder engines driving the front wheels. If within the genre of sporting automobiles there were a polar opposite to a Shelby Mustang, without a doubt you'd be looking at it right now.

But don't be too quick to judge. If the car can cash the check written by those two little letters after its name, the Fiesta ST may yet be a force to be reckoned with. ST stands for Sport Technologies and on all cars to which it has so far been fitted (recently the Focus ST in the U.S. and European Focus, Fiestas and Mondeos for many years) it has produced startling results.

A giant of a car it is clearly not, although a giant killer it may yet be. It should also be said here that while the pictures are of European-specification three-door cars, all U.S. STs will have five-door bodywork.

Punching Above Its Weight
Don't spend too long looking at other heated-up hatchbacks in this category in the hope of getting a sense of what the 2014 Ford Fiesta ST might have to offer. A Chevy Sonic RS has a mere 138 horsepower and even that mighty mouse the Mini Cooper S offers just 181 hp. Instead the Fiesta ST's 1.6-liter EcoBoost motor is just 3 hp short of the magic 200-hp mark, a figure backed by an even more impressive 214 pound-feet of torque. Indeed it has the same torque at 1,600 rpm (177 lb-ft) as the Cooper S offers in total, yet Ford says it should hit 34 mpg combined, compared to the Mini's 29 mpg.

Unsurprisingly, Ford has modified the rest of the car to suit and not just with the usual cosmetic applications of flared wheel arches, a rear wing, chin spoiler, twin pipes and big 17-inch rims. The suspension is lowered by 15mm and substantially stiffened — twice as much at the back as at the front. The front struts also have been modified to provide more accurate wheel control under large cornering forces. A quicker steering rack has been fitted, as has three-stage ESP that allows no slip, some slip or all the slip in the world depending on which setting you choose. Torque vectoring, which can brake an inside front wheel midcorner to improve cornering balance, is also present.

Inside you'll find chunky Recaro seats, ST badging, a thick leather wheel and gearshifter. Ford also now offers a 6.5-inch LCD touchscreen in place of the unlovable Sony push-button infotainment system. Programmable MyKey options allow the owner to limit the car's speed and audio volume for when others are driving. Finally the ST specification includes a mechanical sound symposer for enhancing the sound of desirable engine noises in the cabin.

As Good as It Sounds?
Those Recaros really make a difference. Not only do they look good, but the way they hug your body almost like a race seat instantly tells you that, contrary to what you can see in a cabin that's little changed from standard, this experience is going to be different.

There's no fire and brimstone from the engine as it starts: It sounds like any other smooth, well-balanced Ford four. But as soon as you're moving and without your having to stomp the throttle, the ST starts establishing its credentials.

It's the steering you notice first. It's not just more direct, it's more positive, too, answering your inputs more swiftly and accurately. The ride is clearly stiffer, too, but it's appropriate for this kind of car. It's firm enough to offer control and composure but not threaten your dental work. The gearbox is good and six manual gears are all that's available. Despite its class-leading power, the ST is not about how fast you can go, but how much fun you can have going fast. For that you need to feel the connection to the machine provided by a quick gearbox with close ratios and a pleasantly mechanical feel.

The engine feels every bit as strong as its numbers suggest, particularly if you gas it at medium revs. Even so, there is some lag. And despite the symposer, its voice is more pleasant than inspirational. In Europe it's claimed to reach 62 mph in 6.9 seconds and it easily feels that quick. Still, this engine is not much more than a delivery mechanism for the real fun this car has to offer.

Let's Twist Again
String a decent set of corners together in the ST and the first thing you'll want to do is turn the car around and try them the other way. We first saw Ford's highly unorthodox approach to hot hatchback chassis tuning with the oversteer-adoring Focus ST. Its little brother now confirms this was more a product of policy than accident.

It's best to find out about it first with the ESP set to allow some slip rather than disengaged altogether. There's nothing inherently treacherous about the ST's chassis. Indeed, it is the very immediacy with which it executes your instructions that might take you by surprise. If you go powering into a bend and cut the gas halfway around, it's going to assume you want to tighten your line and tighten it will — right up to the point where all understeer has been killed stone dead. Then the electronics will chime in to stop it from getting any looser. You could, of course, do it yourself using the throttle, but Ford correctly assumes most drivers won't know what to do in this scenario and safely steps in with the electronics.

Remove all the electronic safety nets and it'll wag its tail like a live-axle muscle car on a wet road thanks to the decision to increase stiffness at the back by twice as much as the front. Few of us associate small front-drive hatchbacks with armfuls of countersteer, but if you want it, the Fiesta ST is here to provide it.

Performance Value
Driving like this is not the fastest way from apex to apex but we should remind ourselves that's not how to look at the ST. This is a car that's all about the provision of fun in a small, frugal, usable package. It knows that raw speed is only one ingredient in this complex recipe. It accepts that it is how that performance is harnessed that is the true measure of the machine.

For driving enthusiasts needing a car that's both cheap to buy and run, Ford has added another winner to its ST stable. U.S. pricing has not been announced, but if the strategy follows Focus ST pricing, the 2014 Ford Fiesta ST will come in under the Titanium trim level below $18,000. Its engine could do with more character, its electric steering would be improved by better feedback, but for $5,000 less than a Mini Cooper S, it's hard to think of another car out there that can touch it.

And it definitely lives up to the ST badge.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 Ford Fiesta Overview

The Used 2014 Ford Fiesta is offered in the following submodels: Fiesta Hatchback, Fiesta Sedan, Fiesta ST. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), Titanium 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), Titanium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), and S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

