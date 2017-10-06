  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.2 / 10
Consumer Rating
(11)
2018 Ford Fiesta Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty handling in turns
  • Well-appointed interior with advanced technology options
  • ST model's zesty performance
  • Limited cargo and rear seat space
  • Ride quality and seat comfort are poor compared to rivals
Which Fiesta does Edmunds recommend?

Check out the midlevel SE with the SE Appearance package. The SE comes with desirable upgrades over the base S, including power windows, cruise control and MyKey parental controls. We also recommend getting the optional Appearance package because it adds the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.2 / 10

Available as a sedan or a hatchback, the 2018 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car worth checking out. It handles well around corners, offers lots of available features and, for driving enthusiasts, comes in a high-performance ST version that's a blast to drive.

Ford has been selling this generation of the Fiesta since 2011. That's a long time in the automotive world to go without a full redesign, but the Fiesta's inherent goodness has kept it in good standing. About the only significant criticism we can level at it is its lack of space. The back seat is tight and the cargo space is simply subpar, even for a subcompact. We're also a little disappointed that Ford has discontinued the Fiesta's optional 1.0-liter, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine. Previously, this engine offered a significant boost in fuel economy (up 5 mpg combined from the standard engine).

Overall, though, we think the 2018 Fiesta is a smart choice for a fun and inexpensive car.

2018 Ford Fiesta models

The 2018 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car offered in two body styles: a sedan and a four-door hatchback. Both are available in S, SE and Titanium trim levels. The high-performance ST model is available only as a hatchback. The affordable base S is modestly equipped, while the SE and Titanium trim levels offer more tech features, such as the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high-performance ST comes with a six-speed manual, a sport-tuned suspension and a strong, turbocharged engine.

The S starts off with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 pound-feet of torque), a five-speed manual transmission (a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic is available as an option), 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks, manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 4.2-inch center display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.

The Fiesta SE builds on the above with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, power windows, cruise control, chrome interior door handles, metallic-painted interior trim, multicolor ambient lighting, and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers.

The optional SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler (sedan), cloth sport upholstery, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a leather-wrapped shift knob (automatic only), the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls (including Sync AppLink mobile app integration), satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual USB ports. The Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control.

The Titanium trim level incorporates the contents of the SE Appearance and Comfort packages but wears a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels, further adds chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, a black grille and rear parking sensors. It also has keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio.

The Fiesta ST hatchback also starts with the SE's amenities plus the SE Appearance package, and then adds a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (197 hp, 202 lb-ft), a six-speed manual transmission, 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, quicker steering, unique bodywork and dual-exhaust tips. You also get keyless entry and ignition, ST-specific cloth sport seats (with driver height adjustment), distinctive interior trim, and the Sony sound system with HD radio. The ST Recaro package adds heated Recaro front sport seats (including height adjustments), leather and cloth upholstery, and heated mirrors. Also available are black 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.

A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on the SE, Titanium and ST trims.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Ford Fiesta Sedan SE (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Fiesta has received some revisions, including some changes to standard and optional equipment, but overall our findings from the 2014 model remain broadly applicable to this year's Ford Fiesta.

Driving

8.5
Like other subcompacts, the Fiesta isn't blessed with extra power, and it's not helped by the twin-clutch PowerShift automatic-like transmission in normal driving. Still, enthusiasts will enjoy the sportily tuned chassis.

Acceleration

9.0
The 1.6-liter four-cylinder never feels strong. The Fiesta makes it from zero to 60 mph in 9.4 seconds, average for the segment.

Braking

8.0
The brake pedal has an intuitive feel out on the road. Emergency stopping distances are average for the class.

Steering

9.0
Nice and quick steering with good feedback. Makes you relish any corner or freeway on-ramp. The Fiesta's sportiness is aided by a grippy, thick-rimmed steering wheel.

Handling

8.5
Around turns is where the Fiesta separates itself. A well-tuned suspension makes it fun to drive.

Comfort

8.0
As subcompacts go, the Fiesta lags behind a few competitors in comfort, mostly in terms of ride quality and the seats. But it's one of the quietest cars in the class.

Seat comfort

6.5
There's not a lot of padding, and the cloth material feels scratchy when you're wearing shorts. There's also minimal adjustability; plus the seatback lever is a poor design, hidden by the seat belt.

Ride comfort

7.5
Not overly surprising since Ford leaned toward sportiness with the Fiesta, the ride quality can be a bit choppy, compounded by the short wheelbase. Better seat padding would help, too.

Noise & vibration

9.0
The Fiesta is one of the quietest cars in the class at 70 mph cruising speed. It's good for this class, but not compared to a bigger car. The tires are quiet, but you can always hear the little four-cylinder engine working.

Interior

8.0
The Fiesta has a few touches here and there that let you know Ford is trying to make you feel special. It's assembled well and, other than some minor MyFord Touch annoyances, the interior is functional and easy to use.

Utility

7.0
While the Fiesta isn't abysmal when it comes to cargo space, it isn't great either. Most of its chief rivals have it beat on cargo space, with the seats up or folded. Small-item storage, however, is laudable up front.

Small-item storage

Excellent small-item storage up front with four cupholders and plenty of bins. No door pockets in the rear, though.

Cargo space

The sedan's trunk is small for the class. The rear seats fold, but not quite flat. The hatchback's cargo hold is larger, but overall the Fiesta comes up short in this category compared to rivals such as the Honda Fit.

