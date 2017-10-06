2018 Ford Fiesta Review
Pros & Cons
- Sporty handling in turns
- Well-appointed interior with advanced technology options
- ST model's zesty performance
- Limited cargo and rear seat space
- Ride quality and seat comfort are poor compared to rivals
Which Fiesta does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.2 / 10
Available as a sedan or a hatchback, the 2018 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car worth checking out. It handles well around corners, offers lots of available features and, for driving enthusiasts, comes in a high-performance ST version that's a blast to drive.
Ford has been selling this generation of the Fiesta since 2011. That's a long time in the automotive world to go without a full redesign, but the Fiesta's inherent goodness has kept it in good standing. About the only significant criticism we can level at it is its lack of space. The back seat is tight and the cargo space is simply subpar, even for a subcompact. We're also a little disappointed that Ford has discontinued the Fiesta's optional 1.0-liter, three-cylinder EcoBoost engine. Previously, this engine offered a significant boost in fuel economy (up 5 mpg combined from the standard engine).
Overall, though, we think the 2018 Fiesta is a smart choice for a fun and inexpensive car.
2018 Ford Fiesta models
The 2018 Ford Fiesta is a subcompact car offered in two body styles: a sedan and a four-door hatchback. Both are available in S, SE and Titanium trim levels. The high-performance ST model is available only as a hatchback. The affordable base S is modestly equipped, while the SE and Titanium trim levels offer more tech features, such as the Sync 3 infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The high-performance ST comes with a six-speed manual, a sport-tuned suspension and a strong, turbocharged engine.
The S starts off with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (120 horsepower, 112 pound-feet of torque), a five-speed manual transmission (a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic is available as an option), 15-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, a rear spoiler (hatchback only), remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seats, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, power locks, manual windows, Bluetooth, Sync voice controls, a 4.2-inch center display, a rearview camera, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and a USB port.
The Fiesta SE builds on the above with 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, upgraded cloth upholstery, a front center console with armrest, power windows, cruise control, chrome interior door handles, metallic-painted interior trim, multicolor ambient lighting, and MyKey parental controls for teen drivers.
The optional SE Appearance package adds 16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler (sedan), cloth sport upholstery, adjustable lumbar support for the driver, a leather-wrapped shift knob (automatic only), the Sync 3 infotainment interface with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, enhanced voice controls (including Sync AppLink mobile app integration), satellite radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and dual USB ports. The Cold Weather package bundles heated outside mirrors, heated front seats and automatic climate control.
The Titanium trim level incorporates the contents of the SE Appearance and Comfort packages but wears a different set of 16-inch alloy wheels, further adds chrome exterior trim, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer, a black grille and rear parking sensors. It also has keyless entry and ignition, leather upholstery, a rearview camera, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and an eight-speaker Sony sound system with HD radio.
The Fiesta ST hatchback also starts with the SE's amenities plus the SE Appearance package, and then adds a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (197 hp, 202 lb-ft), a six-speed manual transmission, 17-inch wheels with summer performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, upgraded brakes, quicker steering, unique bodywork and dual-exhaust tips. You also get keyless entry and ignition, ST-specific cloth sport seats (with driver height adjustment), distinctive interior trim, and the Sony sound system with HD radio. The ST Recaro package adds heated Recaro front sport seats (including height adjustments), leather and cloth upholstery, and heated mirrors. Also available are black 17-inch wheels with red brake calipers.
A sunroof and a navigation system are stand-alone options on the SE, Titanium and ST trims.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Ford Fiesta Sedan SE (1.6L inline-4 | 6-speed dual-clutch automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Ford Fiesta has received some revisions, including some changes to standard and optional equipment, but overall our findings from the 2014 model remain broadly applicable to this year's Ford Fiesta.
Driving8.5
Comfort8.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.2 / 10
|Driving
|8.5
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Fiesta models:
- MyKey Parental Controls
- Lets you set driving parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Warns the driver about nearby objects behind the Fiesta when in reverse. It makes the Fiesta even easier to park.
- Rearview Camera
- Provides a view behind you when in reverse. It's now standard on the Fiesta.
