Used 2015 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me
2,712 listings
- 49,007 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,781 Below Market
- certified
2015 Ford Fiesta SE53,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,900$2,897 Below Market
- 84,136 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,900$1,812 Below Market
- 43,627 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,988$1,380 Below Market
- 55,865 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,995$1,450 Below Market
- 61,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,850$2,248 Below Market
- 69,349 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,200$2,153 Below Market
- 81,366 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,499$1,467 Below Market
- 61,420 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,489$1,841 Below Market
- 63,954 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,498$2,117 Below Market
- 52,829 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,500$2,002 Below Market
- 89,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$5,481$1,568 Below Market
- 62,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$1,893 Below Market
- 83,138 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995
- 40,297 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,991$759 Below Market
- 30,151 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995$1,253 Below Market
- 71,922 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,400$1,441 Below Market
- certified
2015 Ford Fiesta SE18,126 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,662$1,712 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.133 Reviews
Report abuse
jrazem,04/26/2015
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I only drive fun cars. I used to drive a '06 Audi S4, my wife drives a BMW 335i with the sports package, and after reading so many glowing reviews of the Fiesta ST, I decided to give one a spin and then easily decided to replace my Subaru WRX STi. The Fiesta ST is not only better than all those cars but also far cheaper. There aren't many instances where you can replace something more expensive with something less expensive and have a better product in the end, but this is one of those times. The Fiesta ST actually does live up to its hype - it is that good. If you enjoy driving and love fun to drive cars, there is no more fun that can be had in any other car - no matter the price.