Technology

We're generally fond of the Fiesta's in-car tech from the standard Sync system's voice recognition to the turn-by-turn driving directions and emergency assistance. The available Sync 3 system improves on that idea with sharp graphics, intuitive controls and a 6.5-inch touchscreen.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall8.2 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Ford Fiesta.

5(64%)
4(18%)
3(0%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
4.2
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Second Fiesta, love them both!
Ms. Janene Engle,10/29/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
First of all, I would like to say that if you're a man, whether medium sized or large, don't bother buying this car. It's not big enough. However, if you're small or regular size woman, it's GREAT! I wouldn't imagine guys would be too interested in it unless they are wanting something small with great gas mileage. Secondly, this is the second Fiesta I have owned, my other was a 2012 5-speed manual, I prefer manual transmissions and with this car, it just works better. I get an average of 36-40 MPG even around rural Idaho. My first Fiesta had 95,000+ miles without any issues, only oil changes. It was very dependable. I find the trunk has plenty of space and as for the back seats? I have no problems fitting my daughters in it comfortably for long drives. Again, I wouldn't recommend it for growing teenage boys or adult men, or even tall girls. The leg space is limited. Some people have complained about it being narrow, but the benefits of that are awesome. It's easy to park, and fits almost everywhere. It handles very well, is quiet and feels solid. Even after 6 years, my older one was still holding together well, didn't have interior noises or things falling apart. I owned a Toyota Corolla in the past, and the Fiesta is every bit as solid and well built, but gets better gas mileage. My favorite part is the manual window cranks that you can't find on other cars. There is plenty of convenient technology without it being over the top ridiculous. The only down side I've found about this car is the fact that it doesn't have a LOT of power. So if you're passing someone on a rural road, be sure to have plenty of room to get around them. You won't be breaking any speed records with this one. One year later: I still LOVE this car. It's been great on trips, even loaded with two other people and luggage it still gets almost 40 mpg on the highway. Aside from oil changes, I've had to do nothing to it. No issues at all. Just peace of mind. The five-speed manual transmission is definitely the way to go with the Fiesta, it handles well in snow and ice as long as you have studded tires all the way around. I'm very pleased with the onboard updates like backup camera and voice commands for your electronic devices. The roll down windows are a favorite option and the seats make all day driving easy. This isn't a fancy car, but if you're interested in something that works well, is economic on your pocket book, and reliable, this is the car for you. Thanks Ford! I would happily buy another just like it!
Not bad for bottom of the automotive food chain!
Al B.,08/31/2018
SE 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
So, we got a really good deal on a new 2018 Fiesta SE. After a couple of weeks, here are my initial impressions. (1) It's a small car. No duh, right? But it is rather cramped inside, mainly because it is such a narrow car. My left knee knocks into the door cup holder that is too far forward, and my right knee bangs up against the center console. The front seat moves back far enough to give me adequate leg room, but then I'm a bit too far back to use the left arm rest on the door. (2) Don't ever, ever put an adult in the back seat if you want to remain on speaking terms with them. There's just not enough leg room back there. (3) The trunk is surprisingly large for such a small car. (4) Base infotainment is nice! The older gen Sync works well with our phones. The back up cam is now standard and works well. (5) The engine is a bit buzzy from the outside, but it's pretty quiet on the inside. (6) The auto transmission works well enough. I'm getting 38 mpg with about 80% highway driving. (7) Ambient lighting is a gimmick, but we really like it! The kids think it's a hoot. (8) Front seats in SE trim are adequate, but I wouldn't want to sit in then for a long road trip. (9) Be sure to look into the college student/recent graduate discount from Ford. We were able to knock $750 off the total price. For an inexpensive car like the Fiesta, that was about a five percent discount.
Dream car for under $13000
Inho Hwang,07/08/2018
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
As a recently graduated college student, it is hard to afford to buy a brand new car that is amazing. But Ford Fiesta S is an affordable car that delivers on everything that you need. I cannot recommend this car to anyone who is looking to buy a new car. Car is simple and efficient and all the great things are included and some of the things are industry leading such as milage, #1 compact car in UK, rear view camera, all safety features, comfy seats, fun to drive, cargo space.
Great little car
JA,01/09/2019
S 4dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M)
We had a prius C before... this has a little less tech.. it's the basic S model so stick and roll down windows. That said it has lots of pep... great on curvy roads and rainy conditions. Shifts easily. Mileage so far is at or over what they say so getting 37 / 38. We only have 2500 miles so far but have owned other small fords and this is as good or better. The prius had one big fault... no torque if one got the drive wheel in anything soft or challenging. And of course we had 156k on it and worried it would need a battery. This car handles even better than the prius... has more pep... and for a gas engine great mileage. We got a new 2018 and 3k back from ford so cost 11k +. I would recommend it based on our experience to date.
See all 11 reviews of the 2018 Ford Fiesta
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
26 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
197 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 35 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
27 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
120 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2018 Ford Fiesta features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Fiesta models:

MyKey Parental Controls
Lets you set driving parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
Rear Parking Sensors
Warns the driver about nearby objects behind the Fiesta when in reverse. It makes the Fiesta even easier to park.
Rearview Camera
Provides a view behind you when in reverse. It's now standard on the Fiesta.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover14.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Ford Fiesta Overview

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Ford Fiesta?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Ford Fiesta trim styles:

• The Used 2018 Ford Fiesta SE is priced between $9,900 and$16,990 with odometer readings between 8582 and40608 miles.
• The Used 2018 Ford Fiesta S is priced between $9,999 and$10,500 with odometer readings between 23908 and42090 miles.
• The Used 2018 Ford Fiesta ST is priced between $16,988 and$16,988 with odometer readings between 56548 and56548 miles.

