Used 2015 Ford Fiesta for Sale Near Me

2,712 listings
Fiesta Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,712 listings
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    49,007 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    

    $6,995

    $1,781 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    certified

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    53,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    

    $6,900

    $2,897 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    84,136 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    

    $5,900

    $1,812 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    43,627 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    

    $6,988

    $1,380 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    55,865 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    

    $6,995

    $1,450 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    61,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    

    $6,850

    $2,248 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Light Blue
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    69,349 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    

    $6,200

    $2,153 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    81,366 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    

    $6,499

    $1,467 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta S

    61,420 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    

    $5,489

    $1,841 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    63,954 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    

    $6,498

    $2,117 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    52,829 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    

    $6,500

    $2,002 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta S

    89,675 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    

    $5,481

    $1,568 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Red
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    62,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    

    $6,995

    $1,893 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in White
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    83,138 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    

    $5,995

    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta S

    40,297 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    

    $6,991

    $759 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta S in Silver
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta S

    30,151 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    

    $7,995

    $1,253 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Black
    used

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    71,922 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    

    $7,400

    $1,441 Below Market
    
  • 2015 Ford Fiesta SE in Gray
    certified

    2015 Ford Fiesta SE

    18,126 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    

    $9,662

    $1,712 Below Market
    

Showing 1 - 18 out of 2,712 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Ford Fiesta

Read recent reviews for the Ford Fiesta
Overall Consumer Rating
4.133 Reviews
Write a review
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (27%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (9%)
Best car I've ever driven
jrazem,04/26/2015
ST 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I only drive fun cars. I used to drive a '06 Audi S4, my wife drives a BMW 335i with the sports package, and after reading so many glowing reviews of the Fiesta ST, I decided to give one a spin and then easily decided to replace my Subaru WRX STi. The Fiesta ST is not only better than all those cars but also far cheaper. There aren't many instances where you can replace something more expensive with something less expensive and have a better product in the end, but this is one of those times. The Fiesta ST actually does live up to its hype - it is that good. If you enjoy driving and love fun to drive cars, there is no more fun that can be had in any other car - no matter the price.

